Election Night Party People
Celebrate (or commiserate) with the candidates
By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Nov. 2, 2018
Election season's end is nigh, and candidates across city, county, state, and federal races will host their last hurrahs once the sun goes down and voting totals start to trickle in. Parties are open to supporters and generally start when the polls close at 7pm, then tend to shut down when the race is called (for the losers) or when the alcohol runs out (to the victors go the ...). If you can't find your candidate below, visit our Civics calendar online at austinchronicle.com/events for last-minute additions.
The Big One at the Driskill
Texas and Travis County Democrats with gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez, Mike Collier (lite guv), Justin Nelson (attorney general), and many others
Congressional Offshoots
Mike Siegel (CD-10): Billy's on Burnet, 2105 Hancock Dr.
Rick Kennedy (CD-17): Private
Joseph Kopser (CD-21): Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth
Julie Oliver (CD-25): Contigo, 2027 Anchor
MJ Hegar (CD-31): Mesa Rosa Mexican Restaurant, 15515 RR 620 N.
City Council Shindigs
Steve Adler (mayor): The Belmont, 305 W. Sixth
Laura Morrison (mayor): Threadgill's, 301 W. Riverside
Natasha Harper-Madison (District 1): The Skylark Lounge, 2039 Airport
Mariana Salazar (D1): La Fruta Feliz, 3124 Manor
Lewis Conway Jr. (D1): Willie's BBQ, 4505 MLK
Reedy Spigner (D1): Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th
Pio Renteria (D3): campaign headquarters, 61 N. I-35
James Valadez (D3): Tamale House East, 1707 E. Sixth
Amit Motwani (D3): Kinda Tropical, 3501 E. Seventh
Susana Almanza (D3): campaign headquarters, 4926 E. Cesar Chavez, Bldg. D.
Bobby Levinski (D8): Vincent's Sports Pub, 8916 Brodie
Rich DePalma (D8): Private
Frank Ward (D8): Cover 3, 2700 W. Anderson #202
Paige Ellis (D8): The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos
Danielle Skidmore (D9): Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River (afterparty at Rain on 4th)
Kathie Tovo (D9): El Mercado Downtown, 1702 Lavaca