Civics 101

Thursday 29

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney, 737/717-4000. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN DRAFT REVIEW View the ASMP's draft policies and maps to see the city's revamped transportation plan, then share your feedback online through Dec. 21. Feedback accepted through Dec. 21 www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

HELP FAMILIES THIS TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help provide free tax prep assistance in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, and Taylor. Tax preparers, translators, and greeters are needed. Those interested should apply by January 1, 2019. Apply by Jan. 1 Throughout Williamson County. Free. nicole@unitedway-wc.org, www.unitedway-wc.org.

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: TRAVIS COUNTY CHILDREN’S PROTECTIVE SERVICES BOARD Travis County Commissioners Court is currently seeking applicants interested in serving on three years on the Children’s Protective Services Board. Qualified applicants can find more info and the application online of call. Several seats need to be filled. Applications accepted thru Dec. 7, 5pm 512/854-4774. www.traviscountytx.gov.

JOIN THE CAN COMMUNITY COUNCIL Folks interested in serving on the Community Advancement Network are encouraged to attend a meeting and apply online. The Community Council may elect up to 6 members to serve three-year terms to begin in January. Applications accepted through Nov. 30 www.canatx.org.

EARLY RUN-OFF VOTING Skip the Election Day line and cast your vote for the five major local races still to be decided: City Council Districts 1, 3, and 8; Austin Community College Trustee Place 8, and Austin ISD Board of Trustees At-Large Place 9. For more info on who's still running see our election coverage. Nov. 29-Dec. 7 Anywhere you see Vote Here. www.traviscountyclerk.org.

PREVIEWING THE 86TH LEGISLATURE: A TEXAS TRIBUNE SYMPOSIUM An overview of the upcoming Lege session covering state budget, House and Senate agendas, the race for speaker of the House, and more. Will be available on livestream, too. 8am-4:30pm. Etter-Harbin Alumni Center, 2110 San Jacinto. Free. www.texastribune.org.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW AND APPLICATION REVIEW For-profit business owners interested in government contracts can learn more about small and minority business enterprise certifications. 10am-Noon. 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN'S COFFEE MEETUP Women are invited to network, discuss activism, and offer resources for various resistance activities. 11am-12:30pm. Free. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION MEETINGS CAMPO hosts a series of open houses to educate the public about its planning initiatives to improve mobility in Central Texas. Find locations online – meetings are also held outside of Travis County. 4-7pm. Locations vary. www.campotexas.org.

ECONOMIC PROSPERITY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 30

MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th. www.austintexas.gov.

PUERTO RICO IN THE WAKE OF CRISIS: TOWARD A JUST (AFTER)LIFE OF DISASTER A symposium examining colonialism, crisis, and the current state of Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria. Keynote speaker Elizabeth Yeampierre will discuss "Disaster Capitalism, Colonialism, and Climate," informed by her leadership experience with UPROSE, the Climate Justice Alliance, and the Puerto Rican Legal Defense Fund. Fri., Nov. 30, 2-7:30pm; Sat., Dec. 1, 8:30am-12:30pm University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. Free. www.utexas.edu.

DRIVER'S LICENSE RECOVERY CLINIC Residents who needs assistance with driver license suspension should attend this clinic. 3-6pm. 2300 Rosewood Ave.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/court.

DRIVER'S LICENSE RECOVERY CLINIC A clinic to assist folks who've lost their licenses due to Department of Public Safety surcharges. No arrests will be made on site. Space is limited, so registration is required. 3-6pm. 2300 Rosewood Ave. Free, RSVP by Nov. 29. www.austintexas.gov/court.

Saturday 1

PUERTO RICO IN THE WAKE OF CRISIS: TOWARD A JUST (AFTER)LIFE OF DISASTER A symposium examining colonialism, crisis, and the current state of Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria. Keynote speaker Elizabeth Yeampierre will discuss "Disaster Capitalism, Colonialism, and Climate," informed by her leadership experience with UPROSE, the Climate Justice Alliance, and the Puerto Rican Legal Defense Fund. Fri., Nov. 30, 2-7:30pm; Sat., Dec. 1, 8:30am-12:30pm University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. Free. www.utexas.edu.

CANVASS IN DISTRICT 1 WITH MARIANA SALAZAR This City Council D1 candidate invites supporters to block walk with her in anticipation of the upcoming run-off election. Early voting begins Thursday, Nov. 29, and ends Friday, Dec. 7. Saturdays, 9:30-11:30am Location TBD. info@mariana-salazar.com, www.mariana-salazar.com.

