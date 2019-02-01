News

Special Election Fills One of Three Vacant Seats in Texas House

Dem Art Fierro wins HD 79 while Houston's HD 145 goes to runoff

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Feb. 1, 2019

Art Fierro
Art Fierro

Tuesday, Jan. 29, saw special elections to fill two of the three vacant seats in the Texas House. Democrat Art Fierro, with the endorsements of the entire El Paso delegation, prevailed with 53% over two opponents in the House District 79 race to replace veteran Rep. Joe Pickett, who stepped down for health reasons. Across the state, Houston's HD 145, vacated by now-state Sen. Carol Alvarado (who succeeded now-U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia) will go to run-off on a date yet to be set; the top two slots in the eight-candidate contest went to Democrats Christina Morales and Melissa Noriega, whose ex-husband Rick Noriega preceded Alvarado in the seat before his unsuccessful 2008 race against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. The third vacancy, in San Antonio's HD 125, goes to voters Feb. 12; former state Rep. Justin Rodriguez left the seat to become a Bexar County commissioner. Five candidates are running in that special, most notably former state Rep. Art Reyna and former San Antonio City Council Member Ray Lopez.

A version of this article appeared in print on February 1, 2019 with the headline: Vote After Vote After Vote

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More elections
Election Time Again
Election Time Again
Voter turnaround has … not been good

Richard Whittaker, April 28, 2017

Public Notice: Life Goes On
Public Notice: Life Goes On
Gotta keep believing that Love Trumps Hate

Nick Barbaro, Nov. 11, 2016

More by Mary Tuma
Lege Lines: Texas GOP Tees up More Voter ID Nonsense
Lege Lines: Texas GOP Tees up More Voter ID Nonsense
Secretary of State issues election advisory, ignites right-wing voter fraud frenzy

Feb. 1, 2019

Sex and the Senate
Sex and the Senate
What will it take to curb sexual harassment at the Texas State Capitol?

Jan. 25, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

elections, 86th Texas Legislature, Art Fierro, Carol Alvarado, Sylvia Garcia, Christina Morales, Melissa Noriega, Justin Rodriguez, Art Reyna, Ray Lopez

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Rex the Dog, Ian Orth, Mouthfeel, Dylan Reece, Cap'n Tits
The North Door
Valerie Tosi
at Velveeta Room
Jess Hagemann: Headcheese at BookWoman
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  