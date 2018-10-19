Truncated Endorsements and Voting Info

In advance of early voting for the Nov. 6 election, the Chronicle editorial board offers the following endorsements. We have detailed explanations for each, but we're providing this list for your voting convenience.

Partisan Races

U.S. Senate, governor, and other statewide offices, U.S. House of Reps., Texas Legislature, Travis Co. offices, judicial races at all levels

Go ahead and vote straight-ticket Democrat. It's OK. This will be your last chance in any event (straight-ticket voting is going away after this election). Just don't forget to scroll through the ballot to get to the rest of these contests.

Austin City Council

Mayor: Steve Adler*

District 1: Natasha Harper-Madison and Vincent Harding

District 3: Sabino "Pio" Renteria*

District 5: Ann Kitchen* (unopposed)

District 8: Bobby Levinski

District 9: Kathie Tovo*

Austin Propositions

Propositions A-G (city bonds): Yes

Propositions H-I (charter amendments): No endorsement

Proposition J (land use code): No

Proposition K ("efficiency audit"): No

Austin ISD Board of Trustees

District 1: Edmund "Ted" Gordon*

District 4: Zachary Price

District 6: Geronimo Rodriguez* (unopposed)

District 7: Yasmin Wagner* (unopposed)

At-Large Place 9: Carmen Tilton

ACC Board of Trustees

Place 7: Barbara Mink*

Place 8: Stephanie Gharakhanian

Place 9: Julie Ann Nitsch*

* denotes incumbent

Nov. 6 General Election • Early Voting Oct. 22-Nov. 2

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven photo IDs (current or expired for no more than 4 years) issued by either the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. No photo ID is required when voting by mail. If a voter does not have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing a form of supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation.

Additional election info:

Travis Co.: www.traviscountyelections.org or 512/238-VOTE(8683).

Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630.

Hays Co.: www.co.hays.tx.us/elections.aspx or 512/393-7310.

Early Voting Locations

All locations open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.

CENTRAL

ACC Highland, 6101 Airport

Fiesta Mart, 3909 N. I-35

Travis Co. Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th

UT Flawn Academic Center, 2400 Inner Campus

UT Perry-Castañeda Library, 101 E. 21st

EAST

Carver Library, 1161 Angelina

Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove

Del Valle ISD, 5301 Ross

Manor ISD, 10323 Hwy. 290 E.

Parque Zaragoza, 2608 Gonzales

SOUTH

Fiesta Mart, 5510 S. I-35

Gardner/Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress

Randalls, 2025 W. Ben White

Randalls, 9911 Brodie

Randalls, 6600 S. MoPac

Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35

NORTH

Austin Area Urban League, 8011-A Cameron

Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood

County Tax Office, 15822 Foothill Farms, Pflugerville

Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker

Old Quarry Library, 7051 Village Center

Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, 700 W. Pecan

Randalls, 10900-D Research

Round Rock ISD Hartfield Perform­ing Arts Ctr., 5800 McNeil

WEST

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria

Howson Library, 2500 Exposition

Randalls, 5145 N. FM 620

Randalls, 3300 Bee Caves Rd.

Randalls, 2301 RR 620 S., Lakeway

Randalls, 5145 FM 620 N.

