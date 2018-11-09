Civics 101

Thursday 8

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

AUSTIN MUNICIPAL COURT WEEK A week of interactive programs for teens and adults to participate in, including driving simulations, safety seat demonstrations, and more. See website for details. 9:30am. Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/974-4800. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY POLICIES AND RESOURCES FOR FOOD-PERMITTED BUSINESSES Owners and managers of food-permitted businesses are invited to learn about city policies, code compliance, and best practices. 2:30-3:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

MUELLER FIRING RAPID RESPONSE RALLY Local activists are linking up with the Travis County Democrats and D6 Council Member Jimmy Flannigan as part of a national action in response to A.G Jeff Sessions' forced resignation. March for Truth organizers demand that Sessions' replacement does not interfere with the ongoing Trump-Russia investigation. 5-6:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.trumpisnotabovethelaw.org.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD HUMAN SEXUALITY & RESPONSIBILITY CURRICULA REVISION MEETINGS AISD invites families, staff, and community members to discuss the District's revision of the Human Sexuality and Responsibility Curricula for elementary and middle schools. Participants will assist in the development of the revision by providing feedback via online survey for grades 3–5 and 6–8. Any revised curriculum for grades 3–8 will be implemented in the 2019–20 school year. AISD promises two additional meetings with the same content. Spanish interpretation and surveys in Spanish available. Light refreshments and child care provided. 6-7:30pm. Travis Early College High School, 1301 E. Oltorf St.. www.austinisd.org.

HOW TECHNOLOGY WILL TRANSFORM TRANSPORTATION & MOBILITY The Austin Forum on Technology & Society presents a panel exploring the present and future of mobility within a landscape of ridesharing apps, electric scooters, and autonomous vehicles. 6-7:45pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. info@austinforum.org, www.austinforum.org.

OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE COMMUNITY MEETING Austin Parks & Rec is collecting community feedback on its Long Range Plan, which outlines the next ten years of park development and programs in the city. 6-8pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov.

STATE OF MIND A screening of Growing Up in America, a travel-based documentary series on the minority experience in the U.S., with a specific focus on mental health stigma. Mayor Steve Adler joins Dr. Sharon Michelle Edmond, Brandon Watties, and Nino Rodriguez for a community discussion on the issue. 6:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

GROW GREEN TRAINING Learn how to cultivate a beautiful landscape that incorporates native plants without relying on toxic pesticides. 7-8:30pm. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.growgreen.org.

Friday 9

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

PRESIDENT'S BREAKFAST & COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON EQUITY The Building Bridges Community joins Austin Community College President Dr. Richard Rhodes for breakfast and a discussion of the college's next steps toward ensuring educational equity. 8-11am. Holiday Inn Austin Midtown, 6000 Middle Fiskville, 512/451-5757. Free. www.ichotelsgroup.com.

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN MUNICIPAL COURT WEEK A week of interactive programs for teens and adults to participate in, including driving simulations, safety seat demonstrations, and more. See website for details. 9:30am. Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/974-4800. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 10

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

SOUTH PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD CORRIDOR OPEN HOUSE Learn more about the upcoming changes to South Pleasant Valley between Oltorf Road and Slaughter Lane as part of the Corridor Construction Program. Sat., Nov. 10, 10am-noon Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square, 512/974-7899. www.austintexas.gov.

OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE COMMUNITY MEETING Join Austin Parks & Rec. for a series of open houses to gather community feedback on its Long Range Plan, which outlines the next 10 years of park development and programs in the city. 11am-1pm. Northwest Recreation Center, 2913 Northland, 512/458-4107. www.austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE COMMUNITY MEETING Join Austin Parks & Rec. for a series of open houses to gather community feedback on its Long Range Plan, which outlines the next 10 years of park development and programs in the city. 3-5pm. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

GALA DE ORO A night honoring 50 years of friendship between Austin and Saltillo, its first sister city and the capital of Coahuila, Mexico. The night's honorees are former Austin Mayor Gus Garcia, community leader Gloria Mata Pennington, and late Austin City Council Member John Trevino Jr. 7-10pm. The Line Hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/478-9611. $75. www.austinsaltillo.com.

