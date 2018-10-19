News

Council Poised to Bless Camelback

Neighbors bet on one developer to save them from another

By Michael King, Fri., Oct. 19, 2018


The proposed Camelback planned unit development, fronting on Lake Austin just west of the Pennybacker Bridge, includes residential home sites, commercial office space, private parkland and trails open to public use, a 200-seat restaurant overlooking Lake Austin (accessible both by land and from boat docks, via a 200-foot elevator), and a road extension connecting City Park Road to Loop 360. Inset: Champion Tract 3 is to the north and east, at the intersection of RM 2222 and City Park Road.

The Camelback planned unit development returns to City Council today, Oct. 18, trailing in its wake the not-quite-concluded fight over the nearby Champion Tract 3. Officially, the Camelback PUD is an amendment to the already permitted Hidden Valley PUD, grandfathered since 1987 and conceived back then as primarily a single-family development. The Camelback version would be more dense, multi-use, and with a smaller building footprint, as well as allowing public access to preserved parkland that is currently being used unofficially (i.e., not quite legally) by visitors attracted by the nearby Pennybacker Bridge and the spectacular views of the Hill Country and the city skyline. ("The Champion of Camel­back?" Aug. 17)

The PUD proposal arrives at Council (Items 56 and 64) bearing a city staff recommendation for approval (with conditions, accepted by the developer) as well as votes in support by the Parks and Recreation Board (7-1), Environmental Com­mis­sion (7-2), and Zoning and Platting Commission (6-2-2). More­over, the immediately surrounding neighborhood associations (nine are cited in the backup for the item) have expressed strong support, along with the Lake Austin Col­lect­ive and even the executive committee of the Austin Neighborhoods Council. Most or all of these endorsers fiercely opposed the apartment project now permitted for the Champion Tract 3; their support for Camelback owner/developer Jonathan Coon is based not only on what they describe as his collaborative outreach to his future neighbors (his own home will be on the site), but also on his plan to exercise a purchase option on the Champion Tract and to downsize that project into a senior living center, with presumably less traffic impact on City Park Road and the surrounding neighborhoods.

However, support for the PUD is not unanimous. Two neighborhood groups across Lake Austin from Camelback – the Bunny Run NA and homeowners in the smaller Aqua Verde subdivision – oppose the project in general, as a potential environmental blight along the shore, and more specifically object to plans for residential boat docks, with some form of an elevator allowing access from the docks to the land above the cliffside. (City environmental staff prefers an access elevator with the least impact on the cliffside, while lakeside neighbors worry such a structure will ruin the sylvan view.)

Timing is also an issue. Coon's option on the Champion property (currently owned by Houston-based Slate Real Estate Partners) was initially set to expire Sept. 1, but has been extended to Nov. 2, and the project's supporters – who attended the Oct. 2 ZAP meeting in considerable numbers – accuse opponents of hoping to delay any decision until the option expires. At that meeting, Coon said that the option schedule is also tied to the golden-cheeked warbler spring nesting season – if Slate is to clear the Champion site, it must begin by November in order to finish before March.

Coon told ZAP that the two projects are "absolutely connected – we wouldn't do one without the other." In response to Chronicle questions, he said his Champion project would "reduce the [Slate] development from 366,000 square feet to 120,000 square feet and ... reduce daily trips by 75% and peak hour trips by 90%." Numerous NA-member supporters have made it clear that their enthusiasm for the PUD is thoroughly enmeshed with the presumed downsizing on the Champion Tract.

As the PUD proposal arrives at Council, it presumably has the staff, commission, and neighborhood winds at its back. Nevertheless, Council will likely be treated to one more rendition of the conflicting arguments.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Camelback PUD
The Champion of Camelback?
The Champion of Camelback?
Jonathan Coon pursues a complex project near the Pennybacker Bridge

Michael King, Aug. 17, 2018

More by Michael King
Point Austin: This Most Important Election
Point Austin: This Most Important Election
How and why the Chronicle takes endorsements seriously

Oct. 19, 2018

Election Ticker: Early Voting Begins Monday
Election Ticker: Early Voting Begins Monday
Victory for voting rights, political parties (the fun kind), the latest endorsements

Oct. 19, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Camelback PUD, Champion Tract, Champion Tract 3, Lake Austin, HIdden Valley PUD, planned unit development, Lake Austin Collective, City Park Road, Bunny Run NA, Aqua Verde, Slate Real Estate Partners, Jonathan Coon, Pennybacker Bridge

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
UT Soccer
Mike A. Myers Stadium
Big Medium: War Tuba Recital at Big Medium
88rising
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  