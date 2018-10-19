Civics 101

Thursday 18

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

WALKER LUKENS' ELECTION CONFESSION Four nights of candidate confessionals with musician Walker Lukens. Mon., Oct. 15, features Chari Kelly at noon, and Julie Oliver at 6pm. Tue., Oct. 16, features Joi Chevalier at noon, and Sheryl Cole at 6pm. Wed., Oct. 17, features Judge Gisela Triana at noon, and Vikki Goodwin at 6pm. Thursday guests TBA. Mon.-Thu., Oct. 15-18; noon & 6pm Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth, 512/551-9947. www.nativehostels.com.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CERTIFICATION 101 FOR MINORITY AND WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES Small business owners interested in local government contracts should attend this workshop by the city's Small & Minority Business Resources Department. 11am-Noon. Small & Minority Business Resources, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. Free.

POCKET PARK SCOOTER TOUR WITH LIME Explore East Austin's pocket parks by scooter, guided by a city of Austin forester. Participants must be 16 years or older. 5:30-7:30pm. Lott Park, 1180 Curve. Free.

LAURA FOR MAYOR EARLY VOTE RALLY Mayoral candidate Laura Morrison is hosting a campaign fundraiser at Threadgill's World Headquarters less than two months before the venue closes its doors for good. 5:30-7:30pm. Threadgill's World HQ, 301 W. Riverside, 512/472-9304. www.lauraformayor.com.

BORN ENSLAVED: THE WPA RECORDINGS An ACC History Symposium on research into the WPA Slave Narratives to examine what these stories and recordings teach us about slavery and the Jim Crow South. 7-9pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd, 512/223-2134. Free. caddis@austincc.edu, www.austincc.edu.

Friday 19

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

NATIONAL HEALTH EQUITY HACKATHON This inaugural three-day event will focus on creating data-driven solutions for the underserved health care population to work toward eliminating health disparities. Attendees will self-select to a team with local and nationally acclaimed mentors and database experts. Fri.-Sun., Oct. 19-21 Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor, 281/345-8022. $20. taylor@energizinghealth.org.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

EQUITY ACTION TEAM MEETING The Equity Action Team's monthly meeting. 11:30am. Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller.

BUSINESS STRUCTURE: FORMING AND MAINTAINING A BUSINESS ENTITY Learn how to file paperwork to form your own LLC without lawyer fees. 11:30am-2:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $15. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Saturday 20

NATIONAL HEALTH EQUITY HACKATHON This inaugural three-day event will focus on creating data-driven solutions for the underserved health care population to work toward eliminating health disparities. Attendees will self-select to a team with local and nationally acclaimed mentors and database experts. Fri.-Sun., Oct. 19-21 Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor, 281/345-8022. $20. taylor@energizinghealth.org.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

AUSTIN HEART & STROKE WALK Raise money for the American Heart Association with a group of fellow volunteers. Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 866/430-9255. www.heart.org/HEARTORG.

VOLUNTEER TO CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE Help keep the lake (also know as the Colorado River) looking good. Volunteer for this weekend' lake cleanup along the shoreline and on the water – yes, kayaks and standup paddleboards are provided at some sites. Registration required. 9-11am. Multiple sites on the lake. Free.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATION TABLE Neighbors who use the city's curbside composting service and live in the Buckingham Ridge area are invited to learn more about using their green carts and grab free composting materials while supplies last. 10-11:30am. 7209 Bill Hughes Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

MURDER, MAYHEM, AND MISADVENTURE TRANSIT ADVENTURE A guided 45-minute tour to meet the spooky citizens of Oakwood Cemetery. Enjoy a free local day pass from Capital Metro as part of the Smart Trips program. 11am-1pm. Houndstooth Coffee, 2823 E. MLK #101, 512/243-8902. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ENERGY PRESENTS: COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS A fam-friendly resource fair with local vendors. Learn about available social services, job opportunities (bring your résumé), and how to lower your utility bill through the city's Customer Assistance Program all while enjoying free food, health screenings, and kids' activities. 11:30am-4pm. William B. Travis High School, 1211 E. Oltorf, 512/972-7929. www.austinenergy.com/go/communityconnections.

STATE OF BLACK AUSTIN '18 An Austin Justice Coalition forum addressing Austin's issues of gentrification and community displacement. Noon-3pm. David Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2211 E. MLK, 512/472-9748. Free. www.austinjustice.org.

DISTRICT 4: CITY BOND OPEN HOUSE Residents are invited to stop in to learn more about the 2018 bonds on the upcoming ballot. Noon-2pm. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/974-2000. 2018bond@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

19TH ANNUAL MARCH TO ABOLISH THE DEATH PENALTY Follow five death row exonerees for a march and rally to voice opposition to the death penalty. 2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.marchforabolition.org.

SI SE PUEDE An all-ages party with sounds by El Dusty, Superfónicos, DJ Chorizo Funk, and more. For your soundbites, see local candidates Reedy Spigner, Mariana Salazar, and Bobby Levinski. Still want more? Austin's League of Women Voters, the DSA Queer Coalition, Jolt Texas, and such will be there too. 7pm-1am. Empire Control Room, 606 E. Seventh, 512/651-4690. $10. www.empireatx.com.

