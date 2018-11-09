News

Austin Dodges the Amazon Bullet

HQ2 going somewhere (anywhere) else

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., Nov. 9, 2018

Austin Dodges the Amazon Bullet

The frankly ridiculous saga of Amazon's HQ2 expansion is this week coming to a ridiculous climax; amid a flurry of frantic leaks and scoops, the online retailer-and-more appears to have split its behemoth project in half, with up to 25,000 jobs going both to New York City (specifically Queens) and Crystal City in Northern Virginia. Austin has been on The List to compete for the final rose from Jeff Bezos, because Austin is always on such lists, and because Amazon already has about 1,000 employees here, not counting its high-profile acquisition of Whole Foods Market. Politically, though, in a metro area with near-full employment, a legit housing shortage, and wholly inadequate infrastructure even for the people and jobs already here, enthusiasm for HQ2 has been well under control. While the Cham­ber of Commerce duly provided an Austin proposal at the beginning of Amazon's avaricious quest for local bribes, the city itself remained publicly diffident: "I don't know that we want to be [Amazon's second home]," Mayor Steve Adler told the Texas Tribune back in March. Adler also asked Bezos and Co. to "see Aus­tin's challenges as an opportunity," which is not a great way to get a second date; compare to Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, who told Amazon "we're easy" and "we're all in." Not easy enough, it seems.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Amazon
State's LGBTQ Stance May Quash Hopes for Amazon HQ
State's LGBTQ Stance May Quash Hopes for Amazon HQ
At least according to company shareholder William S. Smith

Sarah Marloff, June 1, 2018

Nuclear Freeze for Amazon?
Nuclear Freeze for Amazon?
Council members throughout the country reject HQ2

Michael King, March 9, 2018

More by Mike Clark-Madison
MetroLink: Going That Extra (First / Last) Mile
MetroLink: Going That Extra (First / Last) Mile
From point A to point B, so you can better get to point C

Nov. 9, 2018

Election Coverage: A Glass Half-Full
Election Coverage: A Glass Half-Full
Little f*cking drops of blue blood, sweat, and tears

Nov. 9, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Amazon

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Hippo Campus, The Districts
Stubb's
Poo Poo Platter's 6th Anniversary at Elysium
Immigrants, the Musical: No Place Like Home at Institution Theater
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  