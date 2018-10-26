News

Quote of the Week: Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Dipping into the literary well

Fri., Oct. 26, 2018

Quote of the Week: Samuel Taylor Coleridge

"Water water every where/ Nor any drop to drink."

– Samuel Taylor Coleridge, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner”

More Quote of the Week columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Quote of the Week
Quote of the Week: Ted Gordon
Quote of the Week: Ted Gordon
AISD Trustee Ted Gordon on school funding

Oct. 19, 2018

Quote of the Week: Bill Bunch
Quote of the Week: Bill Bunch
Save Our Springs Alliance executive director gets it a little twisted

Oct. 12, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Austin Water

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Benjamin Booker, Bully, Tele Novella
Mohawk
Glowed Up: Monsters vs. Fairies at Cheer Up Charlies
Free Screening of Coco
at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  