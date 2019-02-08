News

Human Rights Campaign Calls Texas a "High Priority" for LGBTQ Equality

A long way to go, but public opinion trends toward legislative action

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019

Human Rights Campaign Calls Texas a High Priority for LGBTQ Equality

Report card season is upon us and, according to the Human Rights Campaign, Texas still has a long way to go when it comes to queer and transgender rights. On Thursday, Jan. 31, the educational branch of the national LGBTQ civil rights organization released its fifth annual State Equality Index, on which Texas – as one of the 30 states where people can still be fired, evicted, or denied services for being queer – finds itself called out as a "high priority" for change.

The report notes Texas continues to restrict schools from teaching LGBTQ topics, excludes transgender health care from Medicaid coverage, does not include gender identity in its hate-crime laws, and still allows therapists to offer "conversion" therapy for queer children – the latter the target of a current bill filed by Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin. (During a Tuesday, Feb. 5, press conference of the new LGBTQ Legislative Caucus, Israel called the practice "unconscionable.") The HRC report identifies a whopping three pro-equality bills adopted into Texas law over the last 15 years.

But a month into the current session, another report from Public Religion Research Institute – also released Thursday, Jan. 31 – finds that 64% of all Texans oppose LGBTQ discrimination. (That compares to 70% for the nation as a whole.) The PRRI survey of 3,000 Texans found support for equal protection laws such as those filed this session by Sen. José Rodríguez, D-El Paso (Senate Bill 151), Rep. Jessica Farrar, D-Houston (House Bill 244), and Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio (HB 254). These bills echo the federal Equality Act, first introduced in 2015 and yet to pass, which would amend civil rights laws to include "consistent and explicit non-discrimination protections" for the LGBTQ community in employment, education, housing, and federally funded programs.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More 86th Texas Legislature
Austin at Large: Put on Your Shrinking Caps
Austin at Large: Put on Your Shrinking Caps
So why – let alone how – do we "need" to "reform" Texas property taxes?

Mike Clark-Madison, Feb. 8, 2019

Lege Lines: The Voters Speak, the Governor Listens
Lege Lines: The Voters Speak, The Governor Listens
Abbott leaves the red-state red-meat back at the mansion

Mary Tuma, Feb. 8, 2019

More LGBTQ rights
Protecting the LGBTQ Community When the State Attacks
Protecting the LGBTQ Community When the State Attacks
From the bathroom bill to marriage equality, can Austin fight back?

Sarah Marloff, Aug. 25, 2017

Battle of the Bathroom Bigots
Battle of the Bathroom Bigots
Texas officials are attempting to score points by stoking anti-trans furor. But in Austin, LGBTQ advocates are fighting to enforce protections.

Mary Tuma, May 27, 2016

More by Sarah Marloff
Council Calls for Audit of APD Rape Cases
Council Calls for Audit of APD Rape Cases
Start-to-finish review responds to growing concern from advocates, survivors

Feb. 8, 2019

Qmmunity: On Hedwig, Hate Crimes, and Not Backing Down
Qmmunity: On Hedwig, Hate Crimes, and Not Backing Down
Plus, Austin’s queerest pre-Valentine’s events

Feb. 8, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

86th Texas Legislature, LGBTQ rights, Texas Legislature, Human Rights Campaign, State Equality Index, transgender rights, hate crimes, conversion therapy, Celia Israel, José Rodríguez, Jessica Farrar, Diego Bernal, Public Religion Research Institute, PRRI, Equality Act

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Vince Staples, Buddy, PNTHN
Emo's
Zvizdal [Chernobyl – so far so close] at Long Center for the Performing Arts
11th Annual Anti-Valentine's Day Burlesque Show at Come and Take It Productions
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  