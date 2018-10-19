News

Chronicle Endorsements

Recommendations for mayor, Council, school and college districts, bonds, and propositions

By The Chronicle Editorial Board, Fri., Oct. 19, 2018


The Chronicle editorial board offers the following endorsements to Austin and Travis County residents in advance of early voting (Oct. 22 through Nov. 2) and Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. The ballot includes contested races at nearly every level, except (unfortunately) president of the United States. Austin residents specifically will vote to elect a mayor and five members of the City Council, consider a long list of propositions, and vote on races for both the Austin Independent School District and Austin Community College boards. The Chronicle editorial board met with candidates in every local race in consideration of these endorsements, and in making our choices considered both the qualities of the candidates and the specific needs of each district. We urge readers to be thorough with their ballots, and cast a vote in every race. See early voting info here, and lots more coverage at austinchronicle.com/elections.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

