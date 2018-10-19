Chronicle Endorsements: County, Statewide, and Federal Races
What, you expected us to endorse a Republican in 2018?
By The Chronicle Editorial Board, Fri., Oct. 19, 2018
The Chronicle is a left-leaning paper; it should come as no surprise that the candidates we support for the partisan county, statewide, and federal races are left-leaning Democrats. The Texas Legislature did away with straight-ticket voting starting in 2020, but the option remains for the 2018 midterms; if you'd like to set the lever on auto, that's fine by us (as long as you then scroll through the ballot to get to the local nonpartisan races). In any event, here are the candidates we support in each race.
State Offices
Governor: Lupe Valdez
Lieutenant Governor: Mike Collier
Attorney General: Justin Nelson
Land Commissioner: Miguel Suazo
Comptroller: Joi Chevalier
Agriculture Commissioner: Kim Olson
Railroad Commissioner: Roman McAllen
U.S. Congress
U.S. Senator: Beto O'Rourke
Congressional District 10: Mike Siegel
Congressional District 17: Rick Kennedy
Congressional District 21: Joseph Kopser
Congressional District 25: Julie Oliver
Congressional District 31: MJ Hegar
Congressional District 35: Lloyd Doggett
Supreme Court, Place 2: Steven Kirkland
Supreme Court, Place 4: R.K. Sandill
Supreme Court, Place 6: Kathy Cheng
Court of Criminal Appeals, Presiding: Maria Jackson
Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7: Ramona Franklin
Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8: No Endorsement
3rd Court of Appeals, Place 2: Edward Smith
3rd Court of Appeals, Place 3: Chari Kelly
3rd Court of Appeals, Place 5: Thomas J. Baker
3rd Court of Appeals, Place 6: Gisela D. Triana
Texas Legislature
State Senator, District 14: Kirk Watson
State Senator, District 25: Steven Kling
State Rep., District 46: Sheryl Cole
State Rep., District 47: Vikki Goodwin
State Rep., District 48: Donna Howard
State Rep., District 49: Gina Hinojosa
State Rep., District 50: Celia Israel
State Rep., District 51: Eddie Rodriguez
Local Judicial
147th Judicial District Judge: Cliff Brown
201st Judicial District Judge: Amy Clark Meachum
250th Judicial District Judge: Karin Crump
261st Judicial District Judge: Lora J. Livingston
299th Judicial District Judge: Karen Sage
331st Judicial District Judge: Chantal Melissa Eldridge
403rd Judicial District Judge: Brenda P. Kennedy
419th Judicial District Judge: Catherine A. Mauzy
459th Judicial District Judge: Maya Guerra Gamble
Travis County
County Judge: Sarah Eckhardt
County Court-at-Law 1: Todd T. Wong
County Court-at-Law 2: Eric Montgomery Shepperd
County Court-at-Law 3: John Lipscombe
County Court-at-Law 4: Mike Denton
County Court-at-Law 5: Nancy Hohengarten
County Court-at-Law 6: Brandy Mueller
County Court-at-Law 7: Elisabeth Earle
County Probate Court-at-Law 1: Guy Herman
District Clerk: Velva L. Price
County Clerk: Dana DeBeauvoir
County Treasurer: Dolores Ortega Carter
County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Brigid Shea
County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Margaret Gómez
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Yvonne Williams
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Randall Slagle
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Sylvia Holmes
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4: Raúl Arturo González
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5: Nick Chu