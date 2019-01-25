News

Michael Cargill Wins Right to Pack Heat at City Hall

Court rules in favor of local gun enthusiast, City fined for violating open carry statute

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., Jan. 25, 2019

Michael Cargill in 2016
Michael Cargill in 2016 (Photo by John Anderson)

Local gun enthusiast and entrepreneur Michael Cargill last week won his years-long struggle against the city of Austin over his right to carry his weapon into Austin City Hall. Cargill filed the suit in 2015 after the city, in the wake of the state's legalizing open carry in most public places in Texas, declared City Hall an around-the-clock gun-free zone on the basis that it (sometimes) hosts courts and other functions where guns are not permitted. Cargill railed against the decision on his radio show on KLBJ-AM and in court as a violation of his Second Amendment rights, now protected by Texas statute. After a protracted legal battle that (of course) was joined by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Travis County District Judge Lora Livingston ruled on Jan. 17 that the city must comply with the 2015 law as it was intended. Cargill, and any other licensed holder, can now bring his gun into the building as long as there isn't a Council meeting or court hearing in session. Livingston also fined the city $9,000 for violating the statute – much less than Paxton had wanted, with the judge levying the statutory fine only for those days when the AG's own investigators were disarmed at the City Hall doors. "Consistent with the Court's order, we will continue to ban handguns from City Hall during those times when the legislature's limitations allow, and we will be amending our communications to clarify when our handgun ban will be in effect," the city said in a statement. Cargill captured his triumphal armed entry into the hall for posterity on his social media.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More open carry
Open Carry: Boobs and Breasts
Open Carry: Boobs and Breasts
SXSW-timed open carry event overshadowed by toplessness

Mac McCann, March 18, 2016

Countdown to Open Carry
Countdown to Open Carry
APD discusses their plans for open carry

Chase Hoffberger, Dec. 18, 2015

More by Nina Hernandez
New Data and Rules for Dockless Scooters
New Data and Rules for Dockless Scooters
Open data on 2 million dockless trips, plus new rules for riding on trails

Jan. 18, 2019

Lege Lines: Eric Johnson Prevails Over Racist Confederate Plaque
Lege Lines: Eric Johnson Prevails Over Racist Confederate Plaque
No more Confederate nonsense, Empower Texans gets a pass, and the first-ever LGBTQ Caucus

Jan. 18, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

open carry, Michael Cargill, Ken Paxton, City Hall, gun-free zone, Lora Livingston

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Reputations, The Joe Jacksons, Glass Grapes
Continental Club
Chaddick Dance Theater: Beneath the Mind Preview at First Street Studio
Stand for Choice!
at Texas State Capitol
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  