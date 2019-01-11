Civics 101

Thursday 10

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps – now available in both English and Spanish – to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online. Feedback accepted through Jan. 13 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW AND APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW A workshop on small and minority business enterprise certifications and more for for-profit business owners interested in working with government contracts. 10am-Noon. SMBR Office, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN JOINT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/content/comprehensive-plan-joint-committee.

Friday 11

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON CITY'S AMBITIOUS EFFORTS TO COMBAT CLIMATE CHANGE Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will join Austin's Mayor Steve Adler and City Manager Spencer Cronk for a joint announcement on our city's efforts to combat climate change. 10am. Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. www.austintexas.gov/departments/sustainability.

CAN BEGINNING OF YEAR CELEBRATION Celebrate the work CAN did in 2018 and hear about what's in the works for 2019! 4-6pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. www.canatx.org.

Saturday 12

CONFRONTING RACISM: A DIALOGUE TO CREATE A NEW FUTURE A workshop with Hugh Taft-Morales of the Philadelphia and Baltimore Ethical Societies, to explore America's democratic ideals alongside its systemic oppression of people of color. 10am. 5604 Manor Rd.. www.esoa.org.

MOBILITY JUSTICE: PEOPLE POWER & THE FUTURE OF URBAN TRANSPORTATION Dr. Adonia E. Lugo of Antioch University Los Angeles discusses the "practice of accounting for the diverse vulnerabilities that individuals carry with them as they travel through shared public spaces" and how Austin can use this work in future transportation conversations. 10:30am-Noon. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/imagineaustin/speakerseries.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD 101 An intro session for anyone interested in putting boots on the ground to support Planned Parenthood. 10:30am-Noon. Planned Parenthood, 201 E. Ben White. www.plannedparenthood.org.

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP A workshop for those completing the FY 19 Final Report for the Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 13

Monday 14

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your child's car seat. Register online, email, or call the EMS Safety Hotline for more info. 9am. CommUnity Care Clinic, 211 Comal. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

MBE, WBE, & DBE DISPARITY STUDY PUBLIC INPUT MEETING They city's SMBR department is seeking public comment on the proposed scope of work for the upcoming Minority-Owned Business Enterprise, Women-Owned Business Enterprise, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Disparity Study. 9:30-10:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/smbr.

SWEARING IN CEREMONY WITH TRUSTEE-ELECT STEPHANIE GHARAKHANIAN The ACC Board of Trustees welcomes the newest member. Reception starts at 4:30pm. 4:30-5:15pm. Highland Business Center, 5930 Middle Fiskville.

ANIMAL ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/aac.

CALL FOR ARTISTS: INFORMATION SESSION An information session for the Rosewood Park community. 6pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. 7-8:30pm. AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 15

Wednesday 16

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your child's car seat. Register online, email, or call the EMS Safety Hotline for more info. Third Wednesdays, 9am Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

ELECTRIC BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov/electricboard.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An overview of the city's development process to help business owners identify what processes are relevant to business location development, and how to navigate the steps in a timely and efficient manner. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

GENERAL MEETING OF THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS AUSTIN AREA Mayor Adler's Chief of Staff Lesley Varghese and LWVTX Capitol Corps Coordinator Molly Terry discuss how City Hall and the Capitol work, and how residents can get involved in lawmaking. 6:30-8pm. League of Women Voters, 1011 W. 31st, 512/451-6710. www.lwvaustin.org.

Thursday 17

AUSTIN LEGI-CATION Planned Parenthood's monthly visit to the state Capitol returns to inform elected officials and their staff on all the org does here in Texas. This month their focusing on cervical health awareness. RSVP online. Noon-1:15pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.plannedparenthood.org.

PLACEMAKING & DISPLACEMENT: A PUBLIC DIALOGUE Priscilla Hale, allgo's executive director, facilitates a discussion with a multi-ethnic and multi-generational group of artists, scholars, community historians, and activists on how the arts community can thrive amidst Austin's economic and cultural displacement issues. 7-8:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center's Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC BENEFIT Help the clinic continue to provide affordable health care to Central Texans by attending this one-night-only event with Christopher Cross, Eric Johnson, and Monte Montgomery. 8pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress, 512/472-5470. $35-250. www.austinpcc.org.