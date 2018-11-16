Civics 101

Thursday 15

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FLORENCE'S COMFORT HOUSE THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE Florence's Comfort House hosts its annual Thanksgiving dinner and requests the following items to make the event a big success for the Montopolis community: • Canned vegetables and fruits (sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, etc.) • Stuffing mix • Cornbread or roll mix • Pumpkin pie mix • Evaporated milk • Mashed potato mix • Pie crust (not fresh/frozen) • H-E-B gift cards (for families to buy turkey and fresh food) Florence's Comfort House, 515 Kemp, 512/385-8672. www.florencescomforthouse.org.

A CONVERSATION WITH REP. ERIC JOHNSON A conversation with Eric Johnson (D-Dallas), the Dem candidate for Texas House Speaker. Breakfast tacos provided. 7:30-9am. Texas Tribune Events Center, 919 Congress, sixth floor. Free.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CERTIFICATION 101 FOR MINORITY- AND WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES A workshop for small-business owners interested in local government contracts. Thu., Nov. 15, 10am-noon Small & Minority Business Resources, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

THE AFTERMATH: DISCUSSING THE 2018 MIDTERMS The LBJ Future Forum analyzes the results of the midterm elections with Texas Politics Project director Dr. Jim Henson, State Rep. Eric Johnson (D) of HD-100, State Rep. Jeff Leach (R) of HD-67, and Karina Kling of Spectrum News Austin. 11:30am-1pm. Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum, 2313 Red River, 512/721-0200. Free. www.lbjlib.utexas.edu.

NOVEMBER LEGI-CATION Volunteer with Planned Parenthood to dispel myths and educate Capitol staff about the nonprofit's work in Texas. Training provided. Thu., Nov. 15, noon-1:15pm Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.ppgreatertx.org.

AUSTIN'S FAST TRACK CITIES WORKGROUP MEETINGS Help Austin reach its goals to eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030. 5:30-8pm. Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free.

AISD HUMAN SEXUALITY & RESPONSIBILITY CURRICULA REVISION MEETING Final meeting! AISD invites families, staff, and community members to discuss the district's revision of the Human Sexuality and Responsibility Curricula for elementary and middle schools. Participants will assist in the development of the revision by providing feedback via online survey for grades 3-5 and 6-8. Any revised curriculum for grades 3-8 will be implemented in the 2019-20 school year. Spanish interpretation and surveys in Spanish available. Light refreshments and child care provided. 6-7:30pm. Eastside Memorial High School. www.austinisd.org.

CLOVER CIRCLE LAUNCH PARTY Waterloo Counseling Center launches its new fundraising program in honor of founder Paul Clover. Become a $10 a month member to support LGBTQ-affirming therapy and partake in the night's food, drinks, and silent auction. 6-8pm. Private residence. $120. www.waterloocounseling.org.

WHAT'S UP AT THE CAPITOL? Professionals in planning, design, and architecture are invited to UP Club's panel on what to expect from the 2019 legislative session in housing, environment and climate, equality, and labor. 6-8pm. 806 Congress. Free.

Friday 16

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FLORENCE'S COMFORT HOUSE THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE Florence's Comfort House hosts its annual Thanksgiving dinner and requests the following items to make the event a big success for the Montopolis community: • Canned vegetables and fruits (sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, etc.) • Stuffing mix • Cornbread or roll mix • Pumpkin pie mix • Evaporated milk • Mashed potato mix • Pie crust (not fresh/frozen) • H-E-B gift cards (for families to buy turkey and fresh food) Florence's Comfort House, 515 Kemp, 512/385-8672. www.florencescomforthouse.org.

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 7:45am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM INVESTMENT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. 418 E. Highland Mall Blvd.. www.austintexas.gov.

KRISTALLNACHT MEMORIAL EXHIBITION A memorial exhibit for the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, to promote cross-cultural understanding and ensure that history is never repeated. Dedicated to the 11 people killed in the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. 9am-7pm. Newman Hall at St. Austin's Parish, 2026 Guadalupe. Free. lynnhayden2@gmail.com.

AUSTIN-BERGSTROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING See agenda for details. 2:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

GREG TURNS 40! AND PIO RENTERIA RUN-OFF FUNDRAISER Renteria's re-election campaign is crashing Greg Anderson's birthday party to raise money with hosts Mayor Steve Adler, CMs Delia Garza, Ann Kitchen, Greg Casar, Jimmy Flannigan, and more. RSVP via email provided. 6-8pm. 2235 E. Sixth. $100-700. Nic@D3ForPio.com, www.d3forpio.com.

