ACC Child Care Ready to Launch

The YMCA-run child care drop-in center at the ACC Highland campus is now accepting registrants for the service, which is set to launch Jan. 28. Parents currently enrolled in a class, taking a test, or using a program at the Highland campus will be able to drop their children off at the center for a maximum of three hours a day, or 12 hours per week. It's $4 per hour and open to children aged 3-12, though YMCA District Executive Director Tiffany Patterson told us that younger children could be accepted – so long as they're not still in diapers. "They have to be potty-trained," Patterson said. "That's really important." The ACC Board approved the pilot program in September and plans to expand similar services to other campuses in the future. Patterson said at least two YMCA staffers will be present at the center, with more available should the class size grow. She expects the morning hours to be their busiest. It's "first come, first served," so Patterson recommends arriving at the campus early to make sure there is room available. The center will be open 8am-8pm Mon.-Thu., and 8am-2pm Fri.-Sat. Parents can register online at www.austincc.edu/students/child-care/child-watch-drop-in-center.