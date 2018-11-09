News

Quote of the Week: Beto O’Rourke

He’s ... what now?

Fri., Nov. 9, 2018

Quote of the Week: Beto O'Rourke
Photo by David Brendan Hall

"I'm so fucking proud of you guys!"

– Beto O'Rourke, on national television, during his concession speech on Tuesday night

