Civics 101

Thursday 6

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: TRAVIS COUNTY CHILDREN’S PROTECTIVE SERVICES BOARD Travis County Commissioners Court is currently seeking applicants interested in serving on three years on the Children’s Protective Services Board. Qualified applicants can find more info and the application online of call. Several seats need to be filled. Applications accepted thru Dec. 7, 5pm 512/854-4774. www.traviscountytx.gov.

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County, 512/255-6799. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP

It’s that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they’re the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. At two locations. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm.

Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online through Dec. 21. Feedback accepted through Dec. 21 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

EARLY RUN-OFF VOTING Skip the Election Day line and cast your vote for the five major local races still to be decided: City Council Districts 1, 3, and 8; Austin Community College Trustee Place 8, and Austin ISD Board of Trustees At-Large Place 9. For more info on who's still running see our election coverage. Nov. 29-Dec. 7 Anywhere you see Vote Here. www.traviscountyclerk.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

VOLUNTEER FOR READY, SET, PLANT! Help TreeFolks plant a whopping 1,250 seedlings along Shoal Creek. Don't forget to wear closed-toed shoes and long pants. 9am-Noon. TBA. volunteer@treefolks.org, www.treefolks.org.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP Applying for the Community Initiatives Program? Attend this workshop for more detailed guidelines. Don't forget your laptop! Noon-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second, 512/974-7978. Free. peggy.ellithorpe@austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ENERGY UTILITY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

MELANATED COMMUNITY BOOK DRIVE The Community Advocacy and Healing Project aims to provide 600 books that feature black and brown characters to children and adults living in public housing. Drop-off sites: Kane's Barbershop (1719 E. 12th), Plant Party/Gadabout Goods (1200 E. 11th), KAZI (8906 Wall St.), Pasta & Co (3502 Kerbey Ln.) 3-6pm. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 3pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION MEETINGS CAMPO hosts a series of open houses to educate the public about its planning initiatives to improve mobility in Central Texas. Find locations online – meetings are also held outside of Travis County. 4-7pm. Locations vary. www.campotexas.org.

Friday 7

EARLY RUN-OFF VOTING Skip the Election Day line and cast your vote for the five major local races still to be decided: City Council Districts 1, 3, and 8; Austin Community College Trustee Place 8, and Austin ISD Board of Trustees At-Large Place 9. For more info on who's still running see our election coverage. Nov. 29-Dec. 7 Anywhere you see Vote Here. www.traviscountyclerk.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP

It’s that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they’re the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. At two locations. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm.

Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm.

SECOND ANNUAL TEXAS WOMEN AND GIRLS IN STEM SUMMIT Join Texas Girls Collaborative Project for a day of workshops and more designed to share best practices, connect attendees, and support the retention of women in STEM careers. Register by Dec. 5. 8:30am-4:30pm. UT's Engineering Education & Research Center, 2501 Speedway. $75. www.txgcp.org.

EQUITY FOR ALL: A FORUM FOR SOLIDARITY AND RESISTANCE Register online for this forum hosted by the city's Equity Office. Alongside a number of panels tackling institutional racism are a tai chi exercise led by Vince Cobalis and a performance by Daniel Llanes. 9am-4pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, www.austintexas.gov/equity-office. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/equity-office.

WOOD RECLAMATION Free logs for art projects or milling. One log per person. City is not responsible for transport. 9am-3pm. PARD Wood Reclamation Yard, 2405 Stratford. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION MEETINGS CAMPO hosts a series of open houses to educate the public about its planning initiatives to improve mobility in Central Texas. Find locations online – meetings are also held outside of Travis County. 10am-2pm. Locations vary. www.campotexas.org.

BALCONES CANYONLANDS CONSERVATION PLAN COORDINATING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

MELANATED COMMUNITY BOOK DRIVE The Community Advocacy and Healing Project aims to provide 600 books that feature black and brown characters to children and adults living in public housing. Drop-off sites: Kane's Barbershop (1719 E. 12th), Plant Party/Gadabout Goods (1200 E. 11th), KAZI (8906 Wall St.), Pasta & Co (3502 Kerbey Ln.) 3-6pm. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

Saturday 8

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP

It’s that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they’re the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. At two locations. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm.

Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm.

ROOTED IN ADVOCACY The Community Advocacy & Healing Project offers a daylong workshop to learn about healthy activism and legislative policy. 9am-5pm. Austin Community College Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd., 830/484-4094. Free. commadvocandhealingproj@gmail.com, www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

UT STEM PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT DAY UT K12 STEM Collaborative hosts a day of STEM workshops, info sessions, and networking opportunities. 9am-4pm. UT's Engineering Education & Research Center, 2501 Speedway. $30-150. www.utexas.qualtrics.com.

CANVASS IN DISTRICT 1 WITH MARIANA SALAZAR This City Council D1 candidate invites supporters to block walk with her in anticipation of the upcoming run-off election. Early voting begins Thursday, Nov. 29, and ends Friday, Dec. 7. Saturdays, 9:30-11:30am Location TBD. info@mariana-salazar.com, www.mariana-salazar.com.

KINGSBURY COMMONS OPEN HOUSE Pease Park Conservancy invites the public to view design plans for the Kingsbury Commons. 10am-Noon. 1100 Kingsbury. cb@lookthinkmake.com, www.austintexas.gov/parks.

MELANATED COMMUNITY BOOK DRIVE The Community Advocacy and Healing Project aims to provide 600 books that feature black and brown characters to children and adults living in public housing. Drop-off sites: Kane's Barbershop (1719 E. 12th), Plant Party/Gadabout Goods (1200 E. 11th), KAZI (8906 Wall St.), Pasta & Co (3502 Kerbey Ln.) 3-6pm. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

Sunday 9

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP

It’s that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they’re the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. At two locations. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm.

Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm.

MELANATED COMMUNITY BOOK DRIVE The Community Advocacy and Healing Project aims to provide 600 books that feature black and brown characters to children and adults living in public housing. Drop-off sites: Kane's Barbershop (1719 E. 12th), Plant Party/Gadabout Goods (1200 E. 11th), KAZI (8906 Wall St.), Pasta & Co (3502 Kerbey Ln.) 3-6pm. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION BOOK CLUB A discussion of DeRay McKesson's book On the Other Side of Freedom. All are welcome to attend. 5-6pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. Free. www.austinjustice.org.

Monday 10

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP

It’s that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they’re the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. At two locations. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm.

Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm.

SWEARING-IN CEREMONY FOR AUSTIN'S NEW FIRE CHIEF A ceremony and welcoming reception for new Fire Chief Joel G. Baker. Validated parking available in the City Hall garage. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CIRCLE C AREA DEMOCRATS 10TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY Celebrate 10 years of CCAD over Tex-Mex. Bring a nonperishable donation for the Central Texas Food Bank. 6pm. Trudy's, 13059 Four Star Blvd.. www.circlecareademocrats.org.

CAP METRO COMMUNITY CONVERSATION (COUNCIL DISTRICT 1) Share your ideas about how Capital Metro can improve transit in your area. 6-8pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. Free. www.capmetro.org.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. 7-8:30pm. AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 11

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

RUN-OFF ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY FOR MARIANA SALAZAR FOR COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 Supporters are welcome to join this D1 candidate on run-off election night with swing band Texas Moaners. Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. Free. www.mariana-salazar.com.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP

It’s that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they’re the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. At two locations. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm.

Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm.

RUN-OFF ELECTION DAY Five major local races wont be decided until the last ballot is cast on this run-off Election Day. Cast your vote for Austin Community College Trustee Place 8; City Council Districts 1, 3, and 8; and Austin ISD Board of Trustees At-Large Place 9. 7am-7pm. Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.traviscountyclerk.org.

MARKETING ESSENTIALS Learn marketing essentials to get your small business noticed. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

OFF THE RAILS: THE RISE AND FALL OF AUSTIN'S STREETCARS Catch the opening reception of Austin History Center's new exhibit, which explores the city's transit system from 1875 to 1940. 6:30-8:30pm. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.library.austintexas.gov/ahc.

PAIGE ELLIS ELECTION NIGHT City Council D8 candidate invites supporters to join her as run-off election results come in. 7:30-10pm. 400 Rabbits, 5701 W. Slaughter, 512/861-7070. www.paigeforaustin.org.

Wednesday 12

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP

It’s that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they’re the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. At two locations. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm.

Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A basic overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing one. 11am-12:30pm. Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

COUNTER BALANCE ATX: MONTHLY MEETING Learn about Counter Balance: ATX, their upcoming events and programs, and how you can get involved. There will be an the opportunity to sign up to volunteer, buy shirts, and more. Smaller workgroup sessions follow the meeting. Second Wednesdays, 6:30-8pm Austin School of Film, 2200 Tillery, 512/236-8877. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

Thursday 13

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP

It’s that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they’re the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. At two locations. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm.

Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.