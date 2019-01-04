Civics 101

Thursday 3

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps – now available in both English and Spanish – to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online. Feedback accepted through Jan. 13 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS Qualified folks – with an interest in "serving the health care needs" of Travis County residents with low income and no access to insurance – are encouraged to apply. The term runs January 2019 through December 31, 2022. Due Fri., Jan. 4, 5pm www.centralhealth.net.

FIVE YEARS OF AUSTIN B-CYCLE Austin B-cycle celebrates five years, 1.1 million miles ridden, and 76 stations, with discounted memberships. Sign up or renew for another year and get 50% off. Through Jan. 6, 2019! Through Jan. 6, 2019 www.bcycle.com.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT HOST SWEARING-IN CEREMONY For current and newly elected officials to take place immediately following the special voting session at 9am. 9:45am. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca, 512/854-9020. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP Applying for the Community Initiatives Program? Attend for more detailed guidelines. Don't forget your laptop! Noon-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second, 512/974-7978. Free. peggy.ellithorpe@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 4

WOOD RECLAMATION A reclaimed log pickup for anyone looking for larger pieces of wood for art or milling purposes. Community members must sign on-site liability waivers and are responsible for all loading and hauling of wood, though park staff can cut logs down to size as needed. 9am-3pm. PARD Private Reclamation Yard, 2405 Stratford. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 5

GIVE YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE ANOTHER LIFE The City of Austin invites you to recycle your tree – either curbside or at Zilker – so it can become mulch or compost and not part of the landfill. Do not place trees in bags, and remember, only natural trees can be recycled (meaning no tinsel, no flocking, now artificial snow). Sat.-Sun., Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 5-6; 10am-2pm Zilker Park Polo Fields, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

FIRST SATURDAYS A day for the community to explore and learn about the local Black diaspora. Noon-4pm. Carver Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BUILDING BRIDGES: COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Representatives from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office will discuss crime trends in the Apache Shores neighborhood, immigration policies, and more. 1:30-3pm. ACTS Church, 1304 RR 620 N., Lakeway. www.tcsheriff.org.

Sunday 6

BLUE ACTION DEMS JANUARY MEETING Join the group to discuss numbers and set collective focus on November 2019. 2-4pm. Travis County Community Hall, 8656 Hwy. 71 W. Bldg. A #208. www.blueactiondems.com.

Monday 7

SAFE BABY ACADEMY IN SPANISH Learn how to care for newborns and babies under a year. Register online or call 512/972-7233 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/478-4939. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL INAUGURATION Newly elected council members for Districts 1 and 8, as well as our re-elected CMs of D3, 5, and 9 and Mayor Steve Adler will take the oath of office. The new dais will also elect a mayor pro tem. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 8

86TH TEXAS LEGISLATIVE SESSION It's back. The 86th Texas Legislature starts Tue., Jan. 8, and runs through May 27. 9am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.capitol.texas.gov.

MILLIONS MARCH TEXAS A march to demand accountability from lawmakers on behalf of all oppressed peoples. Organized by Austin Justice Coalition, Next Generation Action Network, Houston Justice Coalition, and Black Lives Matter Houston. 10am-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.austinjustice.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A basic overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing one. 3-4:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AFRICAN AMERICAN RESOURCE ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/aarac.

Wednesday 9

SUNSET ADVISORY COMMISSION See agenda for details. Noon. Senate Finance Committee Room, E1.036, Capitol Extenstion E1.036. www.sunset.texas.gov.

TX LEGE 101 WITH STATE REP. DONNA HOWARD AND STATE REP. JOHN CYRIER Austin Tech Alliance and Glasshouse Policy host an evening on the 86th Texas Legislature and how it'll effect the tech sector. Additional speakers to be added and light refreshments will be served. 6-8pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor. www.austintech.org.

TAXPAYER SEMINAR FOR SMALL BUSINESSES Folks from the Comptroller's Office discuss the ins and outs of filing taxes as a small business. 6-8pm. Workforce Solutions, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Thursday 10

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW AND APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW A workshop on small and minority business enterprise certifications and more for for-profit business owners interested in working with government contracts. 10am-Noon. SMBR Office, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.