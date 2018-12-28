New Class Ready to ATXelerate

The Center for Austin's Future, which bills itself as Austin's "only elected office candidate recruitment engine," has announced its 2019 "ATXelerator" recruitment class for aspiring officials. In a press release declaring the students will "start their run[s] for office in January," CAF Board President José Beceiro described the 26-member incoming class as "people who want to think big and make Austin a model 21st-century, global city." The class will undergo a retreat/orientation next month, followed by eight weeks of seminars in various policy subject areas, from transportation to social equity. The recruits, who hail from all 10 Council districts – from one in District 5 to seven in District 9 (where ATXelerator grad Danielle Skidmore recently challenged Kathie Tovo) – include many attorneys and techies and activists on a broad ideological span – from Workers Defense organizer Manuel Muñoz (D4) to data scientist/urbanist Dan Keshet (D9) to Ellen Troxclair aide and Prop K backer Michael Searle (also D9). The ATXelerator program concludes with a "pitch-style" competition before an expert panel of judges, plus a public event for nine finalists – the "Center4ATX Games" – this coming spring.