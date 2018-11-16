News

Headlines

Fri., Nov. 16, 2018


Hundreds gathered on short notice Thursday, Nov. 8, at Austin City Hall to protest the potential firing of special counsel Robert Mueller. The rapid-response resistance rally featured Council Member Jimmy Flannigan and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, and was one of nearly 1,000 such events held simultaneously across the nation. (Photo by John Anderson)

Meet and Confer: City Council meets today, Thursday, Nov. 15, with the juiciest headline Item undoubtedly being the consideration of the proposed Austin Police Association contract, along with the creation of a new Office of Police Oversight (see "Community, Policing," Nov. 16). Everything else might be a footnote.

Amazon Elsewhere: Central Texas and Austin dodged a bullet-train this week with Amazon's announcement of two new "headquarter" campuses in Long Island City (N.Y.) and Crystal City (Va.). Austin's role in the HQ2 circus was apparently to provide hip culture rumors while the billion-dollar incentive deals were dealt elsewhere.

Trump Is Pouting: Although the electoral dust has not settled, with recounts ongoing in several hotly contested races, baseline midterm election returns reflect Democratic takeover of the U.S. House, a slight expansion of the GOP edge in the U.S. Senate, and Dem gains in governorships and in state legislatures.

Ellis Is Celebrating: District 8 Council contender Paige Ellis, in a December run-off with Frank Ward, gained the endorsements of runners-up Bobby Levinski and Rich DePalma along with several of their own backers.

Prepare to Duck: While you're mentally surfing the blue wave, the 2019 Red Legislative Tsunami approaches, with Gov. Greg Abbott hoping to strangle city finances, the usual suspects targeting abortion and LGBTQ rights, and Dennis Bonnen, the Angleton backbencher who would be speaker, riding in to save the day (see "Bills, Bills, Bills ... And Bonnen," Nov. 16).

BookPeople Goes Union: Austin's landmark indie bookstore's labor force, seeking living wages and more, has organized under Local 277 of the Office and Professional Employees union. BookPeople United held a community solidarity day last Saturday, Nov. 10, where they asked customers to take a selfie with their purchased books and tag it on social media with #KeepAustinPaid.

Open Your Hoses: Austin Water lifted on Tuesday, Nov. 13, the emergency-use restrictions that have been in place since Oct. 22 and the Great Boil Water Crisis of 2018.

Leave Manchaca Alone: A coalition of business owners and residents obtained a restraining order Wednesday against the city of Austin to halt until at least December a newly passed ordinance changing (that is, correcting) the spelling of Manchaca Road to Menchaca.

SBOE Turns Back: After initially removing Hillary Clinton and Helen Keller from state social studies curricula, the State Board of Education reversed course on Tuesday amid major backlash. A final vote should take place Friday (see "SBOE Gets Schooled on Women," Nov. 16).

