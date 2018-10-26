Civics 101

Thursday 25

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

CONSTRUCTING A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO AUSTIN URBAN DESIGN The Austin chapter of the American Institute of Architects partners with Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Department of Urban Studies & Planning to present a more holistic urban design for "complete communities" in Austin. 1-3pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.aiaaustin.org.

VOTER BAR HOP: WESTSIDE A self-guided bar crawl to celebrate your voting self! Vote in the afternoon at the county's Granger Building, then swing by Parlor & Yard, Rustic Tap, and Dirty Bill's for drink specials! End the night at Stereotype with Genevieve Padalecki and Alpha Rev. 4-7pm. Granger Building, 314 W. 11th, 512/975-0009. Free. christa@powershift.com, www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

DISTRICT 3: CITY BOND OPEN HOUSE Residents are invited to stop in to learn more about the 2018 bonds on the upcoming ballot. 6-8pm. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/974-2000. 2018bond@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

MEET THE FINAL FIRE CHIEF CANDIDATES The six finalists for the Fire Chief position participate in a moderated discussion. Attend in person or watch live on ATXN. Free parking at Palmer Events Center; Spanish and ASL interpreters provided. 6-8pm. Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Springs Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

GENERATION PRICED OUT: A DISCUSSION WITH RANDY SHAW Randy Shaw, the director of the San Francisco's Tenderloin Housing Clinic, discusses his new book, which looks at rising property values and displacement in the urban U.S. 7:30-9pm. Goldsmith Hall 3.120, 310 Inner Campus. Free.

Friday 26

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY/ESCUELA DE PADRES

Un curso de padres con niños menos de 12 meses. Incluye la instrucción de la RCP e inspecciones libres para los asientos infantiles.

Learn how to create a hazard-free environment where your infant can grow up safely. Receive training in infant CPR and bring your car seat for inspection. Open to expectant families and parents/caregivers of children under 12 months.

9am.

THE PLANET TEXAS 2050 GRAND CHALLENGE: MAKING TEXAS RESILIENT FOR ALL An academic examination of the present and future of Texas' resource management, urbanization, and environmental health. Lunch provided with RSVP. Fri., Oct. 26, noon-1:30pm Frances Auditorium, TNH 2.114. Free. www.bridgingbarriers.utexas.edu.

MAYOR'S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES MEETING See agenda for details. 5pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 27

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Learn how to create a hazard-free environment for your infant with training in infant CPR and car seat inspection. Open to expectant families, parents, and caregivers of children under 12 months. 9am. CommUnityCare, 2901 Montopolis. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

HOPEFEST A Reagan High School community celebration complete with local groups, neighboring schools, nonprofits, and city agencies looking to empower families throughout town. Look for health and vision screenings immunizations, housing information, employment, prenatal support, and more along with live music, food, and fun activities for kids. Families can also register for Blue Santa on site! 9:30am-3pm. Reagan High School, 7104 Berkman, 512/414-2523. www.hopefestaustin.org.

DRUG TAKE BACK INITIATIVE Safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs during this (free and anonymous) drop-off event at constable offices throughout Austin (see website for locations). 10am-2pm. Various locations. www.traviscountytx.gov.

OUT FOR EQUALITY: AN LGBTQ DAY OF ACTION Queers across the state are joining together to mobilize the queer vote during early voting. 10am-4pm. Cedar Park Field Office, 10222 Pecan Park Blvd. #13. www.fb.com/hrcatx.

AUSTIN LGBT COALITION ON AGING MEETING Join the coalition for a meeting with Patricia Bordie, the director of the Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area. 10:30am. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. www.algbtcoa.org.

VOTER BAR HOP: EASTSIDE A self-guided bar crawl to celebrate your voting self! Vote in the afternoon at Zaragoza Rec Center then swing by Blue Owl Brewery, Stay Gold, and Craftsman for drink specials. Mayor Steve Adler and mayoral hopeful Travis Duncan are expected to be in attendance. 4-7pm. Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center, 2608 Gonzales, 512/975-0009. Free. christa@powershift.com, www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

GET OUT THE VOTE PARTY Talk about a political party to mobilize the vote! Cecile Richards and Wendy Davis will be joined by gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez, Vikki Goodwin for HD 47, Joi Chevalier for Texas Comptroller, and more. DJ Lolo adds to the merriment while you learn more about GOTV. 4:30-6:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Sunday 28

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

CLIMATE CHANGE RALLY St. Edward’s Students for Sustainability hosts a rally for the #TrialOfTheCentury to support plaintiffs in the Juliana v. United States court case, which asserts that, "through the government's affirmative actions that cause climate change, it has violated the youngest generation’s constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property, as well as failed to protect essential public trust resources." 1-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. studentz4sustainability@gmail.com, www.tspb.state.tx.us.

AUSTIN ARCHIVES BAZAAR The bazaar features collections from 26 Central Texas archives, a vintage photo studio, a full lineup of speakers, and more. Learn how to preserve your own physical and digital archives, too! 2-6pm. Saengerrunde Hall, 1607 San Jacinto, 917/683-5810. Free. madeline.moya@austintexas.gov, www.austinarchivesbazaar.org.

