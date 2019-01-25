News

In CD 10, the Race Goes On for Mike Siegel

Forever-candidate resumes campaign to defeat seven-term Republican incumbent Michael McCaul

By Michael King, Fri., Jan. 25, 2019

Michael McCaul back in 2004
Michael McCaul back in 2004 (Photo by John Anderson)

On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 20, Austin Assistant City Attorney Mike Siegel resumed his campaign to defeat seven-term incumbent Republican Michael McCaul in the Texas 10th Congressional District, which stretches from Austin to Houston. In November's midterm, Siegel lost to McCaul by four points – a considerable improvement over McCaul's 19-point margin in 2016 over Tawana Cadien. Siegel – who says he'll resign from his position at the city in order to campaign full-time – said he is resuming his campaign "because the people of this district need real representation." More than 100 people attended his "Appreciation and Action" event at his Guadalupe Street campaign headquarters. In a new campaign video, Siegel said he supports "direct democracy – the idea that we all have the ability to participate in building a better world. ... If we really do reach out and unite, there is nothing we can't accomplish." Siegel's 2018 campaign was notable for its extensive field operation throughout the district, which is gerrymandered to elect Republicans. In contrast to McCaul's close identification with "homeland security," Siegel emphasized universal health care, rural hospitals, and infrastructure improvements throughout CD 10. He says he'll "hold the president accountable and work to end the dysfunction in D.C." On Tuesday, McCaul announced his intention to seek re-election.

