Truncated Endorsements and Voting Info
For your pocket
By The Chronicle Editorial Board, Fri., Oct. 19, 2018
In advance of early voting for the Nov. 6 election, the Chronicle editorial board offers the following endorsements. We have detailed explanations for each, but we're providing this list for your voting convenience.
Partisan Races
U.S. Senate, governor, and other statewide offices, U.S. House of Reps., Texas Legislature, Travis Co. offices, judicial races at all levels
Go ahead and vote straight-ticket Democrat. It's OK. This will be your last chance in any event (straight-ticket voting is going away after this election). Just don't forget to scroll through the ballot to get to the rest of these contests.
Austin City Council
Mayor: Steve Adler*
District 1: Natasha Harper-Madison and Vincent Harding
District 3: Sabino "Pio" Renteria*
District 5: Ann Kitchen* (unopposed)
District 8: Bobby Levinski
District 9: Kathie Tovo*
Austin Propositions
Propositions A-G (city bonds): Yes
Propositions H-I (charter amendments): No endorsement
Proposition J (land use code): No
Proposition K ("efficiency audit"): No
Austin ISD Board of Trustees
District 1: Edmund "Ted" Gordon*
District 4: Zachary Price
District 6: Geronimo Rodriguez* (unopposed)
District 7: Yasmin Wagner* (unopposed)
At-Large Place 9: Carmen Tilton
ACC Board of Trustees
Place 7: Barbara Mink*
Place 8: Stephanie Gharakhanian
Place 9: Julie Ann Nitsch*
* denotes incumbent
Nov. 6 General Election • Early Voting Oct. 22-Nov. 2
Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven photo IDs (current or expired for no more than 4 years) issued by either the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. No photo ID is required when voting by mail. If a voter does not have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing a form of supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation.
Additional election info:
Travis Co.: www.traviscountyelections.org or 512/238-VOTE(8683).
Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630.
Hays Co.: www.co.hays.tx.us/elections.aspx or 512/393-7310.
Early Voting LocationsAll locations open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.
CENTRAL
ACC Highland, 6101 Airport
Fiesta Mart, 3909 N. I-35
Travis Co. Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th
UT Flawn Academic Center, 2400 Inner Campus
UT Perry-Castañeda Library, 101 E. 21st
EAST
Carver Library, 1161 Angelina
Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove
Del Valle ISD, 5301 Ross
Manor ISD, 10323 Hwy. 290 E.
Parque Zaragoza, 2608 Gonzales
SOUTH
Fiesta Mart, 5510 S. I-35
Gardner/Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress
Randalls, 2025 W. Ben White
Randalls, 9911 Brodie
Randalls, 6600 S. MoPac
Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35
NORTH
Austin Area Urban League, 8011-A Cameron
Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood
County Tax Office, 15822 Foothill Farms, Pflugerville
Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker
Old Quarry Library, 7051 Village Center
Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, 700 W. Pecan
Randalls, 10900-D Research
Round Rock ISD Hartfield Performing Arts Ctr., 5800 McNeil
WEST
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria
Howson Library, 2500 Exposition
Randalls, 5145 N. FM 620
Randalls, 3300 Bee Caves Rd.
Randalls, 2301 RR 620 S., Lakeway
Randalls, 5145 FM 620 N.
