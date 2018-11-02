Civics 101

Thursday 1

OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH INSURANCE HELP – SOUTH It's that time of the the year, again. Don’t miss your chance to switch your health insurance plans or get covered via the Marketplace with support from Foundation Communities. (Seriously, they're the best!) For more info visit the website or call 211. Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Mon.-Wed., 10am-7pm; Thu., 10am-4pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm Community Financial Center – South, 2600 W. Stassney, 737/717-4000. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

CITY OFFICE CLOSURES Commercial plan reviews, residential plan reviews, and building inspections will not be performed from Monday through Wednesday, due to mandatory training. Mon.-Wed., Oct. 29-31 One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP SUMMIT 2018 The Central Texas Chapter of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators hosts two days of workshops, forums, panel discussions, and keynote speeches to address today's complex issues of race. Attendees will leave with tools and strategies to effectively manage these issues and produce positive outcomes. Thu.-Fri., Nov. 1-2, 7am-7pm Omni Austin Hotel at Southpark, 4140 Governors Row. $130-210.

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

KIM OLSON WITH EVAN SMITH Agriculture Commissioner hopeful Kim Olson sits down with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith to talk public service and policy. Attend live or watch online. 7:30-9am. Texas Tribune Events Center, 919 Congress, sixth floor. Free.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

MINORITY- AND WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESS CERTIFICATION Business owners interested in government contracts are invited to learn more about the certifications available to small minority- and women-owned businesses. 10am-Noon. Small & Minority Business Resources, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

KWAME ANTHONY APPIAH'S KEYNOTE LECTURE: "SOCIAL IDENTITIES AND THE GOOD LIFE" Appiah, a professor of philosophy and law at New York University, will share experiences from writing "The Ethicist" column in The New York Times along with central ideas from his recent book, The Lies That Bind: Rethinking Identity. 4-6:30pm. UT's Lady Bird Johnson Auditorium, 2313 Red River. Free. ethicsproject.austin@gmail.com, www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/ethicsproject.

CHARI KELLY FUNDRAISER WITH REP. LLOYD DOGGETT A fundraising dinner for Chari Kelly, Democratic nominee for Justice in Place 3 on the Third Court of Appeals. 5-7pm. Santa Rita Tex Mex Cantina, 1206 W. 38th, 512/419-7482. $50+ suggested donation. www.charikelly.com.

CARTEL LAND Vigilante groups on both sides of the border fight the Mexican cartels in this harrowing doc. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.cityofaustin.org/library.

AURA TOWNHALL WITH RANDY CLARKE AURA members are invited to an evening with the new president and CEO of Capital Metro to hear more about his plans for the city's transit system. 6:30-8pm. Casa Colombia, 1614 E. Seventh, 512/495-9425. www.aura-atx.org.

Friday 2

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

LAST DAY OF EARLY VOTING You heard it here, kids. Make your voice heard today at the ballot box. Open 'til 7pm. 7am-7pm. Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.VoteTravis.com.

WOOD RECLAMATION In need of a large log for an art project or milling? Parks and Rec's Urban Forestry Unit will provide, rain or shine. 9am-3pm. PARD Reclamation Yard, 2405 Stratford. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

PARTY AT THE POLLS On the last day of Early Voting, the Texas Youth Power Alliance – made up of Texas Rising, Youth Rise Texas, Jolt Texas and MOVE Texas – are throwing a party to get low-propensity voters to the polls! Expect live music, speakers, face painting and more. Plus, shuttles will be on site to take folks to nearby polling places. 5-8:30pm. Pan Am Park, 2100 E. Third. www.tfn.org.

Saturday 3

FREE RABIES VACCINATION AND MICROCHIP CLINIC Dog and cat owners are invited to Austin Animal Center's clinic for free services. Please have dogs on leash, and cats and puppies in carriers. 8-11:30am. Richard Moya Park, 10001 Burleson, 512/874-7275. www.austinanimalcenter.org.

IT'S MY PARK DAY Spruce up your local park with the help of friends and neighbors. Register online for one of 80 projects citywide. 9am. Austin Parks Foundation, 507 Calles #116, 512/477-1566. www.austinparks.org.

CANVASS FOR MARIANA FOR CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 Salazar supporters are invited to join the City Council D1 candidate for block walking and door knocking. 9:30-11:30am. Andrews Elementary, 6801 Northeast. Free. www.mariana-salazar.com.

ACC COLLEGE & CAREER FAIR Current and prospective students are invited to learn more about job training and career options as well as college enrollment and financial aid. 10am-1pm. ACC Highland Business Center, 5930 Middle Fiskville, 512/223-7000. www.austincc.edu.

AUSTIN YOUTH RIVER WATCH OPEN HOUSE Enjoy outdoor games, refreshments, and a guided hike of the Hornsby Bend River Trail following the rain garden build volunteer event. Noon-3pm. Austin Youth River Watch, PO Box 40351, Austin, TX 78704, 512/708-9115. Free. www.riverwatchers.org.

