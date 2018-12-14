Civics 101

Thursday 13

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney, 737/717-4000. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online through Dec. 21. Feedback accepted through Dec. 21 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP

It’s that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they’re the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. At two locations. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm.

Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

BUILDING AND FIRE CODE BOARD OF APPEALS SPECIAL MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY INPUT EVENT 2: DISTRICT 3 Residents of D3 are invited to share their feedback to improve program implementation in their neighborhoods. 4-6pm. Camacho Activity Center, 34 Robert T. Martinez Jr., 512/391-1863. Free. www.austintexas.gov/saferoutes.

TRAVIS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY HOLIDAY PARTY Party with the party this holiday season. Co-hosted by South Austin Democrats and Austin Tejano Democrats. 5-9pm. Travis County Democratic Party Coordinated Campaign Headquarters - Southwest Office, 5906 Old Fredericksburg Rd. #202, 512/494-5556. Free. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Friday 14

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online through Dec. 21. Feedback accepted through Dec. 21 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP

It’s that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they’re the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. At two locations. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm.

Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm.

ACC BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE ACC Associate Vice President for Community and Public Affairs Chris Cervini speaks on the topic: “How Is ACC Working with Communities of Color to Grow Enrollment, Persistance, and Graduation?” Cervini will be joined by Nelson Linder, President of the Austin NAACP, and Flynn Lee, Chair of the Building Bridges program. 9-10am. Simpson United Methodist Church, 1701 E. 12th, 512/472-8818. Free. www.austincc.edu.

EQUITY ACTION TEAM MEETING The team’s monthly meeting. See online for details, or contact Brandon Kroos at the number provided. 11:30am. Street-Jones Building, 1000 E. 11th, 512/974-9077. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 15

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP

It’s that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they’re the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. At two locations. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm.

Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online through Dec. 21. Feedback accepted through Dec. 21 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY INPUT EVENT 1: DISTRICT 3 Residents of D3 are invited to share their feedback to improve program implementation in their neighborhoods. 10am-2pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. Free. www.austintexas.gov/saferoutes.

SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY INPUT EVENT 4: DISTRICT 7 Residents of D7 are invited to share their feedback to improve program implementation in their neighborhoods. 11am-3pm. Burnet Middle School, 8401 Hathaway, 512/841-8289. Free. www.austintexas.gov/saferoutes.

TEXAS HANDMAIDS MEETUP A discussion on the course of action against crisis pregnancy centers and the state’s complicity in the maternal mortality crisis. Free childcare available upon request. Noon-2pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.texashandmaids.org.

Sunday 16

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online through Dec. 21. Feedback accepted through Dec. 21 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

Monday 17

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online through Dec. 21. Feedback accepted through Dec. 21 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

Tuesday 18

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online through Dec. 21. Feedback accepted through Dec. 21 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

MECHANICAL AND PLUMBING BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

FINANCIAL LITERACY A conversation on credit. Noon-1pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TEMPORARY EVENTS AND MOBILE VENDOR INSPECTION – FOOD SAFETY TRAINING Learn more about Austin’s mobile food vending program and the protocols for serving food at (temporary) events. 3-4:30pm. Environmental Health Services, Building One, Suite 200. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ARCHI-TALKS: EMERGING IDEAS FOR AUSTIN'S SOUTH CENTRAL WATERFRONT A free lecture on the plans for S. Congress’ Nightwing Plaza and the RiverSouth Building replacing the Hooters on W. Riverside. Refreshments provided. 6-8pm. Articulture Gardens, 6405 Manchaca Rd., 512/762-5228. Free. www.articulturedesigns.com.

SOCIALIST NIGHT SCHOOL A reading and discussion-based political education program for the local Democratic Socialists of America branch. Open to all. topics vary monthly. November will focus on "Class and Class Struggle." 6:30-8:30pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. Free. contact@austindsa.org, www.austindsa.org.

Wednesday 19

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online through Dec. 21. Feedback accepted through Dec. 21 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your child's car seat. Register online, email, or call the EMS Safety Hotline for more info. Third Wednesdays, 9am Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT OFFICE CLOSURE The Development Services Department will be closed from 10:30am to 2pm on Dec. 19, including the following divisions: Development Assistance Center, Service Center, Commercial Plan Review, Residential Plan Review, and Land Use Review. 10:30am-2pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

SOLVING HOMELESSNESS TOGETHER The semi-annual stakeholder meeting of the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, looking back at 2018 wins and at goals for the new year. 2-4pm. Austin Board of Realtors Headquarters, 4800 Spicewood Springs Rd.. Free. www.austinecho.org.

Thursday 20

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online through Dec. 21. Feedback accepted through Dec. 21 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY INPUT EVENT 3: DISTRICT 3 Residents of D3 are invited to share their feedback to improve program implementation in their neighborhoods. 5-6pm. Zaragoza Recreation Center, 2608 Gonzalez, 512/978-2460. Free. www.austintexas.gov/saferoutes.