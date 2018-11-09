Election Coverage: Let's Remember Some Assholes

• Paul Workman, HD-47: Workman had big plans to overturn Austin's paid sick leave ordinance during the next Lege session. Not anymore!

• Konni Burton, SD-10: Yuck, that was a rough four years in the wake of Wendy Davis.

• Pete Sessions, TX-32: The poster boy for the Dems' novel strategy of running a candidate in every district that Hillary Clinton won lost by six points to Colin Allred.

• Mike Toth, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 6: Toth is not actually a judge and it's a farce he tried to play one. Voters were right to elect Gisela Triana as they did.

• Prop K: Dirty motives and dark money; score one for local governance.

• Ted Gordon, AISD District 1: Even Ted would admit that he can sometimes be an ass.