Saturday 17

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FLORENCE'S COMFORT HOUSE THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE Florence's Comfort House hosts its annual Thanksgiving dinner and requests the following items to make the event a big success for the Montopolis community: • Canned vegetables and fruits (sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, etc.) • Stuffing mix • Cornbread or roll mix • Pumpkin pie mix • Evaporated milk • Mashed potato mix • Pie crust (not fresh/frozen) • H-E-B gift cards (for families to buy turkey and fresh food) Florence's Comfort House, 515 Kemp, 512/385-8672. www.florencescomforthouse.org.

AUSTIN FAMILIES GIVE BACK Join this family service fair where parents/caregivers and their children are able to learn about our community's needs and sample service projects to support organizations. Each attendee with receive a Holiday Giving Guide that includes a variety of ways to give back and support the needs of our community during the holiday season! Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. Free. info@generationserve.org, www.generationserve.org.

AUSTIN'S FAST TRACK CITIES WORKGROUP MEETINGS Help Austin reach its goals to eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030. 9am. Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free.

KRISTALLNACHT MEMORIAL EXHIBITION A memorial exhibit for the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, to promote cross-cultural understanding and ensure that history is never repeated. Dedicated to the 11 people killed in the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. 9am-7pm. Newman Hall at St. Austin's Parish, 2026 Guadalupe. Free. lynnhayden2@gmail.com.

CANVASS IN DISTRICT 1 WITH MARIANA SALAZAR This City Council D1 candidate invites supporters to block walk with her in anticipation of the upcoming run-off election. Early voting begins Thursday, Nov. 29, and ends Friday, Dec. 7. Saturdays, 9:30-11:30am Location TBD. info@mariana-salazar.com, www.mariana-salazar.com.

PROJECT CONNECT COMMUNITY CONVERSATION 10am-Noon. 1820 W. Stassney Lane*.

PROJECT CONNECT COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Learn and provide feedback about the Project Connect, a plan to improve transportation in Central Texas 10am-Noon. 1820 W. Stassney Lane. free. https://www.capmetro.org/participate/?utm_source=Copy+of+Copy+of+Join+Us+for+a+Community+Conversation&utm_campaign=Project+Connect+Districts+3+%26+5+Conversations&utm_medium=email.

REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE & INTERSECTIONALITY 101 Planned Parenthood hosts an informational session on their reproductive justice framework and Kimberlé Crenshaw's theory on intersectionality. 10:30am-Noon. Planned Parenthood, 201 E. Ben White, 512/276-8000. Free. www.weareplannedparenthood.org.

COMMUNITY COALITION FOR HEALTH WELLNESS FAIR The C2H second annual Wellness Fair offers free health screenings, wellness education, food, and activities for the whole family. 11am-2pm. YMCA East Communities Branch, 5315 Ed Bluestein, 512/933-9622. Free. www.c2h.us.

EQUITY ACTION TEAM MEETING The Equity Office's community team holds its monthly meeting to combat racial inequality in Austin. 11:30am. Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller. www.austintexas.gov.

HOME COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to turn organic waste into fertilizer for your garden. This class is offered as part of the city's Home Composting Rebate Program. Noon-1pm. Brite Ideas Hydroponics & Organics, 4201 S. Congress #310, 512/444-2100. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Learn what it takes to be a Zero Waste Block Leader and help Austin Resource Recovery achieve the city's zero waste goals. 1-3pm. North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck, 512/974-9960. www.austintexas.gov/department/be-zero-waste-block-leader.

VICTORY PARTY WITH JULIE ANN NITSCH Celebrate Julie's re-election to the ACC Board of Trustees. 5pm. The Gatsby, 708 E. Sixth, 512/320-1526. www.thegatsbyaustin.com.

RIVERSIDE COMMUNITY MEETING Defend Our Hoodz hosts a meetup to organize against the planned "Domain on Riverside" development that would displace working-class families in favor of luxury housing and shopping. Read "Riverside Development in Crosshairs of Activist Troupe" for background. 6-9pm. Rosita's Al Pastor, 1911 E. Riverside, 512/442-8402. Free. https://www.rositasalpastor.com.

Sunday 18

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FLORENCE'S COMFORT HOUSE THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE Florence's Comfort House hosts its annual Thanksgiving dinner and requests the following items to make the event a big success for the Montopolis community: • Canned vegetables and fruits (sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, etc.) • Stuffing mix • Cornbread or roll mix • Pumpkin pie mix • Evaporated milk • Mashed potato mix • Pie crust (not fresh/frozen) • H-E-B gift cards (for families to buy turkey and fresh food) Florence's Comfort House, 515 Kemp, 512/385-8672. www.florencescomforthouse.org.

KRISTALLNACHT MEMORIAL EXHIBITION A memorial exhibit for the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, to promote cross-cultural understanding and ensure that history is never repeated. Dedicated to the 11 people killed in the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. 9am-7pm. Newman Hall at St. Austin's Parish, 2026 Guadalupe. Free. lynnhayden2@gmail.com.

