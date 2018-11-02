News

Dawnna Dukes Takes Statesman, D.A.s to Court

Outgoing state rep seeks $7.8 million in damages

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Nov. 2, 2018


Dawnna Dukes (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Embattled outgoing state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, plagued by a series of recent scandals and glaring Capitol absences, is now seeking vengeance on those she thinks are responsible for her downfall. Dukes is suing the Austin American-Statesman, its reporter Sean Collins Walsh, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore (and her predecessor Rosemary Lehmberg), the State Auditor's Office, and three of her former aides for some $7.8 million in compensatory damages, plus unspecified punitive damages, for her malicious prosecution and defamation. Dukes charges that this nefarious cabal conspired to defame her, making libelous and false statements which resulted in a blow to her 24-year political reputation and caused "extreme emotional distress, loss of livelihood, and financial hardship." While Dukes was charged with 13 felony counts related to financial improprieties, the charges were dropped last year.

In the 10-page suit filed pro se, Dukes (who is not herself a lawyer) alleges the Statesman stories that unearthed the questionable spending at issue marred her legacy, as did the corruption charges. Her travails left her in debt and unable to find work; Dukes claims she lost business contracts that were her primary source of family income and was forced to cancel her credit cards. Combined with the $187,000 in attorney's fees and court costs she accrued in defending herself, her debts led to the foreclosure of her home and East Austin commercial properties and repossession of her car. With a hefty damages price tag, a challenge in proving defamation, and no representation, it'll be an uphill climb to victory.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Dawnna Dukes
The Epic of Dawnna Dukes
The Epic of Dawnna Dukes
And what a year it's been

Richard Whittaker, Dec. 29, 2017

Dawnna Dukes’ Conspiracy
Dawnna Dukes’ Conspiracy
State representative gets wild with Texas Tribune

Richard Whittaker, Nov. 10, 2017

More by Mary Tuma
Don’t Drink That Water! Vote for Prop K Instead?
Don’t Drink That Water! Vote for Prop K Instead?
Council member pushes efficiency audit after boil notice

Nov. 2, 2018

City Lifts Boil Water Notice
City Lifts Boil Water Notice
Here's what you need to know before using your tap water

Oct. 28, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Dawnna Dukes, Margaret Moore, Rosemary Lehmberg, Sean Collins Walsh

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
B. Iden Payne Awards Ceremony
Scottish Rite Theater
Elly Lonon: Amongst the Liberal Elite at BookPeople
Wurstfest
at New Braunfels
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  