Mobile Voting

MONDAY, OCT. 22

ACC Northridge, 11928 Stonehollow, 9am-6pm

ACC South Austin, 1820 W. Stassney, 9am-6pm

Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park, 9am-6pm

Huston-Tillotson U., 900 Chicon, 10am-6pm

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

St. Edward's U., 3001 S. Congress, 10am-6pm

TUESDAY, OCT. 23

Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park, 9am-6pm

Givens Rec. Ctr., 3811 E. 12th, 7am-7pm

Gus Garcia Rec. Ctr., 1201 E. Rundberg, 7a-7p

LBJ Bldg., 111 E. 17th, 8am-5pm

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

Town Lake Ctr., 721 Barton Springs Rd., 7a-7p

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24

AISD Performing Arts Ctr., 1500 Barbara Jordan, 9am-7pm

Central Svcs. Bldg., 1711 San Jacinto, 8am-5pm

Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park, 9am-6pm

Lakeway Heritage Center, 963 Lohmans Crossing, Lakeway, 9am-6pm

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

Virginia Brown Rec. Ctr., 7500 Blessing, 7a-7p

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park, 9am-6pm

Eastside Memorial Early College H.S., 1012 Arthur Stiles, 3pm-6pm

For the City Ctr., 500 E. St. Johns, 10am-6pm

Mary Lee Foundation, 1327 Lamar Sq., 9a-1pm

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

Southeast Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 7am-7pm

YMCA North, 1000 W. Rundberg, 9am-5pm

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

Cambridge Villas, 15711 Dessau, Pflugerville, noon-2pm

Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park, 9am-6pm

Conservatory @ Wells Branch, 14320 Tandem, 4-6pm

Heatherwilde Assisted Living, 401 S. Heath­er­wilde, Pflugerville, 8-10am

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

Travis Bldg., 1701 N. Congress, 8am-5pm

Wheatsville Co-op, 4001 S. Lamar, 10am-6pm

YMCA North, 1000 W. Rundberg, 9am-5pm

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

Continental Retirement, 4604 S. Lamar, 1-5pm

Deer Creek Elem., 2420 Zeppelin, Cedar Park, 10am-6pm

Montopolis Rec. Ctr, 1200 Montopolis, 7a-7p

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

Solstice Senior Living, 2603 Jones, 8-11am

Westminster Manor, 4100 Jackson, 10am-4pm

Wheatsville Co-op, 4001 S. Lamar, 10am-6pm

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

Austin Fire Stn. 33, 9409 Bluegrass, noon-6pm

Ce-Bar Fire Dept., 353 S. Commons Ford, noon-6pm

Deer Creek Elem., 2420 Zeppelin, Cedar Park, noon-6pm

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, noon-6pm

Oak Hill Fire Dept., 9211 Circle, noon-6pm

Volente F.D., 15406 FM 2769, Leander, noon-6p

MONDAY, OCT. 29

Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 7am-7pm

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm

Austin New Church, 2701 S. Lamar, 9am-5pm

Comm. Ctr. at Oak Hill, 8656 Hwy. 71 W., 9am-6pm

Comm. Ctr. Del Valle, 3518 FM 973 S., 9a-6p

Comm. Ctr. Jonestown, 18649 FM 1431, 9a-6p

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

TUESDAY, OCT. 30

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm

Austin New Church, 2701 S. Lamar, 9am-5pm

Brookdale Beckett Meadows, 7709 Beckett, 1-4pm

Brookdale West Lake Hills, 1034 Liberty Park Dr., 8-11am

Heritage Park, 2806 Real, 5-7pm

Heritage Pointe, 1950 Webberville Rd., 9-11am

Lago Vista City Hall, 5803 Thunderbird, 9a-6p

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

Parsons House, 1130 Camino La Costa, 1-3pm

Travis Co. Admin. Bldg., 700 Lavaca, 8am-5pm

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm

Austin New Church, 2701 S. Lamar, 9am-5pm

Community First! Village, 9301 Hog Eye, 2-6pm

DARS Bldg., 4800 N. Lamar, 8am-5pm

Lakeside Apartments, 85 Trinity, 10am-noon

Longhorn Village, 12501 Longhorn Pkwy., 10-4

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

RBJ Residential, 21 Waller, 2-4pm

Village at Collinwood, 1001 Collinwood, 9am-noon

THURSDAY, NOV. 1

ACC Eastview, 3401 Webberville, 9am-6pm

ACC Riverside, 1020 Grove, 9am-6pm

Atria @ the Arboretum, 9306 Great Hills, 1-5pm

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm

Austin New Church, 2701 S. Lamar, 9am-5pm

Heartland Health, 11406 Rustic Rock, 8-11am

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

Stephen F. Austin Bldg., 1700 N. Congress, 8am-5pm

FRIDAY, NOV. 2

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm

Austin New Church, 2701 S. Lamar, 9am-5pm

Dottie Jordan Rec. Ctr., 2803 Loyola, 7am-7pm

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

Sam Houston Bldg., 201 E. 14th, 8am-5pm

South Austin Rec. Ctr, 1100 Cumberland, 7a-7p

Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill, 10am-6pm