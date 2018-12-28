Civics 101

Thursday 27

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County, 512/255-6799. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

FIVE YEARS OF AUSTIN B-CYCLE Austin B-cycle celebrates five years, 1.1 million miles ridden, and 76 stations, with discounted memberships. Sign up or renew for another year and get 50% off. Through Jan. 6, 2019! Through Jan. 6, 2019 www.bcycle.com.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps – now available in both English and Spanish – to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online. Feedback accepted through Jan. 13 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS Qualified folks – with an interest in "serving the health care needs" of Travis County residents with low income and no access to insurance – are encouraged to apply. The term runs January 2019 through December 31, 2022. Due Fri., Jan. 4, 5pm www.centralhealth.net.

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

MELANATED COMMUNITY BOOK DRIVE The Community Advocacy and Healing Project is collecting books featuring black and brown characters for children and adults living in public housing. Drop-off sites: Kane's Barbershop (1719 E. 12th), Plant Party/Gadabout Goods (1200 E. 11th), KAZI (8906 Wall St.), 1-6pm. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

Friday 28

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

FIVE YEARS OF AUSTIN B-CYCLE Austin B-cycle celebrates five years, 1.1 million miles ridden, and 76 stations, with discounted memberships. Sign up or renew for another year and get 50% off. Through Jan. 6, 2019! Through Jan. 6, 2019 www.bcycle.com.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps – now available in both English and Spanish – to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online. Feedback accepted through Jan. 13 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS Qualified folks – with an interest in "serving the health care needs" of Travis County residents with low income and no access to insurance – are encouraged to apply. The term runs January 2019 through December 31, 2022. Due Fri., Jan. 4, 5pm www.centralhealth.net.

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

MELANATED COMMUNITY BOOK DRIVE The Community Advocacy and Healing Project is collecting books featuring black and brown characters for children and adults living in public housing. Drop-off sites: Kane's Barbershop (1719 E. 12th), Plant Party/Gadabout Goods (1200 E. 11th), KAZI (8906 Wall St.), 1-6pm. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

Saturday 29

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS Qualified folks – with an interest in "serving the health care needs" of Travis County residents with low income and no access to insurance – are encouraged to apply. The term runs January 2019 through December 31, 2022. Due Fri., Jan. 4, 5pm www.centralhealth.net.

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

FIVE YEARS OF AUSTIN B-CYCLE Austin B-cycle celebrates five years, 1.1 million miles ridden, and 76 stations, with discounted memberships. Sign up or renew for another year and get 50% off. Through Jan. 6, 2019! Through Jan. 6, 2019 www.bcycle.com.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps – now available in both English and Spanish – to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online. Feedback accepted through Jan. 13 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

GIVE YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE ANOTHER LIFE The City of Austin invites you to recycle your tree – either curbside or at Zilker – so it can become mulch or compost and not part of the landfill. Do not place trees in bags, and remember, only natural trees can be recycled (meaning no tinsel, no flocking, now artificial snow). Sat.-Sun., Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 5-6; 10am-2pm Zilker Park Polo Fields, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

MELANATED COMMUNITY BOOK DRIVE The Community Advocacy and Healing Project is collecting books featuring black and brown characters for children and adults living in public housing. Drop-off sites: Kane's Barbershop (1719 E. 12th), Plant Party/Gadabout Goods (1200 E. 11th), KAZI (8906 Wall St.), 1-6pm. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

Sunday 30

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS Qualified folks – with an interest in "serving the health care needs" of Travis County residents with low income and no access to insurance – are encouraged to apply. The term runs January 2019 through December 31, 2022. Due Fri., Jan. 4, 5pm www.centralhealth.net.

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

FIVE YEARS OF AUSTIN B-CYCLE Austin B-cycle celebrates five years, 1.1 million miles ridden, and 76 stations, with discounted memberships. Sign up or renew for another year and get 50% off. Through Jan. 6, 2019! Through Jan. 6, 2019 www.bcycle.com.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps – now available in both English and Spanish – to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online. Feedback accepted through Jan. 13 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

GIVE YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE ANOTHER LIFE The City of Austin invites you to recycle your tree – either curbside or at Zilker – so it can become mulch or compost and not part of the landfill. Do not place trees in bags, and remember, only natural trees can be recycled (meaning no tinsel, no flocking, now artificial snow). Sat.-Sun., Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 5-6; 10am-2pm Zilker Park Polo Fields, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 31

FIVE YEARS OF AUSTIN B-CYCLE Austin B-cycle celebrates five years, 1.1 million miles ridden, and 76 stations, with discounted memberships. Sign up or renew for another year and get 50% off. Through Jan. 6, 2019! Through Jan. 6, 2019 www.bcycle.com.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps – now available in both English and Spanish – to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online. Feedback accepted through Jan. 13 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS Qualified folks – with an interest in "serving the health care needs" of Travis County residents with low income and no access to insurance – are encouraged to apply. The term runs January 2019 through December 31, 2022. Due Fri., Jan. 4, 5pm www.centralhealth.net.

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

Tuesday 1

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

FIVE YEARS OF AUSTIN B-CYCLE Austin B-cycle celebrates five years, 1.1 million miles ridden, and 76 stations, with discounted memberships. Sign up or renew for another year and get 50% off. Through Jan. 6, 2019! Through Jan. 6, 2019 www.bcycle.com.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps – now available in both English and Spanish – to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online. Feedback accepted through Jan. 13 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

CITY OF AUSTIN HOLIDAY CLOSURES City of Austin offices will be closed for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. Mon.-Tue., Dec. 24-25; Tue. Jan. 1 One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS Qualified folks – with an interest in "serving the health care needs" of Travis County residents with low income and no access to insurance – are encouraged to apply. The term runs January 2019 through December 31, 2022. Due Fri., Jan. 4, 5pm www.centralhealth.net.

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

LEGALLINE Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

Wednesday 2

FIVE YEARS OF AUSTIN B-CYCLE Austin B-cycle celebrates five years, 1.1 million miles ridden, and 76 stations, with discounted memberships. Sign up or renew for another year and get 50% off. Through Jan. 6, 2019! Through Jan. 6, 2019 www.bcycle.com.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps – now available in both English and Spanish – to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online. Feedback accepted through Jan. 13 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS Qualified folks – with an interest in "serving the health care needs" of Travis County residents with low income and no access to insurance – are encouraged to apply. The term runs January 2019 through December 31, 2022. Due Fri., Jan. 4, 5pm www.centralhealth.net.

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

Thursday 3

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS Qualified folks – with an interest in "serving the health care needs" of Travis County residents with low income and no access to insurance – are encouraged to apply. The term runs January 2019 through December 31, 2022. Due Fri., Jan. 4, 5pm www.centralhealth.net.

SURVEY FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

FIVE YEARS OF AUSTIN B-CYCLE Austin B-cycle celebrates five years, 1.1 million miles ridden, and 76 stations, with discounted memberships. Sign up or renew for another year and get 50% off. Through Jan. 6, 2019! Through Jan. 6, 2019 www.bcycle.com.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps – now available in both English and Spanish – to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online. Feedback accepted through Jan. 13 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP Applying for the Community Initiatives Program? Attend for more detailed guidelines. Don't forget your laptop! Noon-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second, 512/974-7978. Free. peggy.ellithorpe@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.