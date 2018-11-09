News

Election Coverage: Here's to the Losers

Who put up a good fight

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Nov. 9, 2018


Justin Nelson (Photo by Gary A. Miller)

• Beto O'Rourke, U.S. Senate: Not a red state, not a blue state. Just a nonvoting state ... or at least it was.

• Justin Nelson, Attorney General: Was it so much to ask that our top law enforcement official not be credibly accused of breaking the law?

• Mike Siegel, TX-10: A congressional race so close we actually sent a photographer to Siegel's party at 10pm. He nose-dived shortly after, but only lost by 12,000 votes.

• Julie Oliver, TX-25: Oliver is quite accomplished, but at first glance might represent your mom, co-worker, or neighbor; her candidacy was a physical manifestation of the backlash against the 2016 election. She took a wildly rural district to the wire and gave a popular GOP rep the fight of his life.

• MJ Hegar, TX-31: John Carter had never failed to surpass at least 58% of the TX-31 spread. Against Hegar, he only won by 9,000 votes.

• Ted Gordon, AISD District 1: Ted Gordon cared about those kids.

A version of this article appeared in print on November 9, 2018 with the headline: Election Coverage: Here’s to the Losers

