News

Election Ticker: Early Voting Begins Monday

Victory for voting rights, political parties (the fun kind), the latest endorsements

By Michael King, Fri., Oct. 19, 2018

Election Ticker: Early Voting Begins Monday

Victory for Student Voters: If Mike Siegel's underdog Democratic campaign for Congress (TX-10, against longtime GOP incumbent Michael McCaul) doesn't end in victory Nov. 6, it has already won a crucial victory for student voters of Prairie View A&M. Recently, Waller County officials imposed new conditions on student voters – "change-of-address" documentation that contradicted earlier instructions from those same officials. When Siegel campaign staffer Jacob Aronowitz submitted a letter to Waller County officials protesting the new policy, he was arrested (a county staffer objected to his snapping a photo of the delivery). After intervention from the Texas Secretary of State – as well as national headlines, including a Siegel appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show – county officials reversed themselves, in the latest episode of decades of official obstruction of majority-black PVAMU voters in majority-white Waller County. In addition to vindicating student voting rights, the episode might serve to raise Siegel's candidate profile sufficiently to put a dent in McCaul's gerrymandering-and-incumbency advantage...

Pod Not God: If you haven't had Too Much Beto (is that actually a thing?), underdog Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke will be at the Paramount Theatre Friday night, Oct. 19, for a special episode of Pod Save America, the politics podcast hosted by ex-Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor. Following the event itself (which the press release says will occur from 11pm-midnight), the recorded podcast will be available via HBO programming and the partners' streaming platforms on Saturday morning. For more info: www.crooked.com/events...

Party Hearty for Laura: In anticipation of early voting (Oct. 22-Nov. 2), mayoral challenger Laura Morrison is holding an "Early Vote Rally" tonight (Thursday, Oct. 18) at Threadgill's World Headquarters, 301 W. Riverside, 5:30-7:30pm. The campaign promises performances from Leeann Atherton and Sara Hickman, among others. (No admission price, but donations welcome.) The press release also trumpeted Morrison's recent high-profile endorsements from Sarah Weddington (of Roe v. Wade), Council Member Ora Houston, and Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gómez...

Mugging the AG: Yet another distinction for Texas politics and history: Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton is the first state official to run for re-election while under indictment. Paxton's Democratic challenger, Justin Nelson, is highlighting Paxton's unique achievement by posting billboards featuring the AG's literal mugshot — for his 2015 grand jury indictment and subsequent arrest on three felony counts, including two counts of fraud. The charges could in theory bring a substantial prison term, but thus far Paxton has managed to delay his trial, seemingly indefinitely. "It's time for a Texas Attorney General who enforces the law," said Nelson, "not one who breaks it. I believe nobody is above the law."...

Gotta Have Friends: The Friends of Austin Neighborhoods has issued its city election endorsements, based on a poll of its 17 member neighborhood associations as well as at-large individual members. The favored candidates and propositions include Mayor Steve Adler; Natasha Harper-Madison (D1); CM Pio Renteria (D3); Rich DePalma (D8); Danielle Skidmore (D9); and "No consensus" for D5, where incumbent Ann Kitchen is unopposed. On the city propositions, FAN supports A, B, C, E, and G (no consensus on D or F), and opposes Prop J... Also issuing candidate endorsements was Bike Austin, and they match FAN's except for D5, where they endorse Kitchen, and D8, with a joint endorsement of DePalma and Bobby Levinski. No mention of the Props...

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More 2018 general election
Point Austin: This Most Important Election
Point Austin: This Most Important Election
How and why the Chronicle takes endorsements seriously

Michael King, Oct. 19, 2018

More by Michael King
Council Poised to Bless Camelback
Council Poised to Bless Camelback
Neighbors bet on one developer to save them from another

Oct. 19, 2018

Election Ticker: Travis Turning Out
Election Ticker: Travis Turning Out
Voter registration deadlines come and gone

Oct. 12, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

2018 general election, Mike Siegel, Michael McCaul, TX-10, 10th Congressional District, Prairie View A&M, Waller County, Jacob Aronowitz, Rachel Maddow, Beto O'Rourke, Pod Save America, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, Tommy Vietor, Crooked Media, Laura Morrison, Leeann Atherton, Sara Hickman, Sarah Weddington

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
UT Soccer
Mike A. Myers Stadium
Big Medium: War Tuba Recital at Big Medium
88rising
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  