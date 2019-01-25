Texas Women's March: Roughly 1,000 participants rallied at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, marking the second anniversary of the post-Trump Women's March and the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling. The event featured dozens of speakers, including former state Senator and gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis.

PAXTON vs. BDS: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has predictably asked federal district judges to deny any motion for a preliminary injunction against Texas' law preventing state-funded companies and their employees from boycotting Israel. Last month, Pflugerville ISD speech pathologist Bahia Amawi and, separately, four others represented by the ACLU sued the state over the anti-boycott law, which they see as an infringement on their First Amendment rights.

Are You Running? It seems everybody else is, for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, as Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg joined Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro as already declared candidates. A brace of others seem ready to follow: Sens. Cory Booker, Sherrod Brown, Amy Klobuchar, and occasional Democrat Bernie Sanders, maybe former VP Joe Biden, maybe even Beto O'Rourke ...

Home Prices Steady: According to a report from the Austin Board of Realtors, the median price for single-family homes in Austin increased 4.1% in 2018, to $375,760. Sales were flat at 9,357 homes, but dollar volume increased 5.3% – and monthly housing inventory declined slightly. ABOR reported that the median price for the Austin-Round Rock metro area stayed above $300,000 for 10 consecutive months, a new record.

Feeding the Feds: The Texas AFL-CIO, the Central Labor Council, and local Democratic officials have begun a food drive in support of federal workers harmed by the government shutdown. Bring canned goods and other nonperishable items to the AFL-CIO at 1106 Lavaca during business hours Thursday and Friday, noon to 4pm Saturday and Sunday. The donations will be delivered to the Central Texas Food Bank on Monday.

Downtown Hate Crime? Austin police have confirmed they're investigating an attack on two gay men as a hate crime. The brutal incident occurred Saturday morning in Downtown after the couple left Rain on 4th on Austin's small but mighty "gay strip." See "Qmmunity," Jan. 25, for more.

Tacos and Transit: Capital Metro has launched a new video series that hopes to get Austinites as excited about bus rides as they are about tacos. Taco journalist Mando Rayo discussed the pairing on Tuesday's first episode; next month, AISD Superintendent Paul Cruz will hop a bus for Veracruz. Tune in via Cap Metro's YouTube channel.