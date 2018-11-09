News

Election Coverage: Let's Remember Some Assholes

Who won't be around much longer

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Nov. 9, 2018

Paul Workman
Paul Workman (Photo by John Anderson)

Paul Workman, HD-47: Workman had big plans to overturn Austin's paid sick leave ordinance during the next Lege session. Not anymore!

Konni Burton, SD-10: Yuck, that was a rough four years in the wake of Wendy Davis.

Pete Sessions, TX-32: The poster boy for the Dems' novel strategy of running a candidate in every district that Hillary Clinton won lost by six points to Colin Allred.

Mike Toth, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 6: Toth is not actually a judge and it's a farce he tried to play one. Voters were right to elect Gisela Triana as they did.

Prop K: Dirty motives and dark money; score one for local governance.

Ted Gordon, AISD District 1: Even Ted would admit that he can sometimes be an ass.

A version of this article appeared in print on November 9, 2018 with the headline: Election Coverage: Let’s Remember Some Assholes

