News

ACC Child Care Ready to Launch

Highland campus launches a YMCA-run drop-in child care center for ACC students

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Jan. 25, 2019

ACC Child Care Ready to Launch

The YMCA-run child care drop-in center at the ACC Highland campus is now accepting registrants for the service, which is set to launch Jan. 28. Parents currently enrolled in a class, taking a test, or using a program at the Highland campus will be able to drop their children off at the center for a maximum of three hours a day, or 12 hours per week. It's $4 per hour and open to children aged 3-12, though YMCA District Executive Director Tiffany Patterson told us that younger children could be accepted – so long as they're not still in diapers. "They have to be potty-trained," Patterson said. "That's really important." The ACC Board approved the pilot program in September and plans to expand similar services to other campuses in the future. Patterson said at least two YMCA staffers will be present at the center, with more available should the class size grow. She expects the morning hours to be their busiest. It's "first come, first served," so Patterson recommends arriving at the campus early to make sure there is room available. The center will be open 8am-8pm Mon.-Thu., and 8am-2pm Fri.-Sat. Parents can register online at www.austincc.edu/students/child-care/child-watch-drop-in-center.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Austin Sanders
Austin ISD Begins to Move Eastside High Schools
Austin ISD Begins to Move Eastside High Schools
New Eastside Memorial campus breaks ground, and more school shuffling

Jan. 25, 2019

Village Idiot Alex Jones Must Spill His Secrets
Village Idiot Alex Jones Must Spill His Secrets
Lawsuits by Sandy Hook families want to look at Infowars’ books

Jan. 18, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

ACC Highland, child care, YMCA, Tiffany Patterson

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Reputations, The Joe Jacksons, Glass Grapes
Continental Club
Chaddick Dance Theater: Beneath the Mind Preview at First Street Studio
Stand for Choice!
at Texas State Capitol
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  