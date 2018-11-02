Election Night Party People

Election season's end is nigh, and candidates across city, county, state, and federal races will host their last hurrahs once the sun goes down and voting totals start to trickle in. Parties are open to supporters and generally start when the polls close at 7pm, then tend to shut down when the race is called (for the losers) or when the alcohol runs out (to the victors go the ...). If you can't find your candidate below, visit our Civics calendar online at austinchronicle.com/events for last-minute additions.

The Big One at the Driskill

Texas and Travis County Democrats with gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez, Mike Collier (lite guv), Justin Nelson (attorney general), and many others

Congressional Offshoots

Mike Siegel (CD-10): Billy's on Burnet, 2105 Hancock Dr.

Rick Kennedy (CD-17): Private

Joseph Kopser (CD-21): Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth

Julie Oliver (CD-25): Contigo, 2027 Anchor

MJ Hegar (CD-31): Mesa Rosa Mexican Restaurant, 15515 RR 620 N.

City Council Shindigs

Steve Adler (mayor): The Belmont, 305 W. Sixth

Laura Morrison (mayor): Threadgill's, 301 W. Riverside

Natasha Harper-Madison (District 1): The Skylark Lounge, 2039 Airport

Mariana Salazar (D1): La Fruta Feliz, 3124 Manor

Lewis Conway Jr. (D1): Willie's BBQ, 4505 MLK

Reedy Spigner (D1): Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th

Pio Renteria (D3): campaign headquarters, 61 N. I-35

James Valadez (D3): Tamale House East, 1707 E. Sixth

Amit Motwani (D3): Kinda Tropical, 3501 E. Seventh

Susana Almanza (D3): campaign headquarters, 4926 E. Cesar Chavez, Bldg. D.

Bobby Levinski (D8): Vincent's Sports Pub, 8916 Brodie

Rich DePalma (D8): Private

Frank Ward (D8): Cover 3, 2700 W. Anderson #202

Paige Ellis (D8): The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos

Danielle Skidmore (D9): Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River (afterparty at Rain on 4th)

Kathie Tovo (D9): El Mercado Downtown, 1702 Lavaca