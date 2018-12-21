Civics 101

Thursday 20

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County, 512/255-6799. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS Qualified folks – with an interest in "serving the health care needs" of Travis County residents with low income and no access to insurance – are encouraged to apply. The term runs January 2019 through December 31, 2022. Due Fri., Jan. 4, 5pm www.centralhealth.net.

SURVEYS FOR QPOC COMMUNITIES QPOC community members are asked to fill out an anonymous survey on health care to better support allgo's upcoming health care provider trainings to ensure providers better serve QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019 Online. www.allgo.org.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps – now available in both English and Spanish – to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online. Feedback accepted through Jan. 13 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

FIVE YEARS OF AUSTIN B-CYCLE Austin B-cycle celebrates five years, 1.1 million miles ridden, and 76 stations, with discounted memberships. Sign up or renew for another year and get 50% off. Through Jan. 6, 2019! Through Jan. 6, 2019 www.bcycle.com.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

MELANATED COMMUNITY BOOK DRIVE The Community Advocacy and Healing Project is collecting books featuring black and brown characters for children and adults living in public housing. Drop-off sites: Kane's Barbershop (1719 E. 12th), Plant Party/Gadabout Goods (1200 E. 11th), KAZI (8906 Wall St.), Pasta & Co (3502 Kerbey Ln.) 3-6pm. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY INPUT EVENT 3: DISTRICT 3 Residents of D3 are invited to share their feedback to improve program implementation in their neighborhoods. 5-6pm. Zaragoza Recreation Center, 2608 Gonzalez, 512/978-2460. Free. www.austintexas.gov/saferoutes.

COMMISSION ON IMMIGRANT AFFAIRS SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/coia.

Friday 21

Saturday 22

Sunday 23

Monday 24

CITY OF AUSTIN HOLIDAY CLOSURES City of Austin offices will be closed for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. Mon.-Tue., Dec. 24-25; Tue. Jan. 1 One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 25

CITY OF AUSTIN HOLIDAY CLOSURES City of Austin offices will be closed for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. Mon.-Tue., Dec. 24-25; Tue. Jan. 1 One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 26

AFRICAN DRUM MARCH: IN MEMORY OF AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS KILLED BY POLICE Celebrate the first day Kwanza by honoring those lost to police violence. Austin's Black Lives Matter chapter will march from 9th and Chicon through Downtown and back to Hutson-Tillotson University. 11am-2pm. 9th St. and Chicon. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

Thursday 27