THE MARK OF WAR A documentary feature film that combines archival footage with deeply personal interviews from seven Vietnam veterans. Screening is followed by a Q&A with director Ricardo Ainslie. Free and open to the public. 3pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100, 512/686-3823. www.austinfilm.org/cinema.

Monday 29

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY OFFICE CLOSURES Commercial plan reviews, residential plan reviews, and building inspections will not be performed from Monday through Wednesday, due to mandatory training. Mon.-Wed., Oct. 29-31 One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

QUEER ISSUES IN IMMIGRATION CLE The Austin LGBT(Q) Bar Association and the Civil Rights and Immigration Section of the Austin Bar Association host UT professor Barbara Hines, Hansen & Taylor partner Stephanie Taylor, Litigation associate at Baker Botts LLP Maddy Dwertman to discuss the relationship between immigration laws and the LGBTQ community, and the evolution of these policies. 11:30am-1pm. Texas AFL-CIO Auditorium, 1106 Lavaca. $25 LGBT Bar Association & Civil Rights and Immigration Sections ; $30 for non-members.

PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

DISTRICT 1 AND MAYORAL CANDIDATE DEBATE ON STUDENT ISSUES Still undecided? The candidates for mayor and D1 discuss topics presented by local college students. 6:30-9pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. oracleangelica@gmail.com.

Tuesday 30

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

CITY OFFICE CLOSURES Commercial plan reviews, residential plan reviews, and building inspections will not be performed from Monday through Wednesday, due to mandatory training. Mon.-Wed., Oct. 29-31 One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

BARTON SPRINGS BATHHOUSE COMMUNITY MEETING Austin Parks and Rec. wants your feedback on the upcoming remodel of the Barton Springs Bathhouse. 3-6:30pm. Barton Springs Bathhouse, Zilker Park. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

PIZZA, POSTCARDS, AND PHONE BANKING Indivisible Austin hosts a weekly phone-banking, post-card writing pizza party to help build Texas' blue wave on Election Day. For all or our coverage leading up to the Nov. 6 midterms, visiting our Elections landing page. Tuesdays thru Nov. 6; 6:30-8:30pm ADAPT of Texas, 1100 S. IH-35 Frontage Rd, 512/632-2708. Free. noah@indivisibleaustin.com, www.indivisibleaustin.com.

LILITH FUND REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE AWARDS Celebrate the year's champions of reproductive justice. Art, food, live music, and more abound. 6:30-8pm. Tamale House East, 1707 E. Sixth, 512/495-9504. $25-75. info@lilithfund.org, www.lilithfund.org.

CHECKPOINT NATION Texas Observer reporter Melissa del Bosque will discuss her article "Checkpoint Nation," which examines the brutalities committed by Customs and Border Protection agents in the 100-mile border zone. Del Bosque will be joined by Harper’s associate editor Rachel Poser and border writer Michelle García. 6:30-10pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy, 512/710-9765. Free. business@texasobserver.org, www.texasobserver.or.

Wednesday 31

CITY OFFICE CLOSURES Commercial plan reviews, residential plan reviews, and building inspections will not be performed from Monday through Wednesday, due to mandatory training. Mon.-Wed., Oct. 29-31 One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR TALK Ralph Chow, regional director of Americas of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council will discuss what local businesses can do while "Washington and Beijing continue to enact tariffs against each other." 8:30-10:30am. Greater Austin Asian Chamber Of Commerce, 8001 Centre Park Dr. #160. $15, free for members. amitsunaga@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

THE FUTURE OF DOWNTOWN PARKS: AUSTIN'S URBAN GREENBELT Learn about the changes coming to Downtown parks and public spaces. Hosted by the Downtown Austin Alliance and Austin Parks and Recreation Department. 11:30am-1:30pm. The Sunset Room, 310 E. Third. www.downtownaustin.com.

Thursday 1

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

PEOPLE FOR BIKES COMMUNITY SURVEY Share your biking-in-the-city experiences with Austin leaders for a chance to win neat prizes while helping to improve local condition. Through Nov. 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP SUMMIT 2018 The Central Texas Chapter of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators hosts two days of workshops, forums, panel discussions, and keynote speeches to address today's complex issues of race. Attendees will leave with tools and strategies to effectively manage these issues and produce positive outcomes. Thu.-Fri., Nov. 1-2, 7am-7pm Omni Austin Hotel at Southpark, 4140 Governors Row. $130-210.

CITY OFFICE CLOSURES Commercial plan reviews, residential plan reviews, and building inspections will not be performed from Monday through Wednesday, due to mandatory training. Mon.-Wed., Oct. 29-31 One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

KWAME ANTHONY APPIAH'S KEYNOTE LECTURE: "SOCIAL IDENTITIES AND THE GOOD LIFE" Appiah, a professor of philosophy and law at New York University, will share experiences from writing "The Ethicist" column in The New York Times along with central ideas from his recent book, The Lies That Bind: Rethinking Identity. 4-6:30pm. UT's Lady Bird Johnson Auditorium, 2313 Red River. Free. ethicsproject.austin@gmail.com, www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/ethicsproject.