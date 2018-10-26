Sixth Street Shootouts

Austin Police are working to apprehend two suspects in a string of unrelated, nonfatal shootings that occurred Downtown last weekend. APD reported three incidents, each occurring after bars closed, and have made one arrest: 22-year-old Dominic Lopez, who, during an argument with an individual in the LAZ parking lot on Sixth & San Jacinto at 2:11am Saturday morning, shot at the person's feet.

When the victim and crowd around them dispersed, Lopez again fired, and hit someone else in the back. He tried to run but was later found and arrested. Police classify him as a felon with an outstanding warrant, and a documented member of the Crips gang.

The other incidents also occurred in parking spaces. Four minutes after the LAZ incident, a man walking to his car in the St. David's garage on Seventh & Trinity was confronted by five men, who yelled at him and hit him in his face and body. When he escaped and ran, one shot him in the back. And the next morning at 2:26am, a victim got shot through his thumb and thigh in the northeast end of the same LAZ lot after their friends were accosted by another group. Police are still looking for those involved.