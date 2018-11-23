Civics 101

Wednesday 21

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd., 737/717-4000. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FLORENCE'S COMFORT HOUSE THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE Florence's Comfort House hosts its annual Thanksgiving dinner and requests the following items to make the event a big success for the Montopolis community: • Canned vegetables and fruits (sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, etc.) • Stuffing mix • Cornbread or roll mix • Pumpkin pie mix • Evaporated milk • Mashed potato mix • Pie crust (not fresh/frozen) • H-E-B gift cards (for families to buy turkey and fresh food) Florence's Comfort House, 515 Kemp, 512/385-8672. www.florencescomforthouse.org.

JOIN THE CAN COMMUNITY COUNCIL Folks interested in serving on the Community Advancement Network are encouraged to attend a meeting and apply online. The Community Council may elect up to 6 members to serve three-year terms to begin in January. Applications accepted through Nov. 30 www.canatx.org.

ROSS ROAD IMPROVEMENT SURVEY Check out the proposed improvements to Ross Road as part of the 2016 Mobility Bond Substandard Streets Program, then share your opinions online through Nov. 28.

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: TRAVIS COUNTY CHILDREN’S PROTECTIVE SERVICES BOARD Travis County Commissioners Court is currently seeking applicants interested in serving on three years on the Children’s Protective Services Board. Qualified applicants can find more info and the application online of call. Several seats need to be filled. Applications accepted thru Dec. 7, 5pm 512/854-4774. www.traviscountytx.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

BUILDING AND FIRE CODE BOARD OF APPEALS MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 22

CLOSING FOR THANKSGIVING Recycled Reads bookstore, Austin History Center, and Austin Public Library branches along with all city recreation, cultural arts, nature, history, and senior centers are closing Wed., Nov. 21, by 6pm and will reopen with regular business hours Sat., Nov. 24. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 23

Saturday 24

CANVASS IN DISTRICT 1 WITH MARIANA SALAZAR This City Council D1 candidate invites supporters to block walk with her in anticipation of the upcoming run-off election. Early voting begins Thursday, Nov. 29, and ends Friday, Dec. 7. Saturdays, 9:30-11:30am Location TBD. info@mariana-salazar.com, www.mariana-salazar.com.

CHUY'S CHILDREN GIVING TO CHILDREN PARADE Don't get distracted by Santa or his entourage of floats, marching bands, live music, and inflatables and forget to bring a toy to donate to Operation Blue Santa. Get a good spot along the parade route down Congress from the Capitol to Cesar Chavez. 11am. 512/426-8232. Free. www.chuysparade.com.

Sunday 25

Monday 26

DEPARTMENT EARLY CLOSURE The Development Services Department office at One Texas Center and Ben White closing for a team building event. 3:30pm. www.austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION MEETINGS CAMPO hosts a series of open houses to educate the public about its planning initiatives to improve mobility in Central Texas. 4-7pm.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES RUN-OFF FORUM The City and the League of Women Voters are hosting yet another candidate forum for the City Council run-off elections (voting day is Dec. 11). Meet the D1 at 6pm, D3 at 7pm, and D8 at 8pm. Can't attend, you can watch online at ATXN.tv. 6-9pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS COMMUNITY COUNCIL See agenda for details. 6pm. Travis County Offices, 700 Lavaca. www.austintexas.gov/department/can-board-directors.

A PUBLIC DEFENDER'S OFFICE IN TRAVIS COUNTY A panel discussion on the possible creation of a public defender's office with the Liberal Austin Democrats, Texas Democrats for Progressive Courts, Austin Young Democrats, and Our Revolution Travis County. 6-8pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.ourrevolutiontx.com.

OHTLI AWARD CEREMONY HONORING JOE STRAUS Consul General Carlos González Gutiérrez leads an award ceremony to honor former Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Joe Straus' contributions to the immigrant community in Texas. 6-8pm. Austin Public Library, 512/974-7475. www.embassypages.com/missions/embassy14184.

Tuesday 27

SOLAR BUSINESS FESTIVAL 2018 A solar conference and trade show focusing on the Texas market with professionals both engaged in the state and those looking to expand. More details online. Tue.-Wed, Nov. 27-28 Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, 701 E. 11th, 512/478-1111. $35-1,895. sbf@gaadvancement.com, www.sbftexas.com.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION MEETINGS CAMPO hosts a series of open houses to educate the public about its planning initiatives to improve mobility in Central Texas. 4-7pm.

SOLAR AUSTIN HAPPY HOUR: EQUITY AND INCLUSION IN THE SOLAR INDUSTRY A panel discussion on how to move the industry toward a more inclusive, equitable, and diverse community. 5:30-8pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. $10. info@solaraustin.org, www.solaraustin.org.

Wednesday 28

SOLAR BUSINESS FESTIVAL 2018 A solar conference and trade show focusing on the Texas market with professionals both engaged in the state and those looking to expand. More details online. Tue.-Wed, Nov. 27-28 Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, 701 E. 11th, 512/478-1111. $35-1,895. sbf@gaadvancement.com, www.sbftexas.com.

HOLIDAY HOUSING MEET & GREET Join the Austin Housing Coalition, City Council and Travis County Commissioner members to coffee, breakfast fare, and mingling about affordable housing. Please RSVP. 9-10:30am. Austin Habitat for Humanity, 500 W. Ben White, 512/472-8788. Free. www.austinhabitat.org.

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING: CAP METRO PROJECT CONNECT WORK SESSION See agenda for details. Noon. Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ASHLEY FARMER ON BLACK WOMEN IN POWER UT professor Ashley Farmer discusses her research on women in the Black Panther Party. Noon-1:30pm. Burdine Hall, Rm. 554, UT campus. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu.

BOND OVERSIGHT COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION MEETINGS CAMPO hosts a series of open houses to educate the public about its planning initiatives to improve mobility in Central Texas. 4-7pm.

BOOK SIGNING FOR HEALTH CARE: MEET THE AMERICAN DREAM Join author Janis Powers to learn more about her plan to transform the health care system around American Dream principles. 7-8:30pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. Free. info@janispowers.com, www.janispowers.com/book-dream/.