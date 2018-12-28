2018's Top 10 Quotes of the Week

1) Quote of the Year: "I'm so fucking proud of you guys!"

– U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, thanking supporters as he conceded his race to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. (Nov. 9)

2) "We do not understand what motivated him to do what he did."

– Then-Interim Police Chief Brian Manley, announcing the death of Mark Anthony Conditt, the primary suspect in the Austin bombings. (Mar. 23)

3) "There are too many entrances and too many exits to our over 8,000 campuses in Texas."

– Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, blaming doors, not guns, after the shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 dead. (May 25)

4) "This is a wicked problem, but not about wicked people."

– Mayor Steve Adler opening City Council's first discussion of CodeNEXT. (June 8)

5) "Victims' rights should mean something in this state, even when the victim is asking for mercy and not vengeance."

– Kent Whitaker, after asking that his son Thomas' death sentence – for the murder of the rest of their family – be commuted to life in prison. (Feb. 23)

6) "Robin Hood has become Captain Hook."

– Austin ISD Trustee Ted Gordon, noting that via recapture (i.e., "Robin Hood"), the state will receive more Austin tax revenue than the district retains. (Oct. 19)

7) "I'm glad I stayed long enough to be sued by Paxton. What a badge of honor! If Ken Paxton is suing me, I know I must be doing something good!"

– Outgoing Planning Commissioner Tom Nuckols, after the Attorney General sued to remove him and other land-use professionals from the board. (July 13)

8) "For female victims of sexual assault in Travis County, there is overwhelmingly no justice at all, and their offenders therefore walk freely to rape again."

– Julie Ann Nitsch, Marina Conner, and other survivors in a lawsuit against the city, county, and local law enforcement. (June 22)

9) "It was a tough decision, but after 28 years in this newsroom, I am ready for a new challenge."

– Austin American-Statesman Editor-in-Chief Debbie Hiott telling the newsroom she'd accepted a buyout from new owners, GateHouse Media. (Aug. 31)

10) "When you tell someone you're from Austin, they practically want to come over and sit in your lap."

– City Demographer Ryan Robinson on Austin's reputation as an IT city. (Feb. 2)