Civics 101

Thursday 7

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the Deaf/hard of hearing at this location. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fr., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

MEET THE 86TH: A CONVERSATION WITH THE NEW TEXAS HOUSE DEMS Hear from the newly elected state Reps. Rhetta Bowers, Jessica González, and James Talarico. 7:30-9am. Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, 6th floor. Free. www.texastribune.org.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW & APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW A workshop for business owners interested in small and minority business certifications. 10am-Noon. Small & Minority Business Resources, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FIRST-EVER NO KILL DAY The public is invited to come out and show support for no-kill laws. Celebrate progress made and the legislators who've supported animal rights. 11am-12:30pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.texaspetsalive.org.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP For artists interested in applying for FY 19 Community Initiatives. Noon-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC HEARINGS ON COMMUNITY NEEDS FOR LOW- AND MODERATE-INCOME AUSTINITES Residents and community organizations are invited to share input and feedback regarding the city's FY 2019-23 Five-Year Federal Funding Plan (which supports affordable housing programs, job creation, and public services for low- to moderate-income households). Written comments are accepted until March 29, by 5pm. 4pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/five.

PANEL DISCUSSION: URBAN REALITIES More info to come. 6-8pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

#SAYHERNAME: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF SANDRA BLAND Free screening and panel discussion to learn more about the impact of Sandra Bland's death while in police custody following her 2015 arrest for a traffic violation in Waller County, Texas. 6pm. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. Free. love@communityadvocacyhealing.org, www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

Friday 8

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the Deaf/hard of hearing at this location. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fr., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

ELEVATE: DIVERSITY & INCLUSION CONFERENCE MBA students discuss diversity and inclusion in the workplace and business world. Includes breakfast, lunch, and a networking reception. 8am-6:30pm. Robert B. Rowling Hall, 300 W. MLK, UT campus. $25-50. mccombsdiversityconference@gmail.com, www.mccombs.utexas.edu.

RECONFIGURING CRIMINAL JUSTICE: A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON SYSTEM EQUITY Part of UT's Opportunity Forum Lunch Series. Lunch provided. 12:15-1:45pm. Francis Auditorium, 727 E. Dean Keeton. Free. www.law.utexas.edu.

COMMISSION ON SENIORS JOINT MEETING See agenda for details. 5pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BLACK HERSTORY: CONJURING OUR PAST The Community Advocacy and Healing Project hosts a night of music, art, and reading by Texas poet Faylita Hicks. 6-8pm. John L. Warfield Center for African and African American Studies, 210 W. 24th. Free. love@communityadvocacyhealing.org, www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

Saturday 9

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the Deaf/hard of hearing at this location. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fr., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

VOLUNTEER TO CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE Volunteers are invited to help with lake cleanup along the shoreline and on the water. 9-11am. Lady Bird Lake, Colorado River between Tom Miller Dam and Longhorn Dam, 512/974-6700. Free. keith@keepaustinbeautiful.org, www.austintexas.gov.

VOLUNTEER FOR READY, SET, PLANT! Volunteer with TreeFolks to help plant tree seedlings along Shoal Creek to improve local wildlife habitats. 9am-Noon. Pease Park, 1100 Kingsbury, 512/974-6700. Free. volunteer@treefolks.org, www.treefolks.org.

VOLUNTEER SERVICE DAY Help keep cattle out of sensitive habitats by repairing a wire fence and marking a trail. Volunteers will be taught fence maintenance by a surprise guest. 9am-Noon. Yegua Knobbs Preserve, 1106 Private Road 3051, Lexington. Free. www.pplt.org.

Sunday 10

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the Deaf/hard of hearing at this location. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fr., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Free safety class for infant care. 9am. St. David's Medical Center, 919 E. 32nd, 512-972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

LGBTQ TEXAS LEGISLATIVE SESSION INFO The Texas Freedom Network discusses the Texas Lege and queer rights. 12:45-1:45pm. Congregational Church of Austin, 408 W. 23rd, 512/472-2370. Free. www.congregational.faithweb.com.

Monday 11

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the Deaf/hard of hearing at this location. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fr., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Free class on installing car seats. 9am. CommUnityCare Clinic, 211 Comal. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

BLACK HERSTORY: COMMUNE & CLOSE An informal gathering to close "Black Herstory Week." 6-8pm. Habesha Restaurant and Bar, 6019 N. I-35, 512/358-6839. Free. www.maatconcepts.com.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. 7-8:30pm. AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

HOW CAN AUSTIN IMPROVE LGBTQ QUALITY OF LIFE? Attend the monthly meeting of the City's LGBTQ commission to show support for "Austin Outpost" LGBTQIA+ Community Centers. 7pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/lgbtq.

Tuesday 12

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the Deaf/hard of hearing at this location. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fr., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing one during growth. 11am-12:30pm. Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

EXPLORING ENTREPRENEURSHIP: COOPERATIVE BUSINESSES A panel discussion – followed by a Q&A – on the benefits of a cooperative business structure. 11:30am-1:30pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PUBLIC HEARINGS ON COMMUNITY NEEDS FOR LOW- AND MODERATE-INCOME AUSTINITES Residents and community organizations are invited to share input and feedback regarding the city's FY 2019-23 Five-Year Federal Funding Plan (which supports affordable housing programs, job creation, and public services for low- to moderate-income households). 6:30pm. Community Development Commission, Street-Jones Building, 1000 E. 11th. www.austintexas.gov/five.

Wednesday 13

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the Deaf/hard of hearing at this location. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fr., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

MARKETING ESSENTIALS Learn the five essentials of marketing your small business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

COMMISSION FOR WOMEN MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3292. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CONNECT FORUM FOR MINORITY BUSINESS A certification workshop with ACC's Sol Ybarra. Networking to follow. 1:30-5pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/407-8240. Free. dnguyen@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

AUSTIN HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

POP-UP MAGAZINE AT UT Live performance of Pop-Up Magazine featuring new multimedia stories for the stage. 6:30pm. Hogg Auditorium, West 24th & Whitis, UT campus, 512/475-7964. $29. www.popupmagazine.com.

Thursday 14

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the Deaf/hard of hearing at this location. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fr., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sunday hours vary Community Financial Center, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the Deaf/hard of hearing at the Community Financial Center South. Through Mon., April 15 Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon.-Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

MEET THE 86TH: A CONVERSATION WITH NEW REPUBLICAN MEMBERS OF THE TEXAS HOUSE Texas Tribune hosts a conversation with right wing Reps. Sam Harless, Cody Harris, and Mayes Middleton. 7:30-9am. Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, 6th floor. Free. www.texastribune.org.

VOLUNTEER FOR READY, SET, PLANT! Help plant tree seedlings to improve local wildlife habitats. 9am-Noon. Dottie Jordan Park, 2800 Loyola. Free. volunteer@treefolks.org, www.treefolks.org.

KEEP TEXANS SAFE FROM SEXUAL ASSAULT AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RALLY Work with advocates and state leaders to secure funding for survivor support services to keep Texans safe from family violence and sexual assault. 9am-5pm. St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E. Eighth, 512/610-3500. Free. www.tcfv.org.

TEST BEFORE YOU INVEST: THE LEAN STARTUP METHOD For those starting an entrepreneurial journey, this class will teach you about the startup process as well as provide an overview of costs. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $15. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Learn how to complete Fiscal Year 2019 Final Report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival, and Community Initiatives programs. Noon-1pm. African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th. Free. www.austintexas.gov.