News

AISD Teachers Push Back on Proposed Cuts

Union warns cash-starved district: Stay out of the classroom

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Nov. 30, 2018


Education Austin president Ken Zarifis addresses the school board. (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Austin ISD teachers came out in force at Monday night's board of trustees meeting to voice concern over two cost-saving measures being eyed by the district. About 50 teachers rallied with Education Austin, the local union, outside the boardroom, and a dozen spoke on how the cuts would impact their ability to provide quality education to AISD's 80,000 students.

District officials had presented to the board two options: replacing one of two teacher planning periods with another class, and/or increasing class sizes in secondary schools. Teachers say that either would increase their workload without an equitable increase in compensation or benefits.

Elyse Hall, a social studies teacher at Austin High School, explained how increasing class sizes and cutting planning time would put even more strain on the underpaid and overworked faculty. Hall said she teaches 177 students this year, and calculated that if she were to spend just one minute of her day grading an assignment for each student, it would take two days' worth of planning time. "I am spending many hours on weeknights and weekdays getting this work done," Hall said. "Like many teachers, I work these hours because I love this job, but the reality is our district cannot expect our teachers to put in more and more unpaid hours."

But district leaders are in a tough spot: AISD's $30 million deficit is not disappearing, and moving into the classroom is one way to save money. Increasing student-teacher ratios from 28:1 to 30:1, for instance, could save the district $3.2 million. (On Wednesday, AISD spokesperson Patricia Fraga confirmed that eliminating a planning period was no longer on the table.) The board was set to vote on ratios on Mon­day, but a late revision changed the agenda item to a discussion of budget priorities; it turns out Superintendent Paul Cruz and his team do not need board approval to change class sizes. Some close to the issue speculate that leadership was hoping for political cover from a supportive board, which was not forthcoming. In a statement, the district said staffing guidelines were previously discussed at board meetings to "give additional opportunities for public comment" and that the item was pulled Monday to "allow for further consideration and deliberation to the staffing formula."

Education Austin president Ken Zarifis knows the district will have to make unpopular cuts to the budget, but he says the "absolute last place" it should be looking is in the classroom. "I am concerned about the budget," Zarifis told the board. "But there are places we need to address through administration, through facilities, and a number of different items before we go into classrooms. It is vitally important that we respect our classrooms, our teachers, and our kids."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin ISD
Austin ISD Still Stymied by Confederate Names
Austin ISD Still Stymied by Confederate Names
A school by any other name ...

Austin Sanders, Nov. 30, 2018

Sex and the School District
Sex and the School District
Changes coming to the way AISD does sex ed?

Austin Sanders, Nov. 2, 2018

More by Austin Sanders
SBOE Gets Schooled on Women
SBOE Gets Schooled on Women
State Board of Education reverses decision to remove Hillary Clinton, Helen Keller from curriculum

Nov. 16, 2018

Sex Education Update: Respect, Consent, Responsibility
Sex Education Update: Respect, Consent, Responsibility
AISD gathers feedback on potential changes to Human Sexuality and Responsibility curriculum

Nov. 16, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin ISD, staffing ratios, class sizes, budget deficit, planning periods, Elyse Hall, Ken Zarifis, Education Austin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Asadi
Empire Control Room
Preacher Lawson
at Cap City Comedy Club
L'Oca d'Oro: Big Night
at L'oca d'oro
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  