VOTER PARTICIPATION FOR 18- TO 24-YEAR-OLDS Grant Loveless, of ACC's District Student Government Association, Zach Price with TX Votes at UT Austin, and others will discuss how to increase young adults' voter participation. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 4

AUSTIN WITH BETO BEFORE ELECTION NIGHT Join Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke for his last trip to Austin before Election Day. He'll be onstage at the park discussing the historic race. Noon-1:30pm. Pan Am Hillside Stage, 2100 E. 3rd St. www.betofortexas.com.

BLUE ACTION DEMS MEETING Join the group and get out the vote for the midterm elections. 1-4pm. 5906 Old Fredericksburg Rd..

Monday 5

DEMYSTIFYING MARKETING FOR STARTUPS Get equipped with tips and tactics to attract users and investors in this "no-nonsense" class complete with a happy hour and keynote from Venture Atlas Labs Principal Elizabeth Jennings. 6-8pm. WeWork, 801 Barton Springs Rd.. Free. dana@masschallenge.org, www.masschallenge.org.

A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH INDIGENOUS & ASIAN-AMERICAN ACTIVISTS The Austin Language Justice Collective hosts speakers Odilia Romero and Janet Martinezare of the Binational Front of Indigenous Organizations, as well as language justice researcher Anh Ly of UT-Austin. 6:30pm. Friends Meeting of Austin, 3701 E. MLK. www.austin.languagejustice.org.

LIBERAL AUSTIN DEMOCRATS BLUE WAVE NIGHT OF ACTION Help the Liberal Austin Democrats get out the vote one last time before Election Day. 7-9pm. Travis County Democratic Party Headquarters, 6929 Airport #127. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

PRESENTATION ON GUADALUPE ST. FLOOD RISK REDUCTION PROJECT Get informed about the Watershed Protection Department's proposal to improve street drainage in Hyde Park. 7pm. Griffin School, 5001 Evans, 512/454-5797. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 6

ELECTION DAY If you somehow managed to miss Early Voting, this is it! You're final chance to make your voice heard at the ballot box! Need help learning about the candidates and issues on the ballot? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. 7am-7pm. Anywhere you see Vote Here. www.VoteTravis.com.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Cultural Funding Recipients are invited to learn how to complete the FY 19 Final Report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Don't forget your laptop! Noon-1pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ELECTION DAY AT HOTEL ELLA Grab a seat on the hotel's front lawn and watch the elections unfold. Get a free tap beer for wearing your "I Voted" sticker. 5-10pm. Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. info@hotelella.com, www.hotelella.com.

ELECTION WATCH PARTY! Bring your "I Voted" sticker for a free pint at this politician free midterm watch party. 5-9pm. Circle Brewing Co., 2340 W Braker Ln., Ste. B, 512/814-7595. Free. brewer@circlebrewing.com, www.circlebrewing.com.

LEGALLINE Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS TRAINING Assistant Attorney General Kirsta Leeburg Melton – head of the Human Trafficking Unit – gives a presentation on the issue and offers possible solutions. 6-7:30pm. Grace Lutheran Church, 1250 Belvin St., San Marcos. Free. www.smtxrotary.com.

ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY FOR MIKE SIEGEL Commemorate Election Day over a drink or two with Siegel, a candidate for Congress TX-10, and his supporters. 6:30-9pm. Billy's on Burnet, 2105 Hancock, 512/407-9305. www.siegelfortexas.org.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION GENERAL BODY MEETING Join AJC for their general body meetings. Community groups are invited to attend, share what they are working on, and share how AJC can get involved. First Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austinjustice.org.

PIZZA, POSTCARDS, AND PHONE BANKING Indivisible Austin hosts a weekly phone-banking, post-card writing pizza party to help build Texas' blue wave on Election Day. For all or our coverage leading up to the Nov. 6 midterms, visiting our Elections landing page. Tuesdays thru Nov. 6; 6:30-8:30pm ADAPT of Texas, 1100 S. IH-35 Frontage Rd, 512/632-2708. Free. noah@indivisibleaustin.com, www.indivisibleaustin.com.

DANIELLE SKIDMORE'S ELECTION WATCH PARTY Join Skidmore, a City Council D9 candidate, and her supporters to await midterm results. An afterparty will follow at Rain on 4th. 7-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. www.danielleforall.com.

PROP A WATCH PARTY! Join Keep Austin Affordable – the coalition of local nonprofits fighting to pass the city's largest ever affordable housing bond – this election night. They promise an open bar, food, and DJs Canela ConSafos, Raquiqui and Jenchata of Chulita Vinyl Club! 7-10pm. Pelons, 802 Red River, 512/243-7874. www.keepaustinaffordable.com.

REEDY SPIGNER'S ELECTION NIGHT PARTY Spigner, a City Council D1 candidate, invites friends and supporters to join him on election night as results come in. 7pm. Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.reedyspigner.com.

PIO RENTERIA'S ELECTION NIGHT PARTY Join the City Council District 3 incumbent this election night. 7-10pm. Campaign Headquarters, 61 N. I-35. www.d3forpio.com.

