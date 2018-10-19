News

Follow the Money ... to the Polls

Election funds flow to and from candidates and PACs

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., Oct. 19, 2018


The "30-day-out" finance reports filed by candidates last week (due Oct. 9) contained few surprises – Laura Morrison's fundraising is scant even compared to the leading Council candidates, let alone incumbent Mayor Steve Adler's six-figure haul; Vincent Harding and Danielle Skidmore are the top fundraisers among the Council non-incumbents; there are four AISD and ACC candidates who've raised more than Susana Almanza; and other such factoids. More interesting and important are the finances of the political action committees who can raise and spend as much as they please to back their preferred outcomes, but who also have to file more reports more frequently. Thanks to the Office of the City Clerk's handy (and long-awaited) campaign finance database that tracks all transactions, here's what's going down on the PAC front:

Even though few politicos think the city bond package is in danger, its backers are taking no chances, wrangling enough cash to go on TV both for the whole package (Austin Together) and specifically for Prop A (Keep Austin Affordable). The latter PAC's largest donors to date, though not by much, are the people involved in the Camelback PUD deal (see "Council Poised to Bless Camelback," Oct. 19).

So far, Prop J proponents are far outpacing its declared opposition. (There's a lag of a couple of days in reporting, so recent transactions – like for ads in this very issue – may be yet to be disclosed.) Let Us Vote Austin's totals include its odd, though fully disclosed, $10,000 in-kind swap with Reagan National Advertising.

• Prop K's dark-money origins (see "City Slickers,"Oct. 12) helped set up the current pro-audit PAC, but anti-K forces aren't giving up without a fight. Both of the big labor PACs are spending against the right-wing "efficiency audit."

And once again, IndyAustin is raising questions with its finances; its biggest donor (and in fact the largest so far to anyone this cycle) is a shady student-loan servicer from the Bay Area, with no visible connection to Austin or to any of IndyAustin's big issues. We'll keep looking.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More campaign finance
Point Austin: Money and Minds
Point Austin: Money and Minds
Campaign finance reform is not a zero-sum equation

Michael King, April 20, 2012

Libertarian Ganders Goosed by Aleshire – 216 Times
Libertarian Ganders Goosed by Aleshire – 216 Times
After filing multiple campaign-finance complaints against others, Libertarians get slapped with their own

Amy Smith, June 9, 2006

More by Mike Clark-Madison
City Ready to Wrangle Scooters
City Ready to Wrangle Scooters
"Dockless mobility" getting permanent rules

Oct. 19, 2018

Where’s the Fire, Chief?
Where’s the Fire, Chief?
City announces finalists to succeed Rhoda Mae Kerr

Oct. 19, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

campaign finance, campaign finance reports, 30-days-out, Austin City Council, Austin ISD, Austin Community College, ACC, political action committees, PACs, Austin Citizens for Truthful Petitions, Austinites for Affordability, Austinites for Equity, Austin Together, Indy Austin, Keep Austin Affordable, Let Us Vote Austin, No on Prop J, Workers Defense in Action, Yes on Prop K, Endeavor Real Estate Group

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
UT Soccer
Mike A. Myers Stadium
88rising
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Big Medium: War Tuba Recital at Big Medium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  