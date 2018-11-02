Get Yourself Activated: It's a relatively light agenda for City Council today, Nov. 1, featuring a resolution for staff to research options for "redevelopment, renovation, and activation" of the Exposition Center site, the return of the Camel­back PUD for possibly final approval, and live music by the Tapestry Singers.

Fly on Wall Needed: The real Council action today might be in executive session, where they'll discuss "real estate and legal matters" concerning Lions Municipal Golf Course, the ongoing lawsuit by Reagan National Advertising over the city's sign regulations, and update on labor negotiations with the Austin Police Association.

Take a Free Ride: Capital Metro is offering free Election Day service to passengers. Visit www.capmetro.org/ridetovote for routes and services to polling locations.

Executive Staff Shortfall: Assistant Chief Chris McIlvain is leaving APD for the Austin Convention Center, where he'll take over Al Eells' job as security and safety manager. That leaves two vacancies on the fifth floor that Chief Brian Manley will have to fill following Frank Dixon's departure to Denton last month. It also means that Manley and Chief of Staff Troy Gay are the only remaining holdovers from previous Chief Art Acevedo's inner circle.

City Manager Shuffle: Assistant City Manager Robert Goode is leaving City Hall for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Goode had been with the city since 2008, overseeing transportation, waste, public works, and Austin Water. He's the second ACM to leave under City Manager Spencer Cronk, following the August departure of Mark Washington.

Step Up, Speaker: While Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, has suspended his campaign to replace outgoing state House Speaker Joe Straus, Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, has attracted support from 40 GOP members. Bonnen, who's currently speaker pro tempore, landed in hot water in 2014 for referring to children displaced in Texas by Hurricane Katrina as "coonasses."

Southwest Key Shutdown: East Austin nonprofit and youth detention center operator Southwest Key will close two of its shelters in Arizona and pay a $73,000 fine as part of a settlement with the state health department, which found the group failed to provide proof its workers had received required background checks.

D&E in Court: The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the challenge to a 2017 Texas law that bans D&E, the safest and most common type of second-trimester abortion. Judge Lee Yeakel struck the law down last November, writing it imposed an "undue burden" on women.

Direct to You: As our reproductive rights face an unpredictable future, Planned Parenthood is making things easier. Texas women can now get a birth control prescription without an appointment via a new free app, Planned Parenthood Direct. Patients can get the pills by mail or at a pharmacy.