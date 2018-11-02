News

Rape Kit Backlog: Now Tested

From 4,000 to zero

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Nov. 2, 2018


Photo by Jana Birchum

The city's entire rape kit backlog has been tested, reports City Council Member Greg Casar, who said that the Austin Police Department confirmed the news last week. Though some kits dated as far back as the Nineties, the city's already large backlog ballooned to over 4,000 after APD's DNA lab shuttered in June 2016. As of April, all kits had been sent to contracted labs for testing. Now, Casar and advocates are calling on APD to move forward with investigations. Council approved a 2019 budget amendment for APD to hire four additional victim services counselors to support survivors in these cases.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Sarah Marloff
Shout Out to the Queer Best of Austin Winners
Shout Out to the Queer Best of Austin Winners
Qmmunity is so proud of you!

Nov. 1, 2018

Qmmunity
Qmmunity
Celebrate Intersex Awareness Day all year

Nov. 2, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

rape kit backlog, Greg Casar, Austin Police Department

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
B. Iden Payne Awards Ceremony
Scottish Rite Theater
Elly Lonon: Amongst the Liberal Elite at BookPeople
Wurstfest
at New Braunfels
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  