Mobile Voting
MONDAY, OCT. 22
ACC Northridge, 11928 Stonehollow, 9am-6pm
ACC South Austin, 1820 W. Stassney, 9am-6pm
Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park, 9am-6pm
Huston-Tillotson U., 900 Chicon, 10am-6pm
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
St. Edward's U., 3001 S. Congress, 10am-6pm
TUESDAY, OCT. 23
Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park, 9am-6pm
Givens Rec. Ctr., 3811 E. 12th, 7am-7pm
Gus Garcia Rec. Ctr., 1201 E. Rundberg, 7a-7p
LBJ Bldg., 111 E. 17th, 8am-5pm
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
Town Lake Ctr., 721 Barton Springs Rd., 7a-7p
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24
AISD Performing Arts Ctr., 1500 Barbara Jordan, 9am-7pm
Central Svcs. Bldg., 1711 San Jacinto, 8am-5pm
Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park, 9am-6pm
Lakeway Heritage Center, 963 Lohmans Crossing, Lakeway, 9am-6pm
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
Virginia Brown Rec. Ctr., 7500 Blessing, 7a-7p
THURSDAY, OCT. 25
Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park, 9am-6pm
Eastside Memorial Early College H.S., 1012 Arthur Stiles, 3pm-6pm
For the City Ctr., 500 E. St. Johns, 10am-6pm
Mary Lee Foundation, 1327 Lamar Sq., 9a-1pm
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
Southeast Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 7am-7pm
YMCA North, 1000 W. Rundberg, 9am-5pm
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
Cambridge Villas, 15711 Dessau, Pflugerville, noon-2pm
Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park, 9am-6pm
Conservatory @ Wells Branch, 14320 Tandem, 4-6pm
Heatherwilde Assisted Living, 401 S. Heatherwilde, Pflugerville, 8-10am
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
Travis Bldg., 1701 N. Congress, 8am-5pm
Wheatsville Co-op, 4001 S. Lamar, 10am-6pm
YMCA North, 1000 W. Rundberg, 9am-5pm
SATURDAY, OCT. 27
Continental Retirement, 4604 S. Lamar, 1-5pm
Deer Creek Elem., 2420 Zeppelin, Cedar Park, 10am-6pm
Montopolis Rec. Ctr, 1200 Montopolis, 7a-7p
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
Solstice Senior Living, 2603 Jones, 8-11am
Westminster Manor, 4100 Jackson, 10am-4pm
Wheatsville Co-op, 4001 S. Lamar, 10am-6pm
SUNDAY, OCT. 28
Austin Fire Stn. 33, 9409 Bluegrass, noon-6pm
Ce-Bar Fire Dept., 353 S. Commons Ford, noon-6pm
Deer Creek Elem., 2420 Zeppelin, Cedar Park, noon-6pm
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, noon-6pm
Oak Hill Fire Dept., 9211 Circle, noon-6pm
Volente F.D., 15406 FM 2769, Leander, noon-6p
MONDAY, OCT. 29
Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 7am-7pm
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm
Austin New Church, 2701 S. Lamar, 9am-5pm
Comm. Ctr. at Oak Hill, 8656 Hwy. 71 W., 9am-6pm
Comm. Ctr. Del Valle, 3518 FM 973 S., 9a-6p
Comm. Ctr. Jonestown, 18649 FM 1431, 9a-6p
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
TUESDAY, OCT. 30
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm
Austin New Church, 2701 S. Lamar, 9am-5pm
Brookdale Beckett Meadows, 7709 Beckett, 1-4pm
Brookdale West Lake Hills, 1034 Liberty Park Dr., 8-11am
Heritage Park, 2806 Real, 5-7pm
Heritage Pointe, 1950 Webberville Rd., 9-11am
Lago Vista City Hall, 5803 Thunderbird, 9a-6p
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
Parsons House, 1130 Camino La Costa, 1-3pm
Travis Co. Admin. Bldg., 700 Lavaca, 8am-5pm
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm
Austin New Church, 2701 S. Lamar, 9am-5pm
Community First! Village, 9301 Hog Eye, 2-6pm
DARS Bldg., 4800 N. Lamar, 8am-5pm
Lakeside Apartments, 85 Trinity, 10am-noon
Longhorn Village, 12501 Longhorn Pkwy., 10-4
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
RBJ Residential, 21 Waller, 2-4pm
Village at Collinwood, 1001 Collinwood, 9am-noon
THURSDAY, NOV. 1
ACC Eastview, 3401 Webberville, 9am-6pm
ACC Riverside, 1020 Grove, 9am-6pm
Atria @ the Arboretum, 9306 Great Hills, 1-5pm
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm
Austin New Church, 2701 S. Lamar, 9am-5pm
Heartland Health, 11406 Rustic Rock, 8-11am
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
Stephen F. Austin Bldg., 1700 N. Congress, 8am-5pm
FRIDAY, NOV. 2
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm
Austin New Church, 2701 S. Lamar, 9am-5pm
Dottie Jordan Rec. Ctr., 2803 Loyola, 7am-7pm
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
Sam Houston Bldg., 201 E. 14th, 8am-5pm
South Austin Rec. Ctr, 1100 Cumberland, 7a-7p
Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill, 10am-6pm