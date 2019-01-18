News

Village Idiot Alex Jones Must Spill His Secrets

Lawsuits by Sandy Hook families want to look at Infowars’ books

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Jan. 18, 2019


Everyone's pal, Alex Jones (Photo by Jana Birchum)

We at the Chronicle try to make this space an Alex Jones-free zone, but report the news we must. Austin's homegrown conspiracy clown, now an international embarrassment, had a bad day in court last week. Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ruled on Friday that plaintiffs in a defamation lawsuit against Jones, alleging a "campaign of harassment" following the Sandy Hook school shooting, could access the financial records of Jones and Infowars, the unaccountably popular multimedia platform from which he proliferates his nonsense – including the theory that Sandy Hook was a "false flag" hoax designed to gin up support for stricter gun laws. (Note that 20 children under the age of 7, along with seven adults and the shooter, died in the 2012 massacre.) The ruling could give the plaintiffs – relatives of children and adults killed in the massacre and an FBI agent who responded to the shooting – access to the internal communications and marketing strategies at Infowars, a step the plaintiffs' lawyers described as necessary to understand the planning and coordination that went into perpetuating the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory. Attorneys for Jones plan to appeal the ruling.

Here at home, in a separate lawsuit filed by a different Sandy Hook parent in Travis County's 53rd District Court, lawyers for the plaintiff also filed a motion for discovery, saying she cannot adequately detail the harassment she endured – coordinated and promoted by Jones and his employees – without access to documents. The motion reads: "Plaintiff is entitled to present the full scope of the outrageous conduct supporting her [intentional infliction of emotional distress] claim, and discovery will aid her in creating a record which fairly and fully describes Defendants' continuing course of conduct." A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Jan. 24.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Alex Jones
Alex Jones vs. the World
Alex Jones vs. the World
Megyn Kelly to interview local conspiracy theorist on Sunday night

Richard Whittaker, June 16, 2017

Alex Jones Apologizes!
Alex Jones Apologizes!
Slander against politicians is one thing; against pizza shop owners, another

Michael King, March 31, 2017

More by Austin Sanders
¡<i>Dale,</i> Austin FC! MLS Makes It Official
¡Dale, Austin FC! MLS Makes It Official
Austin finally is a major league town, with soccer taking the pitch in 2021

Jan. 18, 2019

Lege Lines: Eric Johnson Prevails Over Racist Confederate Plaque
Lege Lines: Eric Johnson Prevails Over Racist Confederate Plaque
No more Confederate nonsense, Empower Texans gets a pass, and the first-ever LGBTQ Caucus

Jan. 18, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Alex Jones, Infowars, Sandy Hook, defamation suit

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Dolly Parton birthday hoot w/ Jackie Venson, Mélat, Else Cross, Kalu James, Walker Lukens, Carson McHone, & more
Barracuda
Jake Runestad: Hope Of Loving at St. Martin's Lutheran Church
Flatbed Goes South: Moving Show and Sale at Flatbed Press
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  