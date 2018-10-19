News

Chronicle Endorsements: County, Statewide, and Federal Races

What, you expected us to endorse a Republican in 2018?

By The Chronicle Editorial Board, Fri., Oct. 19, 2018

The Chronicle is a left-leaning paper; it should come as no surprise that the candidates we support for the partisan county, statewide, and federal races are left-leaning Democrats. The Texas Legislature did away with straight-ticket voting starting in 2020, but the option remains for the 2018 midterms; if you'd like to set the lever on auto, that's fine by us (as long as you then scroll through the ballot to get to the local nonpartisan races). In any event, here are the candidates we support in each race.

State Offices

Governor: Lupe Valdez

Lieutenant Governor: Mike Collier

Attorney General: Justin Nelson

Land Commissioner: Miguel Suazo

Comptroller: Joi Chevalier

Agriculture Commissioner: Kim Olson

Railroad Commissioner: Roman McAllen

U.S. Congress

U.S. Senator: Beto O'Rourke

Congressional District 10: Mike Siegel

Congressional District 17: Rick Kennedy

Congressional District 21: Joseph Kopser

Congressional District 25: Julie Oliver

Congressional District 31: MJ Hegar

Congressional District 35: Lloyd Doggett

Supreme Court, Place 2: Steven Kirkland

Supreme Court, Place 4: R.K. Sandill

Supreme Court, Place 6: Kathy Cheng

Court of Criminal Appeals, Presiding: Maria Jackson

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7: Ramona Franklin

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8: No Endorsement

3rd Court of Appeals, Place 2: Edward Smith

3rd Court of Appeals, Place 3: Chari Kelly

3rd Court of Appeals, Place 5: Thomas J. Baker

3rd Court of Appeals, Place 6: Gisela D. Triana

Texas Legislature

State Senator, District 14: Kirk Watson

State Senator, District 25: Steven Kling

State Rep., District 46: Sheryl Cole

State Rep., District 47: Vikki Goodwin

State Rep., District 48: Donna Howard

State Rep., District 49: Gina Hinojosa

State Rep., District 50: Celia Israel

State Rep., District 51: Eddie Rodriguez

Local Judicial

147th Judicial District Judge: Cliff Brown

201st Judicial District Judge: Amy Clark Meachum

250th Judicial District Judge: Karin Crump

261st Judicial District Judge: Lora J. Livingston

299th Judicial District Judge: Karen Sage

331st Judicial District Judge: Chantal Melissa Eldridge

403rd Judicial District Judge: Brenda P. Kennedy

419th Judicial District Judge: Catherine A. Mauzy

459th Judicial District Judge: Maya Guerra Gamble

Travis County

County Judge: Sarah Eckhardt

County Court-at-Law 1: Todd T. Wong

County Court-at-Law 2: Eric Montgomery Shepperd

County Court-at-Law 3: John Lipscombe

County Court-at-Law 4: Mike Denton

County Court-at-Law 5: Nancy Hohengarten

County Court-at-Law 6: Brandy Mueller

County Court-at-Law 7: Elisabeth Earle

County Probate Court-at-Law 1: Guy Herman

District Clerk: Velva L. Price

County Clerk: Dana DeBeauvoir

County Treasurer: Dolores Ortega Carter

County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Brigid Shea

County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Margaret Gómez

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Yvonne Williams

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Randall Slagle

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Sylvia Holmes

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4: Raúl Arturo González

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5: Nick Chu