END AISD OPPRESSION OF LGBTQ STUDENTS FAMILIES & FACULTY Oppose the homophobic and transphobic Celebration Church and pressure AISD to end its facility rental partnership with them. 9am-Noon. AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd., 512/414-9832. Free. www.fineartsaustin.org/pac.

LUNCH PANEL ON ANIMAL PROTECTION BILLS The Hailey Foundation and Celeste's Best host a vegan holiday lunch and panel discussion with State Rep. Celia Israel (House District 50), Nikki Prather (HSUS), and Robyn Katz, J.D. (Hailey Foundation), moderated by Chron News reporter Nina Hernandez, on upcoming animal protection bills at the Legislature. 1:30-4pm. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 210/333-3310. Free. joel@haileyfoundation.org, www.haileyfoundation.org.

WORLD DAY OF REMEMBRANCE FOR THE VICTIMS OF TRAFFIC VIOLENCE A memorial walk to honor the victims of traffic violence, beginning at Austin City Hall and ending at the Capitol, where local officials will lead a vigil beginning at 6pm. 5-7:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.visionzeroatx.org/vigil.

Monday 19

FLORENCE'S COMFORT HOUSE THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE Florence's Comfort House hosts its annual Thanksgiving dinner and requests the following items to make the event a big success for the Montopolis community: • Canned vegetables and fruits (sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, etc.) • Stuffing mix • Cornbread or roll mix • Pumpkin pie mix • Evaporated milk • Mashed potato mix • Pie crust (not fresh/frozen) • H-E-B gift cards (for families to buy turkey and fresh food) Florence's Comfort House, 515 Kemp, 512/385-8672. www.florencescomforthouse.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

POST-ELECTION DISCUSSION WITH DAVID BUTTS Political consultant David Butts on what the local, state, and national midterm results mean for the future. 6:45-7:45pm. Howson Branch Library, 2500 Exposition, 512/472-3584. Free.

Tuesday 20

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FLORENCE'S COMFORT HOUSE THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE Florence's Comfort House hosts its annual Thanksgiving dinner and requests the following items to make the event a big success for the Montopolis community: • Canned vegetables and fruits (sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, etc.) • Stuffing mix • Cornbread or roll mix • Pumpkin pie mix • Evaporated milk • Mashed potato mix • Pie crust (not fresh/frozen) • H-E-B gift cards (for families to buy turkey and fresh food) Florence's Comfort House, 515 Kemp, 512/385-8672. www.florencescomforthouse.org.

WOMEN VETERANS OPEN HOUSE Learn more about the YWCA's resources for women veterans, including free counseling and ongoing support groups. 8:30-10:30am. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110. Free. www.ywcaaustin.org.

AUSTIN AND THE LEGISLATURE: A PREVIEW OF THE 86TH SESSION Texas state senators Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels) and Kirk Watson (D-Austin) join Texas Tribune's Evan Smith to discuss public education, immigration, and more. Livestream available. 11:30am-1pm. St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress, 512/448-8400. Free. www.texastribune.org/events.

FOOD SAFETY TRAINING – HAZARD ANALYSIS CRITICAL CONTROL POINT (HACCP) Learn how to formulate an HACCP plan to improve the safety of food products. 3-4:30pm. 1520 Rutherford Ln., Bldg. 1, #200. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SOCIALIST NIGHT SCHOOL A reading and discussion-based political education program for the local Democratic Socialists of America branch. Open to all. topics vary monthly. October's topic is "What is Democratic Socialism?" and November will focus on "Class and Class Struggle." 6:30-8:30pm. Willie Mae Kirk Branch Library, 3101 Oak Springs Dr., 512/926-4453. Free. contact@austindsa.org, www.austindsa.org.

Wednesday 21

FLORENCE'S COMFORT HOUSE THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE Florence's Comfort House hosts its annual Thanksgiving dinner and requests the following items to make the event a big success for the Montopolis community: • Canned vegetables and fruits (sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, etc.) • Stuffing mix • Cornbread or roll mix • Pumpkin pie mix • Evaporated milk • Mashed potato mix • Pie crust (not fresh/frozen) • H-E-B gift cards (for families to buy turkey and fresh food) Florence's Comfort House, 515 Kemp, 512/385-8672. www.florencescomforthouse.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

BUILDING AND FIRE CODE BOARD OF APPEALS MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 22

FLORENCE'S COMFORT HOUSE THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE Florence's Comfort House hosts its annual Thanksgiving dinner and requests the following items to make the event a big success for the Montopolis community: • Canned vegetables and fruits (sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, etc.) • Stuffing mix • Cornbread or roll mix • Pumpkin pie mix • Evaporated milk • Mashed potato mix • Pie crust (not fresh/frozen) • H-E-B gift cards (for families to buy turkey and fresh food) Florence's Comfort House, 515 Kemp, 512/385-8672. www.florencescomforthouse.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.