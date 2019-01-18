Civics 101

Thursday 17

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

AFRICAN AMERICAN RESOURCE ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 11:30am. African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th. www.austintexas.gov.

GENDER AFFIRMATION: LAW AND ADVOCACY A free Trans Wellness lunch and learn delving into the hows and whys of state law and gender identity. Know your rights and learn the strings to pull to take legal and social action. Part of a series hosted by Out Youth, Kind Clinic, and Austin Medical-Legal Partnership. 11:45am-1pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/478-4939. Free, RSVP required. www.outyouth.org.

AUSTIN LEGI-CATION Planned Parenthood's monthly visit to the state Capitol returns to inform elected officials and their staff on all the org does here in Texas. This month their focusing on cervical health awareness. RSVP online. Noon-1:15pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.plannedparenthood.org.

AARC MASTER PLAN: ARTISTS AND CREATIVES GROUP DISCUSSION Artists and creatives are invited to provide feedback to PARD for the new AARC Master Plan. 6:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. update@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

PLACEMAKING & DISPLACEMENT: A PUBLIC DIALOGUE Priscilla Hale, allgo's executive director, facilitates a discussion with a multi-ethnic and multi-generational group of artists, scholars, community historians, and activists on how the arts community can thrive amidst Austin's economic and cultural displacement issues. 7-8:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center's Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC BENEFIT Help the clinic continue to provide affordable health care to Central Texans by attending this one-night-only event with Christopher Cross, Eric Johnson, and Monte Montgomery. 8pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress, 512/472-5470. $35-250. www.austinpcc.org.

Friday 18

AUSTIN POLITICAL BUTTON & MEMORABILIA SHOW Two days to peruse historical memorabilia of Austin politics. Join Friday for a night of tall tales and barbecue. Call to reserve a room; email to reserve a table. Fri.-Sat., Jan. 18-19, 9am-5pm Fickett Center at Springhill Suites, 12520 N. I-35. $3-60. jawilsone@grandecom.net.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 7:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/daccac.

Saturday 19

11TH ANNUAL SWEET HOME MLK SOCIAL Peace through Pie hosts a sugary social commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with music by Pease Elementary's Bobcat Singers and Noiseful Joy featuring Sam Rives; and a pie auction to support Sweet Home Church renovations. Attendees are asked to bake or bring a peace pie or two to share or donate for auction. 11:30am-2:30pm. Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 1725 W. 11th. Free, but RSVP. shc@peacethroughpie.org, www.peacethroughpie.org.

MLKDAY: CARE KIT PACKING & DISTRIBUTION Austin Black Pride and HRC Austin are joining forces – and you're invited – to make and distribute care kits for people experiencing homelessness. Everyone 8 and up welcome, donations of: socks, Kleenex packs, body wipes, sunscreen, first aid items, and sandwich/freezer bags also welcome. RSVP via Eventbrite (through Facebook). Noon-3pm. Seven Grand, 405 E. Seventh, 512/520-4582. www.sevengrandaustin.com.

CALL FOR ARTISTS: INFORMATION MEETING For the Montopolis community. Noon. African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN WOMEN'S RALLY 2019 A rally – combining the annual Texas Reproductive Rights Rally and commemorating the 2017 Women's March – to support all women in their fight for equality and equity. 2-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.roevwadetx.weebly.com.

Sunday 20

AJC BOOK DISCUSSION: HOW NOT TO GET SHOT Join the Austin Justice Coalition to discuss D.L. Hughley's How Not To Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People. You don't have to finish the book or be a member to attend. 5-6pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.austinjustice.org.

Monday 21

MLK MARCH, FESTIVAL, AND FOOD DRIVE Join the annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, with a short program at UT's MLK statue followed by a march to Huston-Tillotson. Due to the gubernatorial inauguration, there will be no stop at the Capitol. 9am. University of Texas to Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon. www.mlkcelebration.com.

Tuesday 22

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 2019 GROW GREEN LANDSCAPE PROFESSIONAL TRAINING SERIES The last day to register for the city's 2019 Grow Green Team – developed to protect natural resources via qualified landscape professionals providing sustainable options for landscape design, installation, and care. See dates, fees online. Noon. $20-75. www.austintexas.gov/department/grow-green.

VISIONARY VOICES: LAURIE FRICK Austin artist discusses her work including her recent TEMPO Refresh public art project. 6pm. Texas Society of Architects, 500 Chicon. www.austintexas.gov.

BEFORE YOU RUN VOLUNTEER WORKSHOP Eyeing a political run? This series of workshops will help prepare you to run. Facilitated by AXR Strategies Political Director Jennifer Longoria. 6:30-8:30pm. Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing, 512/535-3044. www.laketravisprogressives.org.

Wednesday 23

CALL FOR ARTISTS: INFORMATION MEETING For artists interested in working with St. John Pocket Park. 6pm. St. John Community Center, 7500 Blessing. www.austintexas.gov.

OPEN FORUM: LWV-AA MOBILITY & TRANSPORTATION POSITION STATEMENT UPDATE The local branch of the League of Women Voters shares updates and changes to their Mobility Position Statement. 7-9pm. League of Women Voters, 1011 W. 31st, 512/451-6710. www.lwvaustin.org.

Thursday 24

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW AND APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW For-profit business owners interested in working with government contracts: Learn how small and minority business enterprise certifications can be used as a marketing tool. 10am-Noon. Small & Minority Business Resources Dept., 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN'S COFFEE MEETUP A safe space for women to network, discuss activism, and share resources with a a facilitated discussion. Fourth Thursday, 11am-12:30pm NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

DISPARITY STUDY MEETING The public is invited to give feedback regarding the city's upcoming Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE), Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Disparity Study. 1:30-2:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov/smbr.

AARC MASTER PLAN: RENTERS AND COMMUNITY ROOM USERS PARD wants your input on the AARC redesign, especially if you have rented the space or are interested in doing so. 6:30-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. eric.oeur@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/aarc.