Sunday 21

NATIONAL HEALTH EQUITY HACKATHON This inaugural three-day event will focus on creating data-driven solutions for the underserved health care population to work toward eliminating health disparities. Attendees will self-select to a team with local and nationally acclaimed mentors and database experts. Fri.-Sun., Oct. 19-21 Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor, 281/345-8022. $20. taylor@energizinghealth.org.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

BACKYARD COMPOSTING CLASS Think green with this free composting workshop presented as part of the Fermentation Festival. 11:15am-Noon. Seaholm EcoDistrict Lawn, 710 W. Cesar Chavez. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-resource-recovery.

DRINKS AND DESSERTS WITH DANIELLE Join Danielle Skidmore, District 9 City Council candidate, for a sweet get-together commemorating the start of early voting. 5-8pm. Nightcap, 1401 W. Sixth, 512/628-0144. $50 suggested donation. www.danielleforall.com.

Monday 22

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

WE VOTE TOO TEXAS EDITION From #MeToo to #WeVoteToo: Cast your vote on the first day of early voting as part of this movement for "everyone who has survived sexual assault, everyone who loves someone who has survived sexual assault, and everyone who believes sexual assault survivors deserve to be heard." Wear teal, snap a selfie, and use #WeVoteToo on the socials. 7am-7pm. Your polling place. www.fb.com/wevotetoo2018.

DISTRICT 5: CITY BOND OPEN HOUSE Residents are invited to stop in to learn more about the 2018 bonds on the upcoming ballot. 6:30-8:30pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd., 512/974-2000. 2018bond@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

BALLOT PARTY WITH CM JIMMY FLANNIGAN Get informed about the races on your ballot before you head to the polls this election season. 6:30-8:30pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. Free. www.jimmyflannigan.com.

MONDAYS ARE A DRAG! BENEFIT SHOW Join the Travis County Democratic Party for an evening of eye-poppin', boot-scootin' drag! 7:30pm. City Theatre, 3823-D Airport, 512/524-2870. $35+. www.citytheatreaustin.org.

Tuesday 23

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

SBA RESOURCES Learn about the U.S. Small Business Administration's resources and programs to help small businesses grow and compete in the marketplace. Noon-1:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE DRAFT RECOMMENDATION FORUM

Austin’s Anti-Displacement Task Force, which addresses affordable housing and cultural asset preservation, seeks community input on its draft recommendations before submitting them to City Council.

El Grupo de Trabajo contra el Desplazamiento de Austin busca la opinión pública sobre sus recomendaciones para abordar la gentrificación.

6pm.

MOBILITY BOND OPEN HOUSE: JOHNNY MORRIS ROAD Give your feedback on the proposed plans for Johnny Morris Road between Loyola Lane and FM 969 as part of the 2016 Mobility Bond. 6-8pm. Pecan Mobile Home Park Main Office, 5701 Johnny Morris Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

PIZZA, POSTCARDS, AND PHONE BANKING Indivisible Austin hosts a weekly phone-banking, post-card writing pizza party to help build Texas' blue wave on Election Day. For all or our coverage leading up to the Nov. 6 midterms, visiting our Elections landing page. Tuesdays thru Nov. 6; 6:30-8:30pm ADAPT of Texas, 1100 S. IH-35 Frontage Rd, 512/632-2708. Free. noah@indivisibleaustin.com, www.indivisibleaustin.com.

Wednesday 24

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

AUSTIN INDEPENDENT BUSINESS ALLIANCE CONFLICT TO CONVERSATION TO CALM SERIES BREAKFAST: MANAGING CONFLICT STEP BY STEP Lead by several seasoned panelists, this workshop is the final session in a four-part series aimed at providing tools and insights to manage conflict in business and life. 8:30-10am. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/441-2123. www.ibuyaustin.com.

2018 AUSTIN GREEN AWARDS Recognizing accomplishments in eco-friendly sustainable design and innovative use of land, building design, and more. 6pm. The Sunset Room, 310 E. Third. info@atxgreenawards.org, www.atxgreenawards.org.

Thursday 25

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

VOTER DRIVE The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is hustling to get the vote out. Grab a copy of their free voter's guide now through election day, or find a copy in our Oct. 26 issue! Through Tue., Nov. 6 Online. www.lwvaustin.org.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2018 midterm elections early! Sites throughout the City and County will open polling places for early voting. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Mon., Oct. 22 - Fri., Nov. 2; 7am-7pm Anywhere you see "Vote Here". www.austinchronicle.com/elections.

CONSTRUCTING A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO AUSTIN URBAN DESIGN The Austin chapter of the American Institute of Architects partners with Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Department of Urban Studies & Planning to present a more holistic urban design for "complete communities" in Austin. 1-3pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.aiaaustin.org.

DISTRICT 3: CITY BOND OPEN HOUSE Residents are invited to stop in to learn more about the 2018 bonds on the upcoming ballot. 6-8pm. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/974-2000. 2018bond@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.