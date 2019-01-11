News

Austin's Last GOP Council Member Returns to Her Natural Habitat

Ellen Troxclair joins right-leaning Texas Public Policy Foundation

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Jan. 11, 2019

Ellen Troxclair
Ellen Troxclair (Photo by Jana Birchum)

It was only a matter of time. Just days before she departed from City Council, lone Republican Ellen Troxclair reported for duty at her ideological mother ship, the Texas Public Policy Foundation, to advocate for property tax "reform" at the Capitol. Gov. Greg Abbott has called for a 2.5% annual cap on increases in property tax revenue going to cities, counties, and school districts, a move that those local entities fear would restrict their ability to provide basic services. Troxclair, who consistently voted against tax increases during her one term, is no stranger to TPPF, having spoken at events highlighting its opposition to measures approved by the Council on which she served, such as ride-hailing regulations. (She also, controversially, testified at the Capitol in support of bills that would overturn policies adopted by the Council.)

"While my service on #ATX Council is ending, the fight on behalf of families who are being forced out of their homes and businesses due to rising property taxes is not over," Troxclair tweeted. "I am excited to join with @TPPF as a Senior Fellow to continue this work." Now untethered by any shame over attacking the city government that paid her $76,086 a year for that "service," Troxclair now has all the freedom and individual liberty (freedom! liberty!) she could desire to fight back against the nanny-state busybodies and ignorant wastewads whose politics are preferred by the vast majority of her fellow citizens.

A version of this article appeared in print on January 11, 2019 with the headline: Of Course, Troxclair Joins TPPF

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Ellen Troxclair
Troxclair Won’t Seek Re-election for City Council
Troxclair Won’t Seek Re-election for City Council
No incumbent will run in District 8

Chase Hoffberger, July 13, 2018

Hunkered Down in Troxclair’s Lair
Hunkered Down in Troxclair’s Lair
City Council’s lone conservative preaches to her choir

Nina Hernandez, Oct. 13, 2017

More Texas Public Policy Foundation
The Texas Public Policy Foundation: Not Always Evil!
The Texas Public Policy Foundation: Not Always Evil!
Conservative think tank aligns with FIRST STEP Act

Mike Clark-Madison, Oct. 26, 2018

City Slickers
City Slickers
How the state’s most influential conservative think tank works to undermine our local control

Mary Tuma, Oct. 12, 2018

More by Mary Tuma
Lege Lines: Only 139 Days to Go for the 86th Texas Legislature
Lege Lines: Only 139 Days to Go for the 86th Texas Legislature
New faces and leaders in the spotlight as the Lege gets underway

Jan. 11, 2019

“People’s Lawsuit” Challenges Texas Abortion Restrictions
“People’s Lawsuit” Challenges Texas Abortion Restrictions
Ambitious effort to reverse anti-choice laws gets a day in court

Jan. 11, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ellen Troxclair, Texas Public Policy Foundation, Austin City Council, property tax

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
A'lante Flamenco: Amor Fati
Long Center for the Performing Arts
DaveFest 4 w/ Worm Suicide, Violent Night, the Boleys, Hell Fury, Disko Wolves, Runescarred, Dharma Kings, the Dead Coats, Christ Toast & the Jerks, Adrian Conner, Zero Percent, Sex Pump, Inflatable Bastards at Kick Butt Coffee
Butridge Gallery: Despite It All at Dougherty Arts Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  