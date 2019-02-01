Civics 101

Thursday 31

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo’s upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

VOLUNTEER FOR READY, SET, PLANT! AT NORTH ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD PARK Help TreeFolks plant seedlings at North Acres Neighborhood Park. Don’t forget to wear closed-toe shoes and long pants! 9am-Noon. TBA. Free (registration required). volunteer@treefolks.org, www.treefolks.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

SCOTT COLLINS DAY Mayor Steve Adler to proclaim January 31st as Scott Collins Day in Austin, in celebration of the local music scene. 5:30-6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

TEXAS TRANSPORTATION PLAN 2050 TxDOT hosts a series of public meetings to gather feedback on the development of the TTP 2050 – the state’s multimodal, long-range transportation plan. Public comment accepted until Sept. 6, 2019. See agenda for details. 5:30-7pm. TxDOT, 125 E. 11th, 512/463-8585. Free. www.txdot.gov.

PREPPIN’ FOR SESSION The Lilith Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, the ACLU of Texas, and Austin Democratic Socialists of America unite to help folks better understand state lawmaking and encourage community members to get involved with the process. Kids welcome. 6-8pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. www.lilithfund.org.

AARC MASTER PLAN UPDATE: COMMUNITY MEETING 2 Help PARD develop a plan that aligns with the community’s goals for AARC’s future. This is a family-friendly event with kids’ activities and snacks. Language interpreters available upon request; call 311. 6-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. eric.oeur@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

AURA JANUARY GENERAL MEETING Kick off the new year with AURA! The urbanist group will be contemplating 2019 goals and plans. 6:30-7:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.aura-atx.org.

Friday 1

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

WOOD RECLAMATION Log pickup available through Austin Parks and Recreation Urban Forestry Unit for art projects or milling. 9am-3pm. PARD Wood Reclamation Yard, 2405 Stratford. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: OPENING CEREMONY Kick off Black History Month with music, awards, and keynote speaker Dr. Gregory Vincent. 6-9pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512-974-4926. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 2

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA PARADE More information to come. 9-11:30am. Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge, Congress Avenue over Lady Bird Lake. www.austintexas.gov.

CENTRAL TEXAS LEGISLATIVE TOWN HALL State Reps. Donna Howard, Celia Israel, Gina Hinojosa, John Bucy, Sheryl Cole, Erin Zwiener, and Vikki Goodwin – representing Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties – discuss their legislative priorities. (The first of two town halls on Feb. 2.) 10am-Noon. Westlake High School, 4100 Westbank, 512/732-9280. Free. district50.israel@house.texas.gov.

MENTAL HEALTH MEETUP Local mental wellness workers – from therapists to yogis – and communities of color will come together to share resources, provide training, and network. 10:30am-12:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center's Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.whatsinthemirror.org.

TEMPO 2019 CALL TO ARTISTS An information meeting and call for artwork proposals. Noon-1pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512-974-7500. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FIRST SATURDAYS A day for the community to explore and learn about the local Black diaspora. Noon-4pm. Carver Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CENTRAL TEXAS LEGISLATIVE TOWN HALL State Reps. Donna Howard, Celia Israel, Gina Hinojosa, John Bucy, Sheryl Cole, Erin Zwiener, and Vikki Goodwin – representing Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties – discuss their legislative priorities. (The second of two town halls on Feb. 2.) 1:15-3:15pm. ACC Northridge, 11928 Stonehollow Dr.. Free. district50.israel@house.texas.gov.

AMPLIFIED SOUND COMPATIBILITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30-3:30pm. LZR, 612 W. Fourth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

YOUTH CODE JAM A family coding event to get kids stoked on computer science, with introductions to virtual reality, website design, scratch game design, and self-driving cars. *This year’s event is full, but families can register for our mailing list online to learn about future events. 1:30-3:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.youthcodejam.org.

CAN DEMOCRATS & REPUBLICANS FIND COMMON GROUND IN THE NEW TEXAS LEGISLATURE? Mike Ignatowski moderates a conversation between Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County Republican Party, and Phillip Martin, executive director of the Texas House Democratic Caucus. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 3

Monday 4

LIBERATION NOT INCARCERATION ADVOCACY DAY 2019 Texas Advocates for Justice and Grassroots Leadership join forces to rally against incarceration and deportation outside the Capitol. 9:30am-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. aprice@grassrootsleadership.org, www.grassrootsleadership.org.

BIGGER, BETTER LOBBY DAYS! League of Women Voters will provide lobby training and the opportunity to advocate to leaders in the legislative office. Feb. 4-5 Holiday Inn Town Lake, 20 N. I-35, 512/472-8211. $25. www.lwvtexas.org.

ENVIRONMENTAL HISTORY AND THE LEGACY OF ALFRED W. CROSBY UT history professors evaluate the work of the late Alfred W. Crosby, a former UT faculty member and author of The Columbian Exchange: Biological and Cultural Consequences of 1492. 4-5:30pm. UT Garrison Hall, 128 Inner Campus Dr.. Free. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) For expectant families or caregivers of children under 12 months discussing child safety. 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512-972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

MAKING DEMOCRACY WORK DINNER The League of Women Voters hosts an annual dinner with keynote speaker Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, Ph.D., discussing voting, policy, and politics in Texas. 6:30-9pm. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. $100+. www.lwv.org.

LAD MEETING WITH NEW CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS Join the Liberal Austin Democrats to learn more about Natasha Harper-Madison's and Paige Ellis's Council priorities. 7-8:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. Free. www.fb.com/liberalaustindemocrats.

Tuesday 5

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install child car seats. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

UNDERSTANDING BUSINESS TAXES A daylong class on navigating tax laws to help you accurately complete various business tax returns. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

LEGALLINE Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

MBE/WBE AND SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE PROCUREMENT PROGRAM ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

2019 YARBOROUGH JUDICIAL CELEBRATION The TCDP host a celebration of Travis County's Democratic judges – honoring two retirees and the newly elected. District Attorney Margaret Moore will be in attendance. 5:30-7:30pm. The Belmont, 305 W. Sixth, 512/476-2100. $75+. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Wednesday 6

Thursday 7

MEET THE 86TH: A CONVERSATION WITH THE NEW TEXAS HOUSE DEMS Hear from the newly elected state Reps. Rhetta Bowers, Jessica González, and James Talarico. 7:30-9am. Texas Tribune. Free. www.texastribune.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW & APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW A workshop for business owners interested in small and minority business certifications. 10am-Noon. Small & Minority Business Resources, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FIRST-EVER NO KILL DAY The public is invited to come out and show support for no-kill laws. Celebrate progress made and the legislators who've supported animal rights. 11am-12:30pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.texaspetsalive.org.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP For artists interested in applying for FY 19 Community Initiatives. Noon-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC HEARINGS ON COMMUNITY NEEDS FOR LOW- AND MODERATE-INCOME AUSTINITES Residents and community organizations are invited to share input and feedback regarding the city's FY 2019-23 Five-Year Federal Funding Plan (which supports affordable housing programs, job creation, and public services for low- to moderate-income households). Written comments are accepted until March 29, by 5pm. 4pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/five.

#SAYHERNAME: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF SANDRA BLAND Free screening and panel discussion to learn more about the impact of Sandra Bland's death while in police custody following her 2015 arrest for a traffic violation in Waller County, Texas. 6pm. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. Free. love@communityadvocacyhealing.org, www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.