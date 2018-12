"People think Austin is really prosperous, but we have a large population that is not. ... We need to figure out how Austin can avoid being economically deprived."

– Gus Garcia, then a candidate for Austin mayor, speaking with the Chronicle back in 2001. Garcia passed away this week; see "Farewell and 'Gracias' to Gus Garcia, Austin Trailblazer," Dec. 21, for more remembrances.