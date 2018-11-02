News

Hutto Trouble Again

Detained mother requests release, fearing daughter’s safety

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Nov. 2, 2018


T. Don Hutto detention center in Taylor (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Immigration advocates are calling for the release of Melvin Griselda Cruz Lopez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, from the T. Don Hutto detention center in Taylor. Lopez, who lived in the U.S. for a more than a decade before the threat of deportation, was separated from her 5-year-old daughter, Samantha, after her abusive ex-partner (and daughter's father) called Immigration and Customs Enforcement on her. Lopez now fears for her daughter's life, as that partner is her only active guardian. He has kept the girl isolated from her family nearby.

Despite the danger her daughter faces – and Lopez's severe pain caused by head trauma after taking questionable medication in detention – two requests for release were denied. Representing Lopez in an appeal to a denied protection similar to asylum, attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch said an audio recording that alleges Lopez's daughter being physically abused was sent to ICE, who denied the request within a day. A transcript of the audio shows Samantha saying "they hit me very hard" and pleading with her mother. Austin Congressman Lloyd Doggett's office jumped in to inquire why ICE had denied the requests, but received a generic response. Lincoln-Goldfinch says Lopez also has cause for concern that her daughter may face sexual abuse.

Lopez is an ideal candidate for a U visa, which protects survivors of domestic violence, but she never filed a police report out of fear of deportation, a worry that eventually materialized, underscoring the vulnerability of undocumented immigrants – especially women. Sofia Casini with Grassroots Leadership says the group has mounted a petition campaign to release Lopez, as public pressure is one of the most effective tools in attracting ICE's attention: "It's critical to remind ICE that the community is watching and holding them accountable."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Mary Tuma
Don’t Drink That Water! Vote for Prop K Instead?
Don’t Drink That Water! Vote for Prop K Instead?
Council member pushes efficiency audit after boil notice

Nov. 2, 2018

City Lifts Boil Water Notice
City Lifts Boil Water Notice
Here's what you need to know before using your tap water

Oct. 28, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Melvin Griselda Cruz Lopez, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, Lloyd Doggett, Sofia Casini

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
B. Iden Payne Awards Ceremony
Scottish Rite Theater
Elly Lonon: Amongst the Liberal Elite at BookPeople
Wurstfest
at New Braunfels
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  