Quote of the Week: Samuel Taylor Coleridge
Dipping into the literary well
Fri., Oct. 26, 2018
"Water water every where/ Nor any drop to drink."
– Samuel Taylor Coleridge, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner”
"Water water every where/ Nor any drop to drink."
– Samuel Taylor Coleridge, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner”
A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.
Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Austin Water
Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin. Support the Chronicle