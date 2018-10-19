Chronicle Endorsements

The Chronicle editorial board offers the following endorsements to Austin and Travis County residents in advance of early voting (Oct. 22 through Nov. 2) and Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. The ballot includes contested races at nearly every level, except (unfortunately) president of the United States. Austin residents specifically will vote to elect a mayor and five members of the City Council, consider a long list of propositions, and vote on races for both the Austin Independent School District and Austin Community College boards. The Chronicle editorial board met with candidates in every local race in consideration of these endorsements, and in making our choices considered both the qualities of the candidates and the specific needs of each district. We urge readers to be thorough with their ballots, and cast a vote in every race. See early voting info here, and lots more coverage at austinchronicle.com/elections.