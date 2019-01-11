News

Texas Comptroller Gives Legislature More Money to Spend

But don't go crazy y'all

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., Jan. 11, 2019

Glenn Hegar in 2013
Glenn Hegar in 2013 (Photo by John Anderson)

Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, the most normal dude in the state GOP leadership, kicked off the 2019 legislative frenzy Monday with the release of his Biennial Revenue Estimate – the amount of money that lawmakers cannot exceed in the new state budget. The magic number for the 2020-21 biennium is $119.1 billion, an 8.1% increase over his estimate from two years ago, as the state's tax collector reported healthy increases in sales tax revenue and levies on oil and gas production, motor vehicles and their fuels, and suchlike.

But don't go buy a new school system just yet! Hegar, as usual, sounded notes of caution in his BRE release, which for previous comptrollers has been an occasion for major grandstanding. "The Legislature will again face some difficult choices in balancing this budget," he said, citing both the need to close expected (Medicaid) and surprise (Harvey) shortfalls in the current biennium, as well as the inexorable pressure for "a potentially large boost in education spending to reduce the property tax burden and reform school finance."

That "large boost" could be only what's needed to plug the hole blasted into school funding by Gov. Greg Abbott's property tax "relief," or it could mean real new investment in education quality. In either event, it will likely involve going beyond the $119.1 billion BRE into the state's ever-bloating rainy day fund, which would grow to $15.4 billion by 2021 – even after voter-approved diversions for highway spending. This overstuffed mattress full of Texans' cash, just sitting there, clearly bothers Hegar, who's already gotten the Lege to let him invest some of it to at least keep up with inflation. This year, he continues his quest to create a "Texas Legacy Fund" to capitalize on the new energy boom, as long as it lasts, and build a permanent endowment that can generate higher returns to spend on, say, schools, or pensions. His plan already has support from both parties but still needs to make it through the legislative gauntlet.

A version of this article appeared in print on January 11, 2019 with the headline: Hegar: Don’t Go Crazy, Y’all

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More 86th Texas Legislature
Lege Lines: Only 139 Days to Go for the 86th Texas Legislature
Lege Lines: Only 139 Days to Go for the 86th Texas Legislature
New faces and leaders in the spotlight as the Lege gets underway

Mary Tuma, Jan. 11, 2019

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of the Upcoming Legislative Session
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of the Upcoming Legislative Session
Lawmakers set to tackle immigration, education, legalization, transportation, and more

the News Staff, Dec. 14, 2018

More by Mike Clark-Madison
The Top 10 Austin News Milestones of 2018
The Top 10 Austin News Milestones of 2018
Days like these

Dec. 28, 2018

Apple Takes a $1 Billion Bite of Robinson Ranch
Apple Takes a $1 Billion Bite of Robinson Ranch
Tech giant heads just up the road to double its Austin footprint

Dec. 21, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

86th Texas Legislature, Comptroller of Public Accounts, Glenn Hegar, Biennial Revenue Estimate, BRE, school finance, rainy day fund, Texas Legacy Fund

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
A'lante Flamenco: Amor Fati
Long Center for the Performing Arts
Butridge Gallery: Despite It All at Dougherty Arts Center
DaveFest 4 w/ Worm Suicide, Violent Night, the Boleys, Hell Fury, Disko Wolves, Runescarred, Dharma Kings, the Dead Coats, Christ Toast & the Jerks, Adrian Conner, Zero Percent, Sex Pump, Inflatable Bastards at Kick Butt Coffee
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  