Sunday 11

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

VETERANS' DAY PARADE The annual Austin Veterans' Day Parade commemorates the 100th anniversary of World War I's end. 9:30am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.austinveteransparadefoundation.org.

SHUT DOWN T. DON HUTTO MEETING Join Grassroots Leadership in Taylor to learn how you can help the 500-plus women seeking asylum at the for-profit T. Don Hutto detention center, which has long been plagued by claims of abuse and labor trafficking. 5:30-7:30pm. St. James Episcopal Church, 614 Davis St., Taylor. www.grassrootsleadership.org.

STAB 'EM IN THE BACKLOG! A night of true-crime trivia hosted by Who Wants a Dollar? Funds raised go to Endthebacklog.org to ensure rape kits are tested and used in a timely manner. Sun., Nov. 11, 6pm-12mid Beerland, 711 Red River, 512/479-7625. $20 suggested donation. www.endthebacklog.org.

Monday 12

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare, 211 Comal. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

LAW AND THE REPRODUCTION OF FOOD POVERTY Dr. Tomaso Ferrando of the University of Bristol and professor Raj Patel of the LBJ School of Public Affairs discuss how the role our legal system plays in reproducing and responding to inequality. 4-6pm. Sheffield-Massey Room, 727 E. Dean Keeton St.. Free.

URGENT COMMUNITY MEETING ON LANDFILL EXPANSION THREAT Discuss alternatives to the expansion of the Waste Management landfill in northeast Travis County. 7-8:30pm. Barr Mansion, 10463 Sprinkle, 512/926-6907. www.texasenvironment.org.

Tuesday 13

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

BASICS ON NEW TAX LAWS BUSINESS IMPACT Learn about the new tax laws and how they'll affect your business. 10-11am. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/407-8240. Free. dnguyen@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

CITY POLICIES AND RESOURCES FOR FOOD-PERMITTED BUSINESSES Owners and managers of food-permitted businesses are invited to this free training on city policies, code compliance, and best practices. 10:30-11:30am. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. Free. austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC WORKSHOP FOR LOOP 360 AT SPICEWOOD SPRINGS ROAD PROJECT Provide feedback on the proposed improvements to the intersection of Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs Road at this open house. 4-7pm. Westover Hills Church of Christ, 8332 Mesa. www.txdot.gov.

MLK BLVD./FM 969 CORRIDOR OPEN HOUSE Stop by to learn about the upcoming changes to the stretch of road between N. Lamar Blvd. and Highway 183 as part of the Corridor Construction Program. 5:30-7:30pm. Campbell Elementary, 2613 Rogers, 512/974-7899. www.austintexas.gov.

ROSS ROAD PUBLIC MEETING An open house to provide feedback on the Transportation Department's draft recommendations for Ross Road between Highway 71 and Heine Farm Road. 6-8pm. Del Valle ISD Opportunity Center, 5301-B Ross Rd., Del Valle. carolynn.calabrese@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

AISD HUMAN SEXUALITY & RESPONSIBILITY CURRICULA REVISION MEETING AISD invites families, staff, and community members to discuss the district's revision of the Human Sexuality and Responsibility Curricula for elementary and middle schools. Participants will assist in the development of the revision by providing feedback via online survey for grades 3-5 and 6-8. Any revised curriculum for grades 3-8 will be implemented in the 2019-20 school year. AISD promises one additional meeting with the same content. Spanish interpretation and surveys in Spanish available. Light refreshments and child care provided. 6-7:30pm. Lanier High School, 1201 Payton Gin, 512/414-2514. www.austinisd.org.

LONGHORN DAM MULTIMODAL IMPROVEMENTS PUBLIC KICKOFF MEETING The city is seeking feedback on plans for a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Lady Bird Lake, as well as possible interim improvements to Longhorn Bridge. 6-7:30pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. www.austintexas.gov.

OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE COMMUNITY MEETING Join Austin Parks & Rec. for a series of open houses to gather community feedback on its Long Range Plan, which outlines the next 10 years of park development and programs in the city. 6-8pm. Dittmar Recreation Center, 1009 W. Dittmar, 512/441-4777. www.austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

BOX BAZAAR COMMUNITY MEETING Small-business owners can learn more about the requirements for temporary tenancy on Manor Road via this city initiative. Applications due Nov. 25. 6:30-8pm. Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th, 512/928-1982. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., April 10, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Wednesday 14

S:METROPOLITAN BREAKFAST CLUB PRESENT ELECTION POST-MORTEM: WHAT HAPPENED? The University Of Texas Club - 2108 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78705. $25. mbcaustin@mbcaustin.org, https://mbcaustin.org/event-3100930.

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A basic overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing one. 11am-12:30pm. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: ENDING YOUTH HOMELESSNESS Representatives from Lifeworks, Caritas of Austin, and SAFE discuss the new Community Plan to End Youth Homelessness. RSVP before space runs out. Noon-1pm. Temple Beth Shalom, 7300 Hart Lane. Free.

BUILDING PERMITS SERVICE CENTER CLOSURE The Building Permits Service Center will close at 1pm for a staff training. Regular hours resume Thursday, Nov. 15. 1pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE COMMUNITY MEETING Join Austin Parks & Rec. for a series of open houses to gather community feedback on its Long Range Plan, which outlines the next 10 years of park development and programs in the city. 6-8pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. www.austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

COUNTER BALANCE ATX: MONTHLY MEETING Learn about Counter Balance: ATX, their upcoming events and programs, and how you can get involved. There will be an the opportunity to sign up to volunteer, buy shirts, and more. Smaller workgroup sessions follow the meeting. Second Wednesdays, 6:30-8pm Austin School of Film, 2200 Tillery, 512/236-8877. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

Thursday 15

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – NORTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun. 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

A CONVERSATION WITH REP. ERIC JOHNSON A conversation with Eric Johnson (D-Dallas), the Dem candidate for Texas House Speaker. Breakfast tacos provided. 7:30-9am. Texas Tribune Events Center, 919 Congress, sixth floor. Free.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CERTIFICATION 101 FOR MINORITY- AND WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES A workshop for small-business owners interested in local government contracts. Thu., Nov. 15, 10am-noon Small & Minority Business Resources, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

THE AFTERMATH: DISCUSSING THE 2018 MIDTERMS The LBJ Future Forum analyzes the results of the midterm elections with Texas Politics Project director Dr. Jim Henson, State Rep. Eric Johnson (D) of HD-100, State Rep. Jeff Leach (R) of HD-67, and Karina Kling of Spectrum News Austin. 11:30am-1pm. Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum, 2313 Red River, 512/721-0200. Free. www.lbjlib.utexas.edu.

NOVEMBER LEGI-CATION Volunteer with Planned Parenthood to dispel myths and educate Capitol staff about the nonprofit's work in Texas. Training provided. Thu., Nov. 15, noon-1:15pm Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.ppgreatertx.org.

CLOVER CIRCLE LAUNCH PARTY Waterloo Counseling Center launches its new fundraising program in honor of founder Paul Clover. Become a $10 a month member to support LGBTQ-affirming therapy and partake in the night's food, drinks, and silent auction. 6-8pm. Private residence. $120. www.waterloocounseling.org.

WHAT'S UP AT THE CAPITOL? Professionals in planning, design, and architecture are invited to UP Club's panel on what to expect from the 2019 legislative session in housing, environment and climate, equality, and labor. 6-8pm. 806 Congress. Free.

AISD HUMAN SEXUALITY & RESPONSIBILITY CURRICULA REVISION MEETING Final meeting! AISD invites families, staff, and community members to discuss the district's revision of the Human Sexuality and Responsibility Curricula for elementary and middle schools. Participants will assist in the development of the revision by providing feedback via online survey for grades 3-5 and 6-8. Any revised curriculum for grades 3-8 will be implemented in the 2019-20 school year. Spanish interpretation and surveys in Spanish available. Light refreshments and child care provided. 6-7:30pm. Eastside Memorial High School. www.austinisd.org.