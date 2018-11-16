News

Bills, Bills, Bills ... And Bonnen!

Nearly 400 bills filed already for the 86th Texas Legislature

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Nov. 16, 2018

Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton
Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton

It's that time of (every two) year(s) again; Monday, Nov. 12, was the first frenzied day of bill filing for the 86th Texas Legislature. The nearly 400 bills filed in the House and Senate by day's end include measures to rid the state of daylight saving time, to reduce marijuana possession (1 oz. or less) to a civil offense, and to ban abortion except in narrow, lifesaving circumstances. The Billapalooza also carried out the wishes of now-ousted Rep. Paul Workman with a measure (carried by Rep. Matt Krause) to ban cities from requiring employers to offer paid sick leave – a jab at both Austin and San Antonio. Surely more Austin-bashing and erosion of local control lies in our future, although the 86th won't get swinging until Jan. 8.

Swinging the gavel come January will likely be Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, who announced on Monday he's the man of the House. Bonnen told reporters he's secured 109 pledged votes for the speakership, 33 more than he needs; Reps. Four Price, Tan Parker, Phil King (all GOP), and Eric Johnson (Dem) each duly exited the race to replace retiring Rep. Joe Straus and endorsed Bonnen. While not having much use for the far-right Freedom Caucus (which includes Krause), 12-term veteran Bonnen, a procedural stickler, is more conservative than Straus, and he says school finance tops his priorities list. The GOP caucus is set to meet on Dec. 1 to send Bonnen through to the ceremonial vote in January.

\

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Mary Tuma
Election Coverage: The Texas Lege: A Tight Squeeze
Election Coverage: The Texas Lege: A Tight Squeeze
Texas Dems put incumbents through the wringer

Nov. 9, 2018

5th Circuit Hears D&E Abortion Case
5th Circuit Hears D&E Abortion Case
Ban of procedure has been called “undue burden” by federal judge

Nov. 9, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

86th Texas Legislature, Matt Krause, Dennis Bonnen, Joe Straus, Paul Workman

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Internet, Moonchild
Emo's
Mukhtara Yusuf: Africa and Materiality at The Blanton Museum of Art
Creek Show
at Waller Creek, between Ninth & 11th
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  