Planning for the weekend

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018

Public Notice Light

Big Ideas for Small Area Planning: MIT's Depart­ment of Urban Studies & Planning and the Urban Design Committee of AIA Austin (American Institute of Architects) will jointly present the results of a five-month academic exercise to come up with "big ideas for the future of small area planning that reimagines an urban design framework for 'complete communities' in Austin." They also promise an update from city staff about what's "currently in the works with Small Area Planning in Austin." It's Thursday, Oct. 25, 1-3pm at Austin City Hall Chamber Room 1001, 301 W. Second, and it's completely free... Also, the 32nd Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour is this Sat.-Sun., Oct. 27-28: "14 amazing homes across the Austin area." $35 in advance at www.aiaaustinhomestour.com.

The 13th annual HopeFest, "Austin's largest school-based family resource fair," is this Saturday, Oct. 27, 9:30am-3pm at Reagan High School, 7104 Berkman. Live music, food, resources, etc., plus a "Drive to the Polls" procession; and among the 150 exhibitors will be the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan team, who'll be showing off that recently released draft plan ("Show and Tell," Oct. 5) and taking feedback.

Send gossip, dirt, innuendo, rumors, and other useful grist to nbarbaro@austinchronicle.com.
