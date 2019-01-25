Civics 101

Thursday 24

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo’s upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW AND APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW For-profit business owners interested in working with government contracts: Learn how small and minority business enterprise certifications can be used as a marketing tool. 10am-Noon. Small & Minority Business Resources Dept., 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN’S COFFEE MEETUP A safe space for women to network, discuss activism, and share resources, with a facilitated discussion. Fourth Thursday, 11am-12:30pm NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

DISPARITY STUDY MEETING The public is invited to give feedback regarding the city’s upcoming Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE), Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Disparity Study. 1:30-2:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov/smbr.

AUSTIN HOUSING AFFORDABILITY: A CRITICAL MOMENT FOR SOLUTIONS The LBJ Future Forum brings together local leaders and community members to discuss affordable housing ideas, plans, and ongoing efforts. Reception to follow. 6-7:30pm. Bass Lecture Hall, UT campus, LBJ School of Public Affairs, Red River between Dean Keeton & Manor Road. www.atxfriends.org.

HEALTH CARE ISSUES AT THE 86TH TEXAS LEGISLATURE Children’s Defense Fund-Texas and the Cover Texas Now coalition discuss health care and the 86th Texas legislative session. 6:30-8:30pm. Willie Mae Kirk Branch Library, 3101 Oak Springs Dr., 512/926-4453.

AARC MASTER PLAN: RENTERS & COMMUNITY ROOM USERS PARD wants your input on the AARC redesign, especially if you have rented the space or are interested in doing so. 6:30-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. eric.oeur@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

Friday 25

HEALING IN THE VILLAGE CONFERENCE: ARE THE CHILDREN WELL? A conference on culturally inclusive best practices and ways to improve outcomes for children of color experiencing trauma. Without help, exposure to childhood trauma increases the risks of “everything from heart disease and diabetes to depression and involvement with the criminal justice system,” according to conference organizer Courtney Robinson, Ph.D. 8am-5pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $50. www.coseboc.org.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP Brush up on your knowledge of QuickBooks accounting software to better support your business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $75. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PROTEST TRUMP'S SHUTDOWN Join Texas AFL-CIO, the Travis County Democratic Party, and the Austin Central Labor Council in solidarity with federal workers to protest the shutdown – now exceeding 30 days. Protesters are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to folks working without pay. 11:45am-1pm. Senator John Cornyn's Office, 221 W. Sixth St.. www.texasaflcio.org.

YWCA MONTHLY DIALOGUES: RESPONSIBLE ALLYSHIP A community dialogue on how to be a good ally. Noon-1:30pm. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. IH 35, Suite 110. Free. www.ywcaaustin.org.

AARC MASTER PLAN: COLLABORATORS & COMMUNITY PARTNERS PARD wants your input on the AARC redesign, especially if you have previously collaborated or partnered with them, or are interested in future opportunities. 1-2:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. eric.oeur@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

Saturday 26

POINT IN TIME COUNT Participate in the city’s annual count of folks experiencing homelessness in Austin to help secure federal funding. More than 600 volunteers, working in teams, are needed. Sat., Jan. 26, 3-9am www.austinecho.org.

2020 PROGRESSIVE CANDIDATE TRAINING A rundown of all the things you need to know before you run for office. Sat.-Sun., Jan. 26-27 IBEW Local 520, 4818 E. Ben White #300. $20. www.pda-centex.org.

VOLUNTEER FOR READY, SET, PLANT! AT WILLIAMSON CREEK Help TreeFolks plant seedlings along Williamson Creek at Heartwood. Don’t forget to wear closed-toe shoes and long pants! 9am-Noon. TBA. Free (registration required). volunteer@treefolks.org, www.treefolks.org.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am-Noon. CommUnityCare Clinic, 2901 Montopolis. Free.

COMMUNITY EXPERIENCE A chance to learn about the Community Advocacy & Healing Project, join the conversation, and get involved. Noon-2:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

FIX-IT CLINIC Bring your damaged or broken jewelry, toys, electronics, etc., and learn how to fix them with volunteer coaches. Noon-3pm. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

STAND FOR CHOICE! The counter protest to the Texas “Rally for Life,” with the Texas Handmaids. Learn more on Facebook or their website. 12:30-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.texashandmaids.org.

ARTIST INFORMATION MEETING A call to artists for the 51st Streetscape scene. 1:30pm. Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/928-0333. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 27

Monday 28

CAPITAL METRO BOARD MEETING The Austin Coalition for Transit will ask the Cap Metro Board to restore the frequency and location of bus service to the surrounding streets and communities of Eastside Memorial High School and Allison Elementary School. Noon-3pm. 2910 E. Fifth St..

Tuesday 29

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of opening a new small business and re-evaluating an existing one during growth. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

DON'T PUNISH PAIN RALLY The local rally is part of a nationwide event to educate the public on the harm caused to “Americans in genuine need of legitimately prescribed, FDA-approved pain medications” in the crackdown of illegal drug use. 1-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 401/523-0426. Free. tx@dontpunishpainrally.com, www.dontpunishpainrally.com.

Wednesday 30

“STRATEGIC STABILITY” IN TWO NUCLEAR POSTURE REVIEWS Sharon Weiner, an expert on nuclear weapons strategy, discusses U.S. policy. 12:15-1:45pm. LBJ School of Public Affairs, Sid Richardson Hall, Unit 3, 2315 Red River, 512/471-3200.

MBE, WBE, & DBE DISPARITY STUDY PUBLIC INPUT MEETING The city’s SMBR department is seeking public comment on the proposed scope of work for the upcoming Minority-Owned Business Enterprise, Women-Owned Business Enterprise, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Disparity Study. 6-7pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772. www.austintexas.gov/smbr.

Thursday 31

VOLUNTEER FOR READY, SET, PLANT! AT NORTH ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD PARK Help TreeFolks plant seedlings at North Acres Neighborhood Park. Don’t forget to wear closed-toe shoes and long pants! 9am-Noon. TBA. Free (registration required). volunteer@treefolks.org, www.treefolks.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

PREPPIN’ FOR SESSION The Lilith Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, the ACLU of Texas, and Austin Democratic Socialists of America unite to help folks better understand state lawmaking and encourage community members to get involved with the process. Kids welcome. 6-8pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. www.lilithfund.org.

AARC MASTER PLAN UPDATE: COMMUNITY MEETING 2 Help PARD develop a plan that aligns with the community’s goals for AARC’s future. This is a family-friendly event with kids’ activities and snacks. Language interpreters available upon request; call 311. 6-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. eric.oeur@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

AURA JANUARY GENERAL MEETING Kick off the new year with AURA! The urbanist group will be contemplating 2019 goals and plans. 6:30-7:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.aura-atx.org.