KATHIE TOVO'S ELECTION NIGHT PARTY Supporters of City Council's District 9 incumbent are invited to join her on election night as votes are tallied. 7pm. El Mercado Downtown, 1702 Lavaca. www.kathieforaustin.com.

ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY WITH NATASHA City Council D1 candidate Natasha Harper-Madison invites supporters to join her for a night of music by Charlie Faye & The Fayettes, Suzanna Choffel, and Dickie Lee Erwin to watch the midterm and local election results roll in. 7-11pm. The Skylark Lounge, 2039 Airport, 512/730-0759. www.natashaharpermadison.com.

MARIANA SALAZAR'S ELECTION NIGHT PARTY Join City Council District 1 candidate Mariana Salazar at this Manor Rd. staple as election results trickle in. 7pm. La Fruta Feliz, 3124 Manor Rd., 512/961-5013. www.mariana-salazar.com.

TRAVIS COUNTY REPUBLICAN ELECTION NIGHT PARTY If you want to know where the local conservatives congregate after the polls close, find 'em here – including Frank Ward, the lone right-leaning City Council candidate running for District 8. 7-10pm. Cover 3, 2700 West Anderson Ln.. Free. www.travisgop.com.

AMIT MOTWANI'S ELECTION NIGHT PARTY Motwani, running for District 3's City Council seat, hosts an informal election night event. 7pm. Kinda Tropical, 3501 E. Seventh, 512/373-8430. www.amitdistrict3.com.

MAYOR STEVE ADLER ELECTION NIGHT PARTY Supporters are invited to join Adler on election night to watch as the numbers come in. 7pm. The Belmont, 305 W. Sixth, 512/476-2100. www.adlerforaustin.com.

SUSANA ALMANZA'S ELECTION NIGHT PARTY This City Council D3 candidate will be at her campaign headquarters as the votes come in. 7:30pm. Susana Almanza Campaign Headquarters, 4926 E. Cesar Chavez Bldg. D. www.votesusana.com.

BOBBY LEVINSKI'S ELECTION NIGHT PARTY City Council District 8 hopeful invites supporters to join him as votes are counted. 7:30pm. Vincent's Sports Pub, 8916 Brodie #100. www.bobbyforaustin.com.

JOSEPH KOSPER & RALLY FOR TEXAS TOMORROW ELECTION NIGHT PARTY Join the Democrat running for Congressional District 21 on election night. He'll be in East Austin with Good Politics to celebrate the last year of work. Kopser will give closing remarks after final election results are announced. 8-11:30pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth, 512/551-9947. www.kopserforcongress.com.

TEXAS DEMOCRATS' ELECTION NIGHT PARTY Celebrate the end of election season with the Travis County Democratic Party, governor candidate Lupe Valdez, lieutenant governor hopeful Mike Collier, Justin Nelson for AG, and more (like Austin City Council D8 candidate Paige Ellis). 8-11:30pm. The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. Free. www.txdemocrats.org.

Wednesday 7

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A basic overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing one. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An overview of Austin's development process to learn what's relevant to your business development and how to efficiently navigate the steps. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

LAND USE REVIEW CLOSURE Land Use Review will be closed between 11am to 1pm due to staff training. 11am-1pm. www.austintexas.gov.

LIVE POST-ELECTION TRIBCAST BRUNCH The Texas Tribune's podcast welcomes all to their post-Election Day episode taping with special guest Rep. Celia Israel (D-Austin). 11:30am-1pm. Texas Tribune Events Center, 919 Congress, sixth floor. Free. www.texastribune.org.

OWNING YOUR WORK: COPYRIGHT LAWS WORKSHOP DAC's Artist Resource Center hosts a workshop demystifying copyright law for artists with Dr. Susan Benton. In her 30 years as a practicing attorney, Benton has advised artists in the realms of visual art, music, film, TV, and multimedia genres. 6:30-8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4025. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 8

AISD HUMAN SEXUALITY & RESPONSIBILITY CURRICULA REVISION MEETINGS AISD invites families, staff, and community members to discuss the District's revision of the Human Sexuality and Responsibility Curricula for elementary and middle schools. Participants will assist in the development of the revision by providing feedback via online survey for grades 3–5 and 6–8. Any revised curriculum for grades 3–8 will be implemented in the 2019–20 school year. AISD promises two additional meetings with the same content. Spanish interpretation and surveys in Spanish available. Light refreshments and child care provided. 6-7:30pm. Travis Early College High School, 1301 E. Oltorf St.. www.austinisd.org.

OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE COMMUNITY MEETING Austin Parks & Rec is collecting community feedback on its Long Range Plan, which outlines the next ten years of park development and programs in the city. 6-8pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov.

STATE OF MIND A screening of Growing Up in America, a travel-based documentary series on the minority experience in the U.S., with a specific focus on mental health stigma. Mayor Steve Adler joins Dr. Sharon Michelle Edmond, Brandon Watties, and Nino Rodriguez for a community discussion on the issue. 6:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

GROW GREEN TRAINING Learn how to cultivate a beautiful landscape that incorporates native plants without relying on toxic pesticides. 7-8:30pm. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.growgreen.org.