BLACK LIVES MATTER CANVASSING Join Black Lives Matter Austin as they educate their communities about the ongoing fight for racial justice. 10am-Noon. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

ACC BUILDING BRIDGES TOWN HALL AND RESOURCE FAIR ACC's Students with a Purpose host a resource fair for those impacted by the criminal justice system, featuring a panel discussion and a screening of the documentary FITE: From Incarceration to Education. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. Free. www.myec.net.

Sunday 2

WOMEN FOR PAIGE FUNDRAISER Paige Ellis faces a run-off election against Frank Ward for the City Council District 8 seat. Join fellow supporters Wendy Davis, Rep. Donna Howard, and Rep. Gina Hinojosa in propelling her to victory. 1-3pm. W Austin, 200 Lavaca. $25+. info@paigeforaustin.org, www.paigeforaustin.org.

Monday 3

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION MEETINGS CAMPO hosts a series of open houses to educate the public about its planning initiatives to improve mobility in Central Texas. Find locations online – meetings are also held outside of Travis County. 4-7pm. Locations vary. www.campotexas.org.

PROGRESS TEXAS 8TH ANNIVERSARY FUNDRAISER & HOLIDAY PARTY Celebrate a year of progress with fellow Dems and Texas House Rep. Gina Hinojosa. 6-8:30pm. Malverde, 400 W. Second Ste. 400-B, 512/730-0819. $25+. info@progresstexas.org, www.progresstexas.org.

CAPMETRO COMMUNITY CONVERSATION (CITY COUNCIL DISTRICTS 4 & 7) Share your ideas about how Capital Metro can improve transit in your area. 6-8pm. St. John's Episcopal Church, 11201 Parkfield, 512/836-3974. Free. www.capmetro.org.

Tuesday 4

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION MEETINGS CAMPO hosts a series of open houses to educate the public about its planning initiatives to improve mobility in Central Texas. Find locations online – meetings are also held outside of Travis County. 4-7pm. Locations vary. www.campotexas.org.

LEGALLINE Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

CITYWIDE COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH MAYOR ADLER Join Mayor Steve Alder and share your thoughts on how Capital Metro can improve transit in your area of Austin. 6-8pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.capmetro.org.

GIVENS DISTRICT PARK COMMUNITY MEETING Learn about the master plan being created to guide future improvements to the park and what those improvements might be at this open house with informational exhibits and maps. 6-8pm. Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th, 512/928-1982. www.austintexas.gov/givensparkMP.

THE AUSTIN FORUM PRESENTS: CITIES & TECHNOLOGY A presentation on the ways Austin could harness new technologies to benefit its mobility, energy, and residents. 6:15-7:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. www.austinforum.org.

PUBLIC MEETING FOR SILICON HILL ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL Community members and stakeholders are invited to share their thoughts with the Silicon Hill Academy board of directors with free food and breakout sessions regarding the potential opening of a new charter school. There will be two more meetings on Wed., Dec. 5, and Thu., Dec. 6, at the same time, location TBD. 6:30-8:15pm. Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd.. Free.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION GENERAL BODY MEETING Join AJC for their general body meetings. Community groups are invited to attend, share what they are working on, and share how AJC can get involved. First Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austinjustice.org.

Wednesday 5

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A basic overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing one. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CONGRESS FOR THE NEW URBANISM CENTRAL TEXAS' ANNUAL LUNCHEON Architect and former CNU board member Doug Farr discusses the empathetic planning methods that could foster a more collaborative sense of community among neighbors. 11:30am-1:30pm. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $50+. info@centraltexascnu.org, www.cnu.org.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION MEETINGS CAMPO hosts a series of open houses to educate the public about its planning initiatives to improve mobility in Central Texas. Find locations online – meetings are also held outside of Travis County. 4-7pm. Locations vary. www.campotexas.org.

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP A workshop for those completing the FY 19 Final Report for the Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festivals, and Community Initiatives Programs. 6-7pm. Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon, 512/974-3940. www.austintexas.gov.

TAXES FOR ARTISTS WORKSHOP The Artist Resource Center at the Dougherty Arts Center is here to help professional artists navigate tax law and learn how to report their business properly. 6:30-8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4025. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 6

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

VOLUNTEER FOR READY, SET, PLANT! Help TreeFolks plant a whopping 1,250 seedlings along Shoal Creek. Don't forget to wear closed-toed shoes and long pants. 9am-Noon. TBA. volunteer@treefolks.org, www.treefolks.org.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP Applying for the Community Initiatives Program? Attend this workshop for more detailed guidelines. Don't forget your laptop! Noon-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second, 512/974-7978. Free. peggy.ellithorpe@austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION MEETINGS CAMPO hosts a series of open houses to educate the public about its planning initiatives to improve mobility in Central Texas. Find locations online – meetings are also held outside of Travis County. 4-7pm. Locations vary. www